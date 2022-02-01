2021: More COVID-19 complications, committing to carbon neutrality and Hail to the Victims

On Jan. 19, 2021 classes for the Winter 2021 term resumed remotely, in addition to enhanced social distancing requirements after COVID-19 cases had increased rapidly toward the end of Fall 2020 and continuing into the Winter semester.

In February, Schlissel released an email notifying the University of increased COVID-19 cases in which the University of Michigan made up about half of all cases in Washtenaw County. This statement followed the diagnosed cases of the more contagious B.1.1.7. variant on campus. Later into the month, Schlissel revealed to The Daily that the University was unlikely to have enough vaccines to distribute to students at the start of the semester.

After two years of deliberation and research involving Ann Arbor residents, the President’s Commission on Carbon Neutrality released its final 104-page report in March 2021 outlining the non-binding goals to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. This report details the goals to combat the climate crises by working across the three campuses to mitigate carbon emissions by targeting three major scopes. In February 2019, Schlissel announced the creation of the PCCN after students called on the University to take action.

The Climate Action Movement had released a statement acknowledging the report’s plans for improvements such as sustainable housing, accountability mechanisms and environmental justice, but made clear their criticisms for its lack of specificity and reliance on carbon offsets.

“Thus, while the report takes some steps in the right direction, it falls far short of what the science tells us is necessary: a radical, swift transition to a resilient, carbon free economy, centering the basic needs of our most marginalized community members,” the statement said. “The University of Michigan needs a climate justice plan, not just a carbon neutrality plan.”

In June 2021, Schlissel apologized to SACUA for the controversial survey he had sent to over 4,000 faculty members stating whether the Go Blue Guarantee should be extended to students at the U–M Flint and U–M Dearborn campuses. His question implied that the extension of tuition aid would be a financial and academic burden to the U–M Ann Arbor campus.

On June 17, the Board of Regents met virtually to discuss the expansion of the Go Blue Guarantee scholarship to Flint and Dearborn campuses with a 3.5 GPA minimum requirement, despite there being no requirement at the Ann Arbor campuses.

“In order to truly see tri-campus equity we (the 1U campaign) will be asking to do away with this GPA requirement, which only exists at the Dearborn and Flint campuses and essentially says admittance to the University of Michigan at Flint and Dearborn is not enough,” then-rising LSA senior Annie Mintun said.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald explained the rationale behind these requirements in an email to The Daily at the time. He said all Ann Arbor students essentially have an incoming 3.5 GPA, thus this initiative was meant to incentivize consistency across the three campuses.

In mid-July 2021, Schlissel announced that the University would replace the Office of Institutional Equity (OIE) with a new unit, the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX Office (ECRT), effective Aug. 1. OIE had previously handled Title XI, harassment and discrimination cases, but came under scrutiny following the University’s mishandling of sexual misconduct cases over the past years.

The ECRT focuses on more “support and prevention” measures, Schlissel said. The supervisory policy was also strengthened under this shift, as the relationship between supervisors and supervisees would be more rigid and completely professional.

“Once that survivor makes a decision on the most appropriate and comfortable path for themselves, the equity specialists will work alongside the investigator to continue providing that support for both parties who are involved in an investigation,” Tamiko Strickman, director of the ECRT, said.

Strickman was also the defendant in two lawsuits alleging she mishandled sexual misconduct and racial discrimination cases while working as Title IX coordinator and director of the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In an interview with The Daily, Schlissel said he was “very confident” Strickman would be cleared of wrongdoing.

On Aug. 28, 2021 members of the Lecturers’ Employees Organization demanded that the University administration provide an increased median salary for lecturers at the Dearborn and Flint campuses. These protests come after unsuccessful contract negotiations lasted nine months between LEO and the University administration. LEO had quit their existing contract Aug. 9 and had made their threats to strike clear to the University.

GEO, who had struck in the Fall 2020 semester, had expressed their reciprocation of support towards LEO’s actions and threats to strike after LEO had shown them solidarity. In early September, LEO had delayed their votes to strike after University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed that LEO extended their contract with the University of Michigan until Sept. 15.

Finally, in a press release on Sept. 13, 2021, the University administration and LEO came to a tentative agreement that the starting salary across the three campuses would be $51,000 starting in the 2023-2024 school year. LEO president Kirsten Herold wrote that the contract had marked a significant gain for the union, despite not all of LEO’s demands being met.

Since Oct. 8, survivors of the late University of Michigan Athletic Doctor Robert Anderson have been camping outside of Schlissel’s house in protest against the mishandlings of around 1,000 individuals who came forward about sexual assault allegations against Anderson. Throughout 2021, survivors had made appearances at the Board of Regents, rallied the community in numerous protests at the Diag and testified at hearings supporting legislation of survivors. For months, the University failed to address the campout in front Schissel’s house, and Schlissel only indirectly apologized to survivors at Regents meetings and to the press.

Jonathan Vaughn, an Anderson survivor and former U–M football player, has led protests where supporters wear t-shirts and pins with the words “Hail to the Victims”. This phrase has been a symbol of strength for survivors of sexual assault and condemnation against the University’s misconduct and handling of these cases. Survivors called for the resignation of Mark Schlissel, the Board of Regents and Paul Schmidt, the assistant athletic director who allegedly knew about Anderson’s misconduct. The “Hail to the Victims” protests aim to fight for accountability against sexual misconduct at the University.

On Dec. 8, an anonymous complaint was filed detailing Schlissel’s involvement in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, following his announcement in October that his decision to step down a year early would enable a “smooth and thoughtful leadership transition.” This led to an internal investigation of Schlissel’s contact and relationship with the subordinate.

Schlissel’s initial exit package would have allowed him to receive his full presidential salary for two years following his resignation, a tenured faculty position with a salary of no less than 50% of his ending salary of 927,000, and $2 million to start a research lab on campus. When Schlissel was fired in 2022, this contract was voided.