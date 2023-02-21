The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Monday afternoon to discuss recent progress on the anti-Asian sentiment statement, the Davis, Markert, Nickerson Lecture on Academic and Intellectual Freedom, and the upcoming SACUA election.

The meeting started with updates from Allen Liu, SACUA chair and associate professor of mechanical engineering. Liu said he and Luke McCarthy, director of the Faculty Senate Office, met with University Faculty Ombuds Michèle Hannoosh and Stephanie D. Preston to discuss Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX policies at the University.

Liu specifically reported that he received a letter from Chief Diversity Officer Tabbye Chavous in which Chavous commended the Senate Assembly for releasing a statement about anti-Asian hate in January. In the statement, the Assembly acknowledged a rise in anti-Asian sentiment in the United States and renounced all forms of discrimination.

McCarthy then announced that the Davis, Markert, Nickerson Academic Freedom Lecture Committee selected Jonathan Friedman, director and author for PEN America, as the next speaker for their next annual Davis, Markert, Nickerson Lecture on Academic and Intellectual Freedom which will take place in 2024. The 2023 event, which marked the 32nd annual lecture, took place on Feb. 6 and featured Jamelle Bouie, a renowned New York Times columnist.

“(Friedman)is the director of free expression and education programs at PEN America,” McCarthy said. “He oversees various research, advocacy … education, issues related to academic freedom, educational gag orders, book bans, free expression on campus … So we’re excited about that.”

The committee then discussed the upcoming SACUA election which is set to take place in March. With three outgoing members this year, the committee currently has 11 nominations for new SACUA members and is planning to release information on the candidates in advance of the March Senate Assembly meeting. Sociology professor Silvia Pedraza said the number of nominations was more than double what SACUA usually receives.

“Eleven people is a lot,” Pedraza said. “It’s always been like five.”

Before adjourning, the committee went into a private executive session to discuss the restructuring of the Faculty Senate, the Flint Strategic Transformation Plan and the Office of Student Conflict Resolutions appeals board.

