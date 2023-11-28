The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met Monday afternoon in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building to discuss potential new methods of distributing their workload.

Luke McCarthy, Faculty Senate Office director, proposed the formation of additional subcommittees within SACUA to distribute the workload of the current SACUA committees.

“Subcommittees can help advance important work on issues between meetings so that we can try to chew gum and walk at the same time with all these really complicated tasks,” McCarthy said.

This proposal came with immediate opposition, with sociology professor Silvia Pedraza saying that the addition of subcommittees would inadvertently add to SACUA’s workload.

“I mean, it’s an awful lot of meetings for me as it is, and this would add another meeting,” Pedraza said. “So, you know, I’m not crazy about it.”

Concerns about the proposal were shared by other assembly members, including Vilma Mesa, professor of education and mathematics, who said she believes it would be difficult to get everybody involved and equitably represented in the proposed subcommittees.

“The idea of another committee makes my stomach turn because I worry about the committee not having input from everybody,” Mesa said.

McCarthy said that he and SACUA chair Tom Braun supported the use of subcommittees to allow all members to have a greater impact in their meetings.

“It’s not just me and Tom moving the agenda along and work along,” McCarthy said. “It’d be helpful to have some thought by one of you about a portion of the agenda.”

Alex Yi, professor of electrical and computer engineering, said he supported McCarthy and Braun’s approach. Yi said he believes creating subcommittees would expand SACUA’s capacity to address more issues.

“I think this is a good idea, and I really hope that we can employ (the subcommittees),” Yi said. “This can help us take actions above some of our really important agenda (items).”

McCarthy cited how SACUA previously voted to expand the faculty grievance system from having one person in charge to employing a team of grievance monitors as an example of how forming subcommittees could increase efficiency.

“We have three subcommittees of three people each working on something to then retain a common project for SACUA as a whole to work together (and) complete it,” McCarthy said. “An example would be the grievance system. The idea is to make headway in a complicated but important project, but keeping it just as an ongoing thread on the SACUA agenda.”

Rebekah Modrak, Art & Design professor, disagreed with the implementation of permanent subcommittees. Modrak said SACUA has previously formed informal subcommittees as needed, which worked well. Modrak believes a formal establishment of groups might not be necessary if the informal system already works.

“It seems like the work that we did before the break … was in many ways like a subcommittee without forming a subcommittee,” Modrak said. “We decided an action needed to happen and we made it happen, and people in their own time jumped into those documents to do it.”

