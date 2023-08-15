The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Monday afternoon to discuss plans for the upcoming academic year, recent developments with the Equity, Civil Rights & Title IX office and a study on University faculty salaries.

Thomas Braun, biostatistics professor and SACUA chair, opened the meeting with a brief update on meetings held during the summer with Tamiko Strickman, executive director of the Equity, Civil Rights & Title IX Office. The office is responsible for ensuring the University’s commitment to equal opportunity for all regardless of race, sexual orientation, gender identity and religion. Braun said Strickman aims to develop stronger relationships between the office and University faculty through their meetings.

“ECRT is certainly interested in developing better communications between the Faculty Senate Office, the faculty and ECRT,” Braun said. “Tamiko Strickman is certainly engaged and wants to make ECRT something the faculty value and trust.”

Braun also provided updates on the annual Davis, Markert and Nickerson Lecture and acknowledged the winners of the 2023 Faculty Senate Awards. Luke McCarthy, director of the Faculty Senate, shared his congratulations to the award winners before addressing the organizing efforts of U-M librarians, archivists and curators following the Board of Regents’ approval of the University Senate expansion.

“They are organizing and I’ve been helping them with that because they have this new unit that was created in the Senate Assembly for the librarians, archivists and curators,” McCarthy said. “They’re having this moment of self-actualization where they’re trying to figure out how to elect, who their representatives are, how to proportion them, so I’ve been there to assist.”

The meeting then transitioned to a presentation of SACUA’s tasks and goals for the year.

SACUA discussed developing a committee dedicated to studying faculty salaries based on race and gender – an initiative that has been explored at previous meetings. SACUA vice chair and anthropology professor Damani Partridge said given that SACUA has previously agreed on conducting the study, the committee should shift its focus to planning and executing it.

“I thought we agreed at the end of last term to start figuring out this study,” Partridge said. “It seems that it would be helpful to move towards actually constructing the study as opposed to (spending) a year figuring out how to do a study. We’ve been trying to get the data from the administration for at least two or three years … part of the point was to empower ourselves to commission our own study.”

Braun agreed with Partridge but said he anticipates difficulties in obtaining the necessary data and presenting it to University administration for approval.

“The biggest challenge here is getting datasets that we can get our hands on and link up,” Braun said. “The last thing I want is for the administration to crush what we come up with because we haven’t been careful with how we got our data.”

Following the faculty salary study, the meeting addressed a vacancy in SACUA, a retreat for committee members in September and a plan to improve voter turnout and faculty engagement within the Faculty Senate. Sociology professor Silvia Pedraza said she believes many faculty members who voted in the last Faculty Senate voting session had insufficient knowledge of the issues being addressed.

“Things went fine last year with the voting procedures, however, I found that the last vote of the Faculty Senate involved a lot of people in making a final and very decisive decision that knew nothing of what was going on,” Pedraza said. “I was getting a lot of emails from different faculty members in different departments asking me how (they) should vote and what was going on.”

Daily Staff Reporter Eilene Koo can be reached at ekoo@umich.edu.