The University of Michigan Faculty Senate met in a hybrid format in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building to discuss the Senate Assembly expansion resolution to admit clinical professors, archivists and curators as well as an amendment to include lecturers. The University Senate will later vote on whether or not to approve the resolution and amendment, and if it is approved, the Board of Regents will make a request to update the Faculty Senate bylaws.

The resolution, first passed by the Senate Assembly on April 24, would expand the Senate Assembly to include assistant, associate and full clinical professors. It would also give librarians, archivists and curators their own “library” unit of three seats within the assembly, increasing the assembly size to a total of 77 seats.

The resolution further stipulates that each unit be limited to 17 members. It also states that only tenure-track faculty would be eligible to vote on “tenure-related issues” such as promotion, retention or benefits specific to tenured and tenure-track faculty.

Bruno Giordani, professor of psychology and former SACUA chair, spoke in favor of the resolution at Thursday’s meeting. Giordani said he believes the Faculty Senate should represent all faculty.

“The ever-present counterpoint is raised that … SACUA and the Senate do not speak for all faculty,” Giordani said. “To borrow a phrase, the problems seen in one faculty track will only be resolved in collaboration with all the faculty groups. We just can’t make that difference unless we speak together. Let’s have one voice and let’s not hear again that SACUA really doesn’t speak for all the faculty.”

Bethany Moore, chair of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Medical School, also supports the resolution and said she believes clinical faculty should be included in the Senate because they are crucial elements in the teaching and training of medical students.

“The clinical track faculty are critical to the successes of all of the educational and research missions on our campus,” Moore said. “Within the Medical School, these faculty play very important roles in both didactic teaching of medical students, as well as in the experiential training of learners at many levels. Additionally, many of the clinical track faculty directly participate in research.”

Librarian Sherle Abramson-Bluhm said she has attended many Senate meetings despite not being a member and supports the resolution to include librarians, archivists and curators.

“I’m always kind of horrified by the number of librarians that are attending that don’t have that right (of being a member),” Abramson-Bluhm said. “When I see some of these vote counts, there’s a lot of people who are trying to make decisions, and very few of these people show up. … We all need to trust each other, and a lot of this comes down to, ‘I wouldn’t vote on tenure issues if it had nothing to do with me.’”

Yi-Li Wu, associate professor of women’s and gender studies, spoke against the resolution as written, saying while she agrees with the intentions of the resolution, she felt troubled by the exclusion of lecturers. To address this, Wu introduced the amendment to add lecturers to the groups of people that would be included in the Senate expansion.

“The Regents’ bylaws define the term faculty as including members of the teaching and research staff, and it says ‘governing faculty shall include instructors and lecturers who hold appointments of one-half time or more and may include clinical faculty,’” Wu said. “I think that if we’re going to include clinical faculty, we should also include those faculty known as lecturers, especially because they are so important to our mission.”

The Senate Assembly voted on multiple proposals for different options for restructuring the Senate. Proposal 2: Senate Expansion, which provides that future membership changes will require a two-thirds vote instead of a simple majority, was chosen as the restructuring system through a ranked-choice voting system.

The current voting schedule allows for the lecturer amendment to be voted on first, before the resolution is voted on. However, if the lecturer amendment is not passed, it would require a two-thirds majority if a similar expansion were considered in the future.

Wu said the change in membership voting procedures would make it harder for lecturers to be added to the Senate Assembly in the future.

“This resolution creates new rules that will have the effect of discriminating against lecturers,” Wu said. “This current proposal will pass if we get a simple majority of voters. It will then change the rules to make it harder for other people to get in. Now, changing the rules to make it harder for other people to be included, I think is the is the opposite of DEI.”

Silvia Pedraza, professor of sociology and American culture, said she opposes the amendment because lecturers are already represented by the Lecturers’ Employee Organization.

“I argue against the inclusion of the lecturers because they already have what others with this Senate expansion are seeking: effective representation,” Pedraza said. “They are represented by a good union, the Lecturers Employee Organization. LEO has been instrumental in delivering good benefits to its members and in representing them very well over the years.”

Art & Design professor Rebekah Modrak expressed her disagreement with Pedraza, arguing that LEO and the Senate are two separate organizations.

“(This argument) against the inclusion of lecturers and the expansion of the Faculty Senate seems absurd and made in bad faith,” Modrak said. “Collective bargaining is about wages, hours and working conditions. Although there might occasionally be some modest overlap, the two entities are entirely different.”

Shanna Kattari, co-sponsor of the amendment and an associate professor in the School of Social Work, said they support the amendment and resolution because it would increase the diversity of voices represented in the Senate.

“Both clinical faculty and lecturers teach a huge swath of classes across the University,” Kattari said. “As noted, a large percentage of these faculty members also hold marginalized identities, including across disability, race, gender identity, sexual orientation, age and neurodiversity. Their diverse lived experiences are crucial in our classrooms and throughout our entire University’s mission.”

The vote on the amendment to include lecturers will be open to all University Senate members until May 28, with the results reported on May 30. Voting on the resolution will then open until June 3 and the results will be announced on June 5.

