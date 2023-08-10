A collection of over 2,500 instruments, some antique and some modern, lives in the Stearns Collection of Musical Instruments, a large but little-known resource for the University of Michigan community. From partnerships with musical ensembles to performances and lectures, the Stearns collection not only displays these instruments but also lends them to students and faculty for practice, research and performance.

The collection began in 1899 when U-M alum and businessman Frederick Stearns donated 940 instruments to the University. While the initial collection was displayed in the Hill Auditorium, it is now mainly housed in the North Campus Research Complex, with some exhibits still on display in the Hill Auditorium and Moore building. Notable instruments in the collection include the first commercially produced Moog Synthesizer, a serinette, a walking stick violin and a Javanese Gamelan.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Carol Stepanchuk, outreach coordinator for the Stearns collection, said the instruments can be arranged into three categories.

“For the most part, we might look at the instruments that we have that are considered global … from all the continents,” Stepanchuk said. “We have instruments … that are part of early music or European Western repertoire, and then we have this range of electronic instruments and ones that are more technologically based.”

Stepanchuk said the wide range of the collection means people can find unique aspects of the instruments to appreciate based on their backgrounds and perspectives.

“Who you are determines how you best use the instruments or see this collection,” Stepanchuk said. “I love to look at the classes that come and recently we had visits from classes, people in physics, art history, museum studies, even theater and costume design. It’s just this multifaceted approach to studying and viewing (the collection).”

Joseph Gascho, director of the Stearns collection and associate music professor, told The Daily that the range of the collection helps contribute to a broader understanding of the meaning and importance of music.

“The history of our collection has been up and down,” Gascho said. “I think at this stage, and I hope permanently, we have a respect for history and we have a respect for … a non-traditional path of ‘what is music.’ We really have examples to show an amazing breadth of what music is around the world, (from) different times, different places. And I think that kind of thing is really great for our community, to not have so narrow of a definition … of what music is.”

Gascho said they are able to preserve the often fragile and historically important instruments by storing them at the North Campus Research Complex.

“The biggest thing with (preservation) is having a good climate,” Gascho said. “That’s something that’s changed very positively for the Stearns collection. For many years, it was in a facility that most of the instruments were not climate-controlled. Essentially since the last four or five years, the collection, the majority of it, is housed at the North Campus Research Complex, which is well climate-controlled so the instruments are being taken care of.”

Rising Music, Theatre & Dance senior Grace Mockus is a member of the gamba consort, a group which uses the collection’s instruments. Mockus told The Daily that she practices and performs on a viola da gamba — a string instrument similar to a cello — as well as a Baroque cello from the 19th century. Mockus said she appreciates the work Gascho and others do to make the collection accessible to students.

“The best part about this is that it’s a collection that we can play and use,” Mockus said. “I know there (are) a lot of collections and places and museums that are all in glass boxes or hidden away somewhere … It’s so great that we are able to use them.”

Gascho said although the collection does get queries from around the world for more traditional research purposes, it typically supports a more unique and creative approach to research.

“In the humanities and certainly in the performing arts, in the context of an R1 research university, we treat that word (research) a little differently,” Gascho said. “Exploring performances, exploring repertoire and instruments, these are actually kinds of research … You learn something, for example, in European music if you have the chance to play on a violin that is very similar to Vivaldi’s violin — that tells you a little bit about his music.”

Mockus said her experience playing music with Stearns instruments has influenced her study on the modern cello.

“When I’m thinking about, ‘How do I want to play a Bach suite?’ I think about, ‘How would I play it on the Baroque cello? What is physically possible on the Baroque cello?’ and try to emulate that sound with the modern cello,” Mockus said. “That’s how I feel (the collection) really strongly informs my studies in both areas.”

In addition to loaning out instruments to U-M ensembles, students and faculty, the Stearns collection also hosts lectures about certain instruments as part of the Virginia Martin Howard lecture series. Stepanchuk said the lectures give musicians and students the opportunity to interact with these instruments and musical experts in an intimate setting.

“These are these opportunities to get up really close to master musicians and curators, whoever is going to give the talk, and learn about a specific instrument, hear it and touch it,” Stepanchuk said. “We often do this at the School of Music in the Watkins room and it’s really a venue that holds about 40 to 60 people so classes will come but it’s one of those cool, small, intimate gatherings with world class performers.”

Mockus said she wishes more students would attend the collection’s annual William P. Malm performances, which showcase live music from a variety of instruments in the collection.

“Usually when we have a Stearns collection performance, it seems like it’s a lot more donors that come watch and less so students,” Mockus said. “I’m really grateful that we get the opportunity to perform for donors and such, but I would love if there was more fellow student engagement.”

Gascho said he feels optimistic about the reach and impact of the collection in the future due to increased support from department administration.

“There were some times when the collection was struggling a bit,” Gascho said. “I’m really happy that our SMTD administration is incredibly supportive of our work … and I think we wouldn’t have the success we’re having in terms of allowing so many people to use these instruments and to really broaden their perspective if it wasn’t for a really kind of knowledgeable and wise administration.”

Summer News Editor Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu.