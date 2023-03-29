The University of Michigan Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs convened Monday afternoon to discuss the committee’s upcoming elections and the Well-being Collective.

Allen Liu, associate professor of mechanical engineering and SACUA chair, opened the meeting by speaking about the upcoming SACUA election, where members will vote to elect the next chair and vice chair of the committee on April 10.

“(At) our meeting next week, I’ll be formally asking several members to declare their intention to run for the (SACUA) elections for chair and vice chair,” Liu said. “I’m happy to talk to anybody who is interested in running for these positions.”

The committee then welcomed Wolverine Wellness Director Mary Jo Desprez and Well-being Collective Lead Joseph Zichi to present the U-M Well-being Collective — a group of students, staff and faculty working to support the well-being and mental health of the campus community.

The Well-being Collective was expanded to adopt the Okanagan Charter — an international framework for universities to promote health and well-being — in September 2021. Zichi said the group chose to adopt a “collective impact” framework to elevate multiple perspectives and underrepresented voices.

“(The collective) is an intentional way of bringing together a cross-section of a community so that it elevates voices who aren’t always at the table … and recognizes that across a community there are multiple lenses, viewpoints and lived experiences that, when brought together, can really come up with innovative solutions to large, complex problems,” Zichi said.

Desprez and Zichi said the collective plans to organize this impact framework by forming an advisory council and steering committee, as well as a number of “well-being networks” and work teams.

“So there is a steering committee that I would describe as the engine,” Desprez said. “It has an advisory council and then it has well-being networks. Then as we get going this fall, we will also launch new work teams based on what we decide.”

While concluding their presentation on the Well-being Collective, Zichi spoke about how University President Santa Ono was president of the University of British Columbia when the school announced its adoption of their charter.

“The University of British Columbia really stands out as being foundational,” Zichi said. “President Ono is featured prominently in their materials about the well-being collective, which is no surprise why he spoke about it at his inaugural address.”

Following the presentation, Kentaro Toyama, W.K. Kellogg Professor of Community Information, expressed concerns about the inclusion of the University’s chief health officers on the collective’s advisory board.

“(Some of us) don’t have a lot of trust in our current chief health officers as a result of their role in our (COVID-19) related protocols at the University,” Toyama said. “What guarantee is there that the collective impact framework will actually allow us as a university to work in a way in which the power doesn’t flow from the administration downward?”

Desprez responded to Toyama’s concerns by saying it’s currently unclear what the limits of the initiative’s powers are because Martino Harmon, the University’s vice president for student life, and University Provost Laurie McCauley will assist in deciding its abilities.

The meeting then transitioned into a private executive session with McCauley for the remainder of Monday’s meeting.

