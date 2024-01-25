The University of Michigan Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia hosted Pavlo Kukhta, Ukraine’s former Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture for a lecture on Wednesday. Around 50 people attended the talk, which took place in Weiser Hall and centered on the modern history of Ukraine and its political and economic role in Europe.

The lecture was held as part of an ongoing series of events that will continue through the semester and center on Feb. 24, the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Future events will feature speaker Iuliia Mendel, former Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine and Knight-Wallace Fellow, and screenings of Oscar-nominated films such as “20 Days in Mariupol” at the Michigan Theater.

In the lecture, Kukhta described political and economic conditions as catalysts for instability in Ukraine prior to the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Kukhta explained that these conditions included closed borders, the driving out of intellectuals and historical corruption, creating an unstable environment to rebuild the country’s economy after the war.

In speaking on future reconstruction efforts in Ukraine, Kukhta emphasized the need to look beyond simply rebuilding and toward revitalizing the Ukrainian economy through increased capital investments and funding.

“My personal view of the reconstruction, what I was helping the government for, is that it’s broader than simply rebuilding broken infrastructure,” Kukhta said. “The whole point is reviving and relaunching it on a new basis. To me, reconstruction is more about getting private Western capital, then involve the public funding.”

Iuliia Mendel said in an interview with The Michigan Daily she hopes the lecture will help people understand how the Ukrainian-Russian war reflects challenges to protecting global democracy.

“This is not just a war of the territories,” Mendel said. “This is a war of ideology. If we believe in democracy, we actually need to help each other. Democracy is actually under threat in many countries, and here we are actually giving our lives for it and standing for what we believe in.”

Rackham student Arthur Mengozzi told The Daily he attended the lecture to learn more about the current state of the war in Ukraine across perspectives and experiences.

“I just care about Ukraine and I want to hear as many perspectives on it as possible,” Mengozzi said. “It’s important to hear from Ukrainians themselves, especially at this time.”

In an interview with The Daily, Genevieve Zubrzycki, U-M professor of sociology and director of the Weiser Center for Europe and Eurasia, emphasized the importance of events like Wednesday’s to discuss relevant social and economic topics related to Ukraine in the past, present and future.

“I think it’s absolutely crucial that we have people who talk to the University community and the public at large about what’s at stake,” Zubrzycki said. “It’s about information, about education, and it’s about keeping something that is very real in this part of the world that we’re becoming more detached from.”

Daily Staff Reporters Greta Fear and Claudia Minetti can be reached at gcfear@umich.edu and cminetti@umich.edu.