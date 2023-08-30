Summer has flown by for students at the University of Michigan and a lot has happened since the Wolverines left in the spring. From the end of the Graduate Employees’ Organization strike, to the iconic Angelo’s eatery announcing its closing at the end of the year, The Michigan Daily has campus covered with the news you may have missed from the summer. Here’s what everyone from freshman to senior to graduate student to faculty and staff should know for the 2023-2024 school year.

May

May 11: Nursing professor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations

Robert Stephenson, former professor in the School of Nursing, was placed on leave and asked not to contact students or faculty at the University due to multiple allegations of misconduct.

Two former students alleged that Stephenson abused his position as a professor and made inappropriate and suggestive comments. The students issued their complaints of sexual misconduct through the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office in February 2022, in which they expressed concerns over how their complaints and the subsequent investigation were handled.

May 14: University project team MASA successfully launches the biggest liquid student built rocket

The Michigan Aeronautical Science Association, an engineering project team, successfully launched Clementine, the largest ever liquid student-built rocket. Though the initial launch date was postponed due to inclement weather, Clementine finally launched into the sky with great success May 14.

May 18: Ann Arbor breakfast spot Angelo’s officially set to close its doors

The University’s Board of Regents announced the purchase of 1100 Catherine Street, the site of the iconic Ann Arbor restaurant Angelo’s, to expand the Michigan Medicine campus. The breakfast spot holds a special place in the hearts of many alumni, students, faculty and Ann Arbor residents, and will be dearly missed.

May 22: Michigan becomes 21st state to enact red flag law

Whitmer signed extreme risk protection legislation into law, making Michigan the 21st state to enact red flag law. Red flag laws allow the courts to seize firearms from individuals who are proven a present danger to themselves or others. Michigan’s red flag law creates a process where family members and law enforcement can petition a judge to order the confiscation of firearms from individuals proven dangerous for at least one year. The law is set to take effect in the spring of 2024.

June

June 8: UMich and GEO reach settlement on Unfair Labor Practices and lawsuit

After seven months of contract negotiations between the University and GEO, both parties took legal action, with GEO filing a number of unfair labor practice charges and the University filing a lawsuit against the union and motioning for an injunction to halt the strike. In early June, GEO dropped the unfair labor practice disputes filed with the Michigan Employment Relations Commission and the University dropped their unfair labor practice dispute and lawsuit seeking financial damages from GEO for their winter strike.

Though the settlement meant that both parties were no longer seeking legal action, the strike continued on, as an agreement about the graduate workers’ contract still had yet to be reached.

June 15: Board of Regents approve 2023-2024 budget, Dentistry and Public Policy deans

The University’s Board of Regents approved the 2023-2024 budget, which included an expansion of eligibility for the Go Blue Guarantee, a scholarship for in-state students whose family income is less than the state’s median income. The budget also included an increase in all tuition fees and housing costs.

The board recommended and approved Professor Jacques E. Nor and Interim Dean Celeste Watkins-Hayes as the deans of the School of Dentistry and the Ford School of Public Policy, respectively.

June 19: City Council bans traffic stops for minor traffic infractions, initiates bidding process for unarmed crisis response team

The Ann Arbor City Council unanimously voted to pass the driving equality ordinance, which prohibits police officers from stopping cars for certain minor traffic violations, such as a cracked windshield, cracked taillight or expired registration. The council said the ordinance would help resolve policing inequities. Additionally, the council passed a resolution to begin the bidding process for the creation of an unarmed crisis response team in response to the ongoing national issue of police violence.

July

July 9: UMich student killed in fatal collision

Rising LSA senior Seth Sugar was killed in a collision involving a motor vehicle and a motorized scooter at the intersection of Hill Street and Oakland Avenue. The Ann Arbor Police Department said Sugar was transported to the U-M hospital with significant head injuries and was pronounced deceased later that night.

July 18: Whitmer signs package to implement Proposal 22-2, expanding voter rights

During the 2022 midterm elections, Michigan voters approved Prop 2, which expanded the voting rights outlined in the state’s constitution. The proposal guaranteed a nine-day early voting period and the right to request an absentee ballot, and said officials must count military and overseas ballots postmarked by election day.

The bill package also revised the system for tracking absentee ballots and allowed voters the ability to sign-up to permanently receive absentee ballots. It also created stricter regulations on absentee ballot drop boxes by requiring a box for every 15,000 registered voters, 24-hour access to the drop boxes in the 40 days leading up to election day and equal distributions of the drop boxes in a municipality.

July 18: U-M Flint Chancellor Dutta to leave for opportunity at University of Illinois

Ono announced in an email that U-M Flint Chancellor Debasish Dutta would be leaving the University of Michigan for a role as the senior advisor to the president of the University of Illinois. Dutta has played a key role in the Flint Strategic Transformation Project, an initiative to grow the Flint campus and boost enrollment, which will be placed on hold until a new U-M Flint campus leader is appointed.

July 23: Ann Arbor welcomes nearly 1,000 artists for annual Art Fair

Over the course of several sunny and a couple of rainy days in July, Ann Arbor hosted nearly 1,000 artists during its annual Art Fair. The Art Fair consisted of three separate fairs connected geographically: the original Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, the Guild’s Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair and the Ann Arbor State Street District Art Fair. Artists from around the country displayed their work for Ann Arbor residents and U-M students and staff to marvel at and purchase.

August

August 9: Higher Learning Commission finds no substantive noncompliance by UMich

Following a complaint filed by GEO in early June, the HLC investigation found no substantive noncompliance while investigating allegations that the University falsified grades during the winter 2023 semester for striking graduate student instructors.

GEO said they were disappointed with the findings and still felt that academic integrity at the University was violated. The finding by the HLC means the University’s accreditation is not threatened and that the allegations will not affect future reviews of the University’s accreditation.

August 18: Donna Fry announced as interim chancellor of U-M Flint

Donna Fry, dean of the College of Health Sciences at U-M Flint, was announced as the interim chancellor at U-M Flint, succeeding Dutta. Fry announced that she plans to continue the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan. The University also began a national search for the permanent U-M Flint chancellor.

August 25: GEO accepts UMich contract offer, ends five-month strike

After nearly five months of striking and almost a year of negotiations, the University and GEO reached a contract agreement. This agreement averts the continuation of the winter semester’s strike into the fall.

The new contract contains significant gains for GEO in areas outlined in their initial bargaining platform. Graduate student workers received raises at all U-M campuses, as well as expanded access to mental health and gender-affirming care.

Graduate student workers at the Ann Arbor campus will receive an 8% pay increase in 2023, a 6% pay increase in 2024 and a 6% pay increase in 2025 for a total of 20% over three years. Graduate student workers at U-M Dearborn will receive a 10.5% pay increase over three years and U-M Flint graduate student workers will receive a pay increase of around 9% per year for three years until their salaries are equal to those at U-M Dearborn. Additionally, the University committed to continuing the Rackham Summer Funding Plan through at least 2026.

