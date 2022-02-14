The College Board announced major changes to the SAT on Jan. 25, including a move to a digital format as well as changes to the general structure of the test — a move that has reignited debates over the future standardized testing in college admissions.

LSA sophomore Alex Nguyen, LSA representative for Central Student Government, said he acknowledged that he had advantages when taking standardized tests due to his economic background that disadvantaged groups might not be able to afford.

“I’m lucky to be able to go to these ACT/SAT prep courses,” Nguyen said. “I (took the SAT) twice and I could go back and retake it as many times as I want(ed) …. It would cost hundreds of hundreds of dollars. But I was able to do that.”

Additionally, the College Board has changed the reading and math sections, and the overall test will be shortened. Previously, the test took about three hours to complete and the new updates will set two hours for the test with more time allocated per question. As a result of these changes, the scores are expected to be released in days instead of weeks or months.

The SAT currently offers fee waivers for 11th and 12th grade students of low-income backgrounds in the U.S. In 2019, the SAT also began offering “adversity scores” in order to acknowledge a student’s overall disadvantage level to help college admission officers contextualize candidates’ socioeconomic circumstances.

Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at the College Board, wrote in a press release these changes are designed to make the overall testing experience better for all students in today’s changing college admissions times.

“The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” Rodriguez wrote in the release.

Rodriguez wrote in the release that the updates resulted from recent educational trends and developments.

“We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible,” Rodriguez wrote. “With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

University of Michigan spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen told The Michigan Daily in an email that the University is still unaware of what impact this could have on their admissions process.

“We are aware of the recent announcement from the College Board. The new SAT test will not be available until 2023 for international students, and 2024 for domestic students,” Broekhuizen wrote. “We will use this time to learn more about the proposed changes and timeline from the College Board to determine what, if any impact, it will have on our process.”

FairTest, an organization leading the U.S. test optional movement, found 1,815 colleges and universities currently either practice test-optional or test-blind admissions, a 70% increase from the only 1,070 institutions that did so before the pandemic.

Broekhuizen wrote the University has been flexible for the past two admission cycles due to the pandemic, and that ultimately, the University is still committed to a more comprehensive approach despite changes with standardized testing requirements.

“The University of Michigan is committed to holistic application review and testing is just one of many factors in our process,” Broekhuizen wrote. “Holistic review includes consideration of a student’s record including courses, grades and grade trend, essays, extracurricular activities, recommendation letters, and standardized test scores, if provided.”

As one of the top institutions in the country, Nguyen said, the University should lead the path away from standardized testing like other top colleges.

“I believe we really are the leaders, in which we need to start going in that direction of some of the best schools in the nation,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said the College Board and other standardized testing organizations are businesses who profit off wealthy families trying to get their students into good schools.

“I mean, it is a business, College Board and the ACT, ” Nguyen said. “And I think Michigan just kind of plays into it.”

LSA freshman Alan Zhang said the SAT is something all students have in common when applying to college.

“I think it’s extremely (important) to have just a benchmark of comparison,” Zhang said. “People come from widely different backgrounds and the SAT is the one factor that will be common.”

Zhang said the SAT could be used to compare and differentiate two people from similar socioeconomic backgrounds by using their standardized test scores.

“Let’s say you have two different individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. But one of them has a significantly higher SAT score, right?” Zhang said. “With the SAT, you can see who’s most prepared properly for the rigors of a higher University.”

The new changes to the SAT were designed to address some of the inequalities associated with the test, according to The College Board Press Release. The changes will make it so schools have more flexibility in providing a free weekday test during school instead of requiring students to adhere to the strict schedule set by the college board like before.

Research done by Public Policy Professor Susan Dynarski found that when Michigan made the ACT a requirement for all high school juniors in 2007, the percent of students who took the test rose from 54% to 99%. Before this requirement, only 35% of low income students were taking the test due to a lack of access to testing centers, fees for the test, internet access to sign up for the test, and transportation to the test.

The research found that by making universal school day testing available to all high school Michigan students, more low-income students went to and graduated from four-year universities. According to the research, the new changes to the SAT are intended to hopefully make universal school day testing more accessible to all students.

Rodriguez said the changes to the SAT are about allowing students, no matter their background, access to higher education and opportunities.

“The SAT allows every student regardless of where they go to high school to be seen,” Rodriguez wrote. “And to access opportunities that will shape their lives and careers.”

