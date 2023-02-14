The University of Michigan Senate Assembly met on Zoom Monday afternoon to discuss restructuring the Faculty Senate and plans for University President Santa Ono’s visit to the Senate Assembly meeting in March.

Following up on conversations from January meetings, the Senate Assembly discussed the potential addition of non-tenure track faculty members to the Faculty Senate. The Faculty Senate spans all three U-M campuses and has more than 4,250 members, including tenure-track professorial faculty, research faculty, librarians, executive officers of the University and the dean of each school or college. The addition of non-tenure track faculty members would allow clinical faculty and lecturers into the Faculty Senate, as well as potentially giving them the opportunity to be elected for Senate Assembly and Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs.

The Senate Assembly voted on the proposal for restructuring the Faculty Senate on Feb. 9. Senate Assembly chair Allen Liu, associate professor of mechanical engineering, presented the vote outcome at Monday’s meeting. With 46 out of 74 members voting, 59.1% agreed that all clinical track professors should be included in the Faculty Senate. Of the remaining Assembly members, 73.5% voted against including clinical instructors and lecturers. 57.1% voted against including lecturers II, III, IV. 82.4% voted against including lecturer I. 62.5% agreed that archivists and curators should be included.

In preparation for Ono’s thirty-minute appearance at the March Senate Assembly meeting, Liu then urged the assembly to come up with topics to present to the President.

Radiology professor Ella Kazerooni said she believes it is critical the Assembly gets Ono’s opinion on including non-tenure track faculty members in the Faculty Senate due to the amount of discussions the Senate Assembly has held over the restructuring.

“I think given all the time and effort that we’ve been spending on restructuring the Faculty Senate memberships and Senate Assembly and so on, that that would it would be a good idea to get his opinion on a composition of the Faculty Senate or at least to (let him) hear what we’re planning on moving forward with,” Kazerooni said.

As a professor from the Flint campus, Cushing said he wishes Flint would receive more recognition from Ono and the Ann Arbor campus.

“Here in Flint we hear sometimes ‘One University, three campuses,’ but we don’t get the impression that that is seriously said, except when we tread on Ann Arbor’s toes like trying to have our own sports team,” Cushing said. “Then suddenly (the) Ann Arbor (campus) recognizes that we’re part of the University of Michigan. So I would like to know that (Ono) really sees us as part of the University of Michigan.”

Additionally, the Senate Assembly discussed concerns regarding the recent exploding popularity of ChatGPT. Daniel Drake, research assistant professor in cardiac surgery, said he wants to see campus-wide regulation on the use of artificial intelligence in academic settings.

“I do think we need a comprehensive campus policy on artificial intelligence,” Drake said. “I think particularly in the medical side of things when it comes to writing a clinical paper, is it okay to submit a paper whose first author is really ChatGPT?”

Liu said SACUA has brought this question to the attention of University Provost Laurie McCauley, and that her office is working on addressing academic problems caused by generative AI.

“I’d like to share that the Provost Office is putting together an advisory working group on generative artificial intelligence,” Liu said. “SACUA (will) provide a nomination for this working group.”

During the meeting, Liu also introduced four proposals drafted by members of SACUA.

Proposal 1, drafted by Spanish professor Sergio Villalobos-Ruminott and Lindsay Admon, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology, would add two clinical faculty representatives to the Senate Assembly and enable them to serve on Senate Assembly committees and on SACUA.

Proposal 2, drafted by biostatistics professor Tom Braun and sociology professor Silva Pedraza, would admit all clinical faculty, archivists and curators to the Faculty Senate, expanding the Senate Assembly to 77 members. Under the proposal, no school or college would lose any seats in comparison to its current apportionment and all schools or colleges would be limited to a maximum of 17 Senate Assembly members.

Proposal 3, drafted by Information professor Kentaro Toyama and Damani Partridge, associate professor of anthropology, seeks to create a Senate Assembly and a Senate Executive Committee for each of four campuses at the University — Dearborn, Flint, Ann Arbor and Ann Arbor Medical School. The proposal would create a single SACUA with one seat for UM-Dearborn, one for UM-Flint, 9 for Ann Arbor and 4 for the Medical School..

Proposal 4, drafted by Art & Design professor Rebekah Modrak and Simon Cushing, associate professor of philosophy at U-M Flint, envisions a single senate with five branches — lecturers, clinical faculty, Graduate Student Instructors, archivists/curators and the current Faculty Senate. Though each branch would have their own Senate Assembly, executive committee and meetings, they would come together to address areas of shared concern.

The four proposals will be revisited and voted on in the March Senate Assembly meeting.

