The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Monday afternoon to discuss academic freedom and to allow members to submit nominations for the upcoming SACUA elections.

Allen Liu, SACUA chair and associate professor of mechanical engineering, began the meeting by asking members to submit their nominations for SACUA leadership positions for the upcoming academic year. Sociology Professor Silvia Pedraza and Damani Partridge, an associate professor of anthropology, both nominated themselves for SACUA vice chair. The current vice chair, Biostatistics Professor Tom Braun, nominated himself for SACUA chair. SACUA elections will take place at the meeting next Monday.

After an executive session with Rackham Dean Michael Solomon about the ongoing Graduate Employees’ Organization strike, the committee came back to discuss the future of academic freedom in the U.S. and at the University. Luke McCarthy, director of the Faculty Senate Office, said he was concerned about a bill introduced in the Texas state senate which would prohibit state universities from offering faculty tenure or any “permanent” positions.

The Texan governor also recently ordered universities to not consider diversity when hiring new faculty and staff, which McCarthy said he believes is highly concerning.

“(Members of the Texas government) basically just want to get rid of tenure and they want to get rid of any efforts to address DEI,” McCarthy said. “Fortunately we’re in a better position now (at the University) but that doesn’t mean that what has happened isn’t a warning.”

Simon Cushing, an associate professor of philosophy at the University’s Flint campus, spoke at the meeting and said about a decade ago he received pushback from a member of the Michigan state legislature for a class he was teaching that focused on the philosophy of race, sex and gender.

“There was a member of the legislature from West Michigan who tried to get support for banning (that class),” Cushing said. “The (effort) was kind of squashed and (it) disappeared.”

SACUA then discussed how they could help protect academic freedom at the University. Art & Design Professor Rebekah Modrak said she thought the best thing the University and SACUA could do was to put out a public statement voicing support for diverse perspectives.

“I wrote to (a professor who is currently fighting academic restriction) directly to ask how we could help from the University of Michigan,” Modrak said. “He said right now we need some kind of public letter of support for what we are doing, demanding that our responsible University officials, including Faculty Senate, condemn these white supremacists’ pieces of legislation.”

