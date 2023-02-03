The University of Michigan released their annual Faculty and Staff Salary Disclosure Report in Dec. 2022. According to a University Record article, at the Ann Arbor campus, both faculty and staff salary increases averaged 4.1% for the 2022 year while merit increases averaged 5.15% for deans and 4.19% for executive officers.

The report lists the annual salary for all regular faculty and staff who are actively working at the University or are on paid leave. The report also includes the amount of each salary that has been paid from the General Fund — a large majority of which comes from government sponsored programs and student tuition.

In accordance with the Freedom of Information Act, the University is required by law to publish the salary disclosure report annually. During the 2021 fiscal year, faculty salary increases at the Ann Arbor campus averaged 3.6% according to the 2021 report and staff salary increases averaged 3.3%.

Analysis by The Michigan Daily found that the department with the highest raise was the Vice President of Academic Innovation’s Office of $220,000 — from a $140,000 median salary in 2021 to a $360,000 median salary in 2022. The office works towards developing curriculum and educational technology, as well as providing professional development for faculty and staff. The lowest paid staff at the University were the Shared Services Staff, which works to ease administrative burdens for University community members.

In an email to The Daily, University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen explained that faculty salaries are one of the University’s primary expenditures and typically often fluctuate from year to year. In fiscal year 2022, the University spent over $6.5 million on faculty and staff compensation and benefits — 62% of their total operating expenses.

“Faculty and staff are one of the university’s highest priorities of funding, and in any given year, there may be a fluctuation in the figures based on reappointments, retention, market rates, etc,” Broekhuizen wrote.

According to Broekhuizen, the overall increase between 2021 and 2022 can be attributed to increased revenue. Over the past year, the University’s total revenues increased by 5.6% from $536,949,362 to $607,504,561 due to student tuition, state appropriations, private gifts, investments and auxiliary activities. The increase in total revenue from student tuition brought in $2,174,503,530 – a $158,330,855 increase from 2021. Government-sponsored programs created the largest increase in 2022 revenue at $1,180,000,000, an $83,000,000 increase from 2021.

The University mandates that all U-M employees must be paid a $15 an hour minimum wage, which equates to a full-time rate of $31,200 per year. During Summer 2021 the U-M Board of Regents approved a budget that includes a $15 minimum wage for all non-temporary workers. A petition calling for the same policy to be implemented for temporary workers led to a vote from the Board of Regents to institute a $15 minimum wage for all U-M workers. Broekhuizen clarified that individual faculty salaries are determined by their respective schools and departments.

“Faculty salary increases are based on merit,” Broekhuizen wrote in her email to The Daily. “Faculty salaries are set by each academic unit, given our decentralized structure. Schools, colleges and units take a variety of approaches to setting faculty salaries, with final approval resting with the dean. There are many factors that go into determining merit increases including the discipline, market demand, and experience.”

Engineering professor Allen Liu was promoted from Associate Professor to Professor in Fall 2022 after 11 years at the University. In an interview with The Daily, Liu explained his experience with salary changes with respect to his position.

“When you get a promotion as an assistant (or) associate (professor), you get a big boost,” Liu said. “And that's also true going from associate (professor) to professor. … I think, at least from my standpoint, I never thought my salary was an issue. As a graduate student and a postdoctoral, those positions are much less well compensated … In terms of my teaching in my research, it was certainly more than enough to live here and also to raise my family.”

Graduate student workers are paid at a base pay — a minimum of $24,055 per term for graduate student workers on the Ann Arbor campus — as is outlined by the University’s contract with GEO. Each department then has the flexibility to raise the pay of graduate student workers. Rackham student Evelyn Smith, lead negotiator for the Graduate Employees’ Organization, said most departments choose not to exceed the decided base pay.

“Departments are allowed to pay more than that minimum salary if they so desire,” Smith said. “There are some departments that do. (The Ross School of Business) and, I believe, (the) computer science (department) are two examples of departments that pay more than that floor, but still we’re talking on the order of a few thousand dollars. It’s really not that much of an increase.”

According to the report, graduate student employee salaries increased 3.4% last year and another 3.6% during the 2022-2023 academic year, slightly below the 4.1% increase to faculty salaries. The average increase of executive officers and deans was the highest increase at 4.19% and 5.15% respectively.

Smith said the difference in pay increase rates was harmful to graduate students. She emphasized the importance of making graduate school at Michigan financially accessible.

“I think the work that graduate students do on this campus is absolutely essential to the functioning of this University,” Smith said. “It’s important that the University make an investment in graduate students and ensure that everyone, regardless of whether they have access to family wealth, can afford to be a graduate student at the University of Michigan.”

The report also describes general increases in health care coverage and other benefits for U-M employees.

Compensation and benefits increased by 7% or $436 million in 2022, totaling $6.6 billion. Of the increase, 6%, or $278 million, was attributable to compensation increases, totaling $4.9 billion, while employee benefits increased 10%, or $158 million, to a total of $1.7 billion. This increase in employee benefits came from an increase in health care and prescription drug costs.

The report does not include data about incentives, bonuses or other non-salary payments. According to Broekhuizen, bonuses and incentives often vary by department from year to year. She said the University generally focuses on the base salary records and trends in overall salary increases when comparing the University to similar institutions across the state and the nation.

“Reporting base salary is the most consistent way to report salaries for our U-M employees across the University and nationally,” Broekhuizen wrote. “It provides a snapshot in time to make meaningful comparisons across jobs and identify trends at the state and national level.”

Liu noted how the salary determination process now relies on a computerized system rather than in-person evaluation.

“There's a change from that old model to this computer-based record keeping system,” Liu said. “I think the computerized system will tally some of the information from the University data like the classes we teach. Obviously, (faculty members) still need to put in some time to write a statement that may ask for a paragraph or two about certain things.”

From the perspective of a faculty member, Liu said the process lacks transparency since faculty members are told what their salaries will be without explanation of what factors played into the decision.

“So depending on the size of the department, you know, this process could take some time, because there's so many faculty,” Liu said. “ … something that we always would want to see is that we know what are the factors that go into (this) decision so that it's not decided ad hoc ... the more transparency the better, right so that people are not left in the dark.”

