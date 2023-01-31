The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building Monday afternoon to discuss the potential restructuring of the Faculty Senate and the possibility of inviting University President Santa Ono to SACUA meetings.

Allen Liu, associate professor of mechanical engineering and SACUA chair, began by presenting the ballot the Senate Assembly will use to vote on the possible inclusion of non-tenure track faculty members — including lecturers and clinical faculty — in the Faculty Senate. SACUA has previously discussed several different options for restructuring the Senate, which are also outlined on the ballot.

“This is what I consider part zero, which is a vote that I’m hoping to have the Senate Assembly do to decide on the faculty groups that we’re considering for restructuring,” Liu said. “When I say ‘restructuring’ it means inclusion to the Faculty Senate.”

SACUA then moved on to discuss the agendas for upcomings meetings. Liu specifically noted that Ono plans to attend his first Senate Assembly meeting in March.

Rebekah Modrak, Art & Design professor and SACUA member, questioned why Ono has not yet attended a SACUA meeting, even though he has been in office for over three months since his presidency began in October.

“I’m curious why President Ono hasn’t been to visit SACUA so far,” Modrak said.

Liu explained that he had previously worked to find a time for Ono to meet with SACUA, but said it had been unsuccessful. Liu affirmed that he remains committed to having Ono attend a SACUA meeting.

“I would still love to have him come visit SACUA,” Liu said. “We’ll continue to figure that out.”

Luke McCarthy, director of Faculty Senate Office, said he has been trying to arrange a SACUA meeting with Ono since the start of his presidency at the University.

“Basically as soon as he came to campus, even before he came to campus, I was reaching out to his scheduler, trying to get him on our schedules,” McCarthy said. “His schedule is crazy. So anyways, it’s certainly not for want of trying, and we definitely want him here.”

Daily Staff Reporter Courtney Plaza can be reached at cbplaza@umich.edu.