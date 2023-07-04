Every spring, the University of Michigan English Department sends a select group of students from all academic disciplines to Camp Kabeyun in Alton Bay, New Hampshire to participate in the New England Literature Program. From late May to early June, about 40 U-M students live together in the wilderness while completing nine English credits by studying the work and lives of New England authors. James Pinto, interim director of NELP, told The Michigan Daily in an interview that NELP diverges from the typical English curriculum.

“(NELP is) an academic program, but I also just think of it as a community of learners,” Pinto said. “I teach in Mason Hall for eight months of the year and students walk in and they’re great, but it’s kind of everybody for themselves, and to go to a place where everybody is doing this work while living together, while also doing chores together, while also just moving through the world together — It’s just a really different kind of learning that I think we don’t get in other circumstances.”

Pinto said all the classwork students complete involves working together to understand the works they read and apply it to their lives. According to Pinto, a key element of their coursework is keeping a journal — a requirement inspired by Henry David Thoreau, a leading author in the transcendentalist movement.

“The work that we do in our classes there is collaborative,” Pinto said. “Students and staff are working together to build new ideas and new relations to the text … All the work that students do is kept in a journal. They don’t write essays, they don’t write research papers or stuff like that. They keep a journal, and the model for that approach comes from Thoreau’s Walden.”

When asked to describe NELP, rising Education senior Christine Martinez said the program is not only academically intense, but also physically and emotionally demanding. During their time in the program, students have no access to their phones or other modern technology, and can only communicate with the outside world through letters.

“Academically, you’re doing nine credits in six weeks,” Martinez said. “Physically, you’re hiking and climbing mountains, which was new for me at least. Then, socially, you’re away from all of your support systems that you have and you’re dropped into a group of basically total strangers. You have to rely on each other and work with each other to create a community and create a functioning program.”

Rising LSA junior Melvin Johnson echoed this sentiment in an interview with The Daily, saying the short time frame of the program means students have very little time off.

“NELP doesn’t really have weekends,” Johnson said. “It’s 45 days straight of assignments and of work … and I think that that created a lot of burnout.”

In an interview with The Daily, rising LSA junior Isabel Gil said the immersive nature of the program allowed her to gain a deeper understanding of the texts she was studying.

“We’re basically reading and working and learning in a nontraditional sense for the entire day,” Gil said. “You’re able to more than just read it, you’re really able to live it and soak it in in a way that I think a lot of educational settings don’t make it possible for students to really be immersed.”

Rising LSA sophomore Elise Dobrzynski told The Daily NELP is unique in both its teaching methods and the environment it provides.

“If you might be interested in reading poems and literature of people who wrote it in the place that they wrote it, NELP is really cool for that,” Dobrzynski said. “To be able to see something from a perspective, not because you’re just trying to envision it, but to be able to be in a place and experience it in the same way that person might have experienced it when writing a piece of literature is really cool.”

