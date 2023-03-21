The University of Michigan’s Faculty Senate Assembly held a meeting at Palmer Commons Monday afternoon for the Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs elections. The assembly discussed faculty concerns and hosted University President Santa Ono who answered questions from the audience.

Before the candidates for SACUA were introduced, speakers discussed the important role faculty government plays at the University. The first speaker was Art & Design professor Rebekah Modrak. who focused on collaboration between University administration and faculty.

“Because of our long term commitment to the institution and the breadth and depth of our expertise in a variety of matters, we faculty have the capacity to anticipate the evolving nature of our disciplines and of the institution,” Modrak said.

Modrak called for more communication between faculty government and administration including regular meetings between U-M administration and SACUA.

“The (goal) to convey both words and actions appears to be one of active listening and partnership,” Modrak said. “We hope to work with you to make that (goal) a reality.”

After their presentations, Ono commended the speakers and their points. He then began a Q&A session with the attendees. Information professor Cliff Lampe asked him about what the University plans to do to address a professor watchlist created by Turning Point USA. Twenty-three U-M professors are listed on this website, which targets professors who have allegedly shared politically liberal opinions online.

“I was wondering what you think we can do, while respecting the First Amendment rights of other groups, to protect intellectual freedom (and) the reputation and the physical safety of our faculty when they’re under targeted attacks for their research?” Lampe asked.

Ono responded by expressing his support for faculty members at the University and said the U-M administration should support all faculty regardless of their views.

“I think it’s unacceptable and the University should be supportive of faculty, regardless of their views,” Ono said. “That’s part of academic freedom, it can be very chilling to have governments and organizations calling you out for your own scholarship.”

After the Q&A session with Ono, the SACUA candidates for the upcoming year were introduced. Nine of the 11 candidates attended the meeting to give short presentations about their platforms.

A list of the candidates can be found here.

The first candidate to speak was Public Health professor Zora Djuric who said she wanted to focus on communication between general faculty and the Faculty Senate. Another candidate, radiology professor Reed Dunnick said they believe it is important for the school to focus on climate change. Assistant research scientist Heather O’Malley spoke more about shared governance and the importance of faculty representation.

“We continue Michigan traditions of excellence as we bring faculty priorities to the forefront,” O’Malley said. “As faculty, our vision for the future is essential to the direction of this university as we move into the future.”

Acquisition Librarian James Gulvas, a fourth candidate, spoke on diversity at the University and how he hopes to serve as a faculty representative to make all members of the community feel valued and respected.

“Through my service in the University with the Faculty Senate Financial Affairs Committee, both as a member and chair and other committees and task forces throughout the University, I’ve demonstrated my ability to represent faculty voices while building culture and ensuring transparency,” Gulvas said.

The Senate Assembly members then were sent the ballot and had the opportunity to rank the 11 candidates in the order of their preferences.

The Faculty Senate also had four proposals for members to vote on in regards to restructuring faculty government. Proposal 1 would add two clinical professors as non-voting members on the Senate Assembly and one archivist or curator, also as a non-voting member. Proposal 2 add clinical professors to the Faculty Senate as voting members and create a cap of 17 Senate Assembly representatives from any U-M school, college or campus. Proposal 3 seeks to replace the current Senate and separate governance structures into four — University of Michigan-Dearborn, University of Michigan-Flint, Ann Arbor and the Medical School. Finally, Proposal 4 would prohibit the expansion of the Faculty Senate and instead create a new “Collective State Committee.”

The voting for the candidacy and the proposals opened Monday night. The voting for the implementation of the proposals will take place in April.

Daily Staff Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.