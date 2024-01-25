More than 600 patient rehabilitation professionals at the University of Michigan certified the United Michigan Medicine Allied Professionals, American Federation of Teachers Local 6739, as their union on Monday.

Healthcare professionals, including physical therapists, occupational therapists and audiologists, joined the union, which now represents 3,700 employees across Michigan Medicine. The union aims to provide collective advocacy for Michigan Medicine healthcare workers and ensure a respectful and equitable workplace environment.

According to the press release, Kate Robbins, UMMAP Chair for Non-Bargained Employees, said the union recognition would advance their efforts to improve working conditions.

“The acknowledgement of the rehabilitation professionals at Michigan Medicine as a bargaining unit in UMMAP empowers us to stand shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues and provide better care for those we serve,” Robbins said. “Together, we can advocate for enhanced working conditions, fair compensation, and the assurance that our collective voices resonate.”

In an email to The Michigan Daily, David Miller, president of Michigan Medicine, wrote that Michigan Medicine plans to collaborate with the new union to uphold their standard of patient care.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the new union that represents our valued patient rehabilitation teams, who play such an important role in our patient care teams,” Miller said. “As with all of our employee groups, we hope to work toward our shared goal: providing the best care possible for the patients of University of Michigan Health.”

Daily Staff Reporter Noor Khanafer can be reached at noorkk@umich.edu.