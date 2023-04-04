The National Science Foundation, an independent federal agency which provides research grants for science and engineering, is conducting a review of the University of Michigan’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering compliance with Title IX regulations. The CSE department has seen allegations of sexual misconduct against several of its faculty members since 2020. NSF began conducting interviews with CSE faculty and administrators from the Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX office Tuesday.

CSE professor Peter Chen was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in 2021 and stood trial in late 2022. Chen was found not guilty by a Washtenaw County jury and has since returned to teaching as a professor of electrical engineering and computer science. Former CSE professor Walter Lasecki resigned from his position in August 2021 after an investigation by The Michigan Daily exposed multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him. In 2020, CSE professor Jason Mars was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior by employees of Clinc, an AI start-up founded by Mars and Lingjia Tang, his wife and fellow CSE professor.

NSF awards grants in various departments, supporting over 1,000 projects at the University. NSF provided over $112 million of the University’s $1.71 billion in research spending in 2022.

Gloria Hage, an attorney in the Office of General Counsel, sent an email notifying CSE faculty of the NSF’s review on March 1. The Daily has obtained a copy of this email.

“(NSF) will evaluate and assess the University’s nondiscrimination policies and procedures related to Title IX, grievance and discrimination complaint processes and the role of the Title IX Coordinator in implementing and enforcing Title IX requirements,” Hage wrote. “The review will also evaluate whether the University’s procedures provide for the prompt and equitable resolution of Title IX complaints, and whether there is compliance with the notification and dissemination requirements of Title IX.”

Hage provided a spreadsheet in the email for faculty members to sign up for interviews with NSF. The Daily obtained a copy of this spreadsheet, which indicated multiple ECRT administrators were to be interviewed, including ECRT Executive Director Tamiko Strickman.

University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald wrote in an email to The Daily that the University was first notified of the compliance review in May 2022.

“The National Science Foundation is a strong partner in the University of Michigan’s research mission,” Fitzgerald wrote. “The University was contacted by NSF Office of Equity Civil Rights in May 2022 for an on-site compliance review — U-M welcomes this review and pledges our full cooperation.”

NSF spokesperson Michelle Negron commented on the review process in an email to The Daily, stating it is typical for NSF to conduct a review of a single department within a university. Negron also said documented allegations of misconduct may influence NSF’s decision to investigate Title IX compliance.

“Compliance reviews are not investigations of allegations of discrimination or harassment but are higher-level program reviews to determine whether there is any non-compliance with NSF’s Title IX regulations,” Negron wrote. “Information regarding incidents of sex discrimination or sexual harassment involving NSF funded personnel can be a factor in selection of a university and a specific department or unit for a Title IX compliance review.”

Negron did not comment on whether the specific allegations against Chen, Lasecki or Mars influenced NSF’s decision to conduct a review of CSE.

According to the organization’s website, NSF conducts two on-site compliance reviews per year.

According to Negron, NSF works closely with universities to enact corrective measures if their review process discovers noncompliance with Title IX regulations. If a university fails to address such concerns, Negron said NSF may withhold future funding.

“If noncompliance is found, NSF and the university will engage in a collaborative process of developing a plan and timeline for corrective action,” Negron wrote. “If a university is unwilling to take corrective action, NSF has the authority to withhold or defer NSF funding.”

Negron stated NSF has successfully worked with other universities in the past to address areas of concern.

