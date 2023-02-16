The University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously approved an updated calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year during their Feb. 16 meeting. This updated academic calendar will change the start of the winter 2024 term from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10 — meaning that the University’s Winter Break will be prolonged by a week. The final day of examinations has also been set back a week, from Apr. 25 to May 2. The fall 2023 semester will be unaffected.

In a University Record article published Monday, University Provost Laurie McCauley said the change to the calendar was made after listening to feedback from the campus community, with several students expressing their desire for a longer Winter Break.

“The University of Michigan prides itself as offering a rigorous academic environment, but that also means that our students and faculty work hard throughout the term,” McCauley said. “The feedback we’ve heard from our campus community around well-being gave us pause and led us to wonder if there was more we could do with the academic calendar to address these concerns.”

Daily Staff Reporters Matthew Shanbom and Miles Anderson can be reached at shanbom@umich.edu and milesand@umich.edu.