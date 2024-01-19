The Patricia W. Mitchell Trust gifted LSA’s Film, Television and Media department $3 million for programs supporting undergraduate learning and development. Of the total fund, the department has allocated $2 million to create the John H. Mitchell Professorship in Entertainment, a five-year professorship that grants the professor additional funding for research. The remaining $1 million of the gift will establish the John H. and Patricia W. Mitchell Experiential Support Fund, which aims to provide undergraduates with opportunities to gain experience in the entertainment industry through events like film festivals and industry panels.

Jim Burnstein, who has directed the department’s Screenwriting Program since 1995, was nominated by former FTVM chair Yeidy Rivero to be the inaugural John H. Mitchell professor.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rivero described the importance and legacy of John H. Mitchell, for whom the professorship is named.

“(Mitchell) began his career during the former years of the (television) industry,” Rivero said. “He served as president of Columbia Pictures Television from 1968 to 1977, where during his tenure, more than 100 television series and 50 TV movies were produced.”

Rivero helped organize the Patricia W. Mitchell Trust in 2019, when Bill Allen, the executor of the Mitchell family’s estate, provided an initial gift of $5 million to support the FTVM department. Rivero worked with Allen to develop several initiatives in support of these students.

“(The initiatives) were extremely successful,” Rivero said. “(Allen) was very proud of what we have accomplished. I keep him informed every year.”

In the summer of 2023, Rivero met with Allen again to discuss ways to further improve the FTVM department, leading to the creation of the new professorship.

“(Allen) asked me, ‘What do you think would be good for the program?’ ” Rivero said. “And I said, ‘I think it would be extremely important for us to have endowed professorship to attract top talent, specifically in the area of screenwriting, although it is open enough to be for production in the future.’”

Rivero emphasized the importance of supporting undergraduates within the department as they look toward careers in the entertainment industry after graduation.

“Our faculty is devoted to undergraduate education,” Rivero said. “We believe that is the core of our program. Without undergraduates, (FTVM) would not exist. … I think these are the people who are going to work in the industry, so for us, it’s extremely important not only that they are prepared in the practical sense but are also committed to issues of ethics and diversity. You need those types of workers in the industry. If you want to make a change, you make it from the ground up.”

Programs established by previous Mitchell Trust funding include the John H. Mitchell Visiting Professor in Media Entertainment program, which brings industry professionals and scholars to teach a course in their area of expertise for one term at the University. In an interview with The Daily, Burnstein, who is responsible for supplying the program with visiting professors, spoke about the success of the program and the quantity of available candidates.

“We bring in a lot of writers, writer-directors, producers,” Burnstein said. “I’ve worked in Hollywood for over 30 years. I know great people to bring in. … It used to be that I really had to work hard to get the names I was going after. Now, I have a waiting list.”

Burnstein spoke about the impact hosting important figures in film production has on students.

“They are inspired, they learn what it takes,” Burnstein said. “I have the big names tell their stories, and they’re all different but they’re all alike in the sense of what it takes. To be a writer, you got to write, you got to learn to accept rejection, you got to show gratitude, all the right things that they learn. … Our students don’t go out there not knowing anything. They’re well-prepared. And they meet people who can help.”

The criteria for the John H. Mitchell Professorship in Entertainment includes a deep knowledge of and commitment to ethical leadership in entertainment. Burnstein recalled a conversation he had at film production company Columbia Pictures, where an agent asked him to make changes to a screenplay he had written based on a true story of a Black boy with autism.

“The agent asked me if I knew what dyslexia was,” Burnstein said. “I didn’t like where he was going. Then he said, if I changed the young boy from autistic to dyslexic and made him white instead of Black, he would get my movie made. I could not believe this. I had to get the legal rights from his parents. What am I going to do? Go tell his parents that their kid is white and dyslexic? That is so wrong, on so many levels, and I walked out.”

Burnstein said he strives to create a collaborative environment in his classes to simulate the help that writers offer each other in the industry.

“When I’m in my advanced seminar of six students, I tell them on the first night, ‘Hollywood is a very competitive business, but you get by with a little help from your friends,’ ” Burnstein said. “Every week, my six students read each other’s pages and give each other notes, and their job is to make everybody’s work better.”

Alongside his professorship, Burnstein plays an important role in supporting undergraduate recipients of the John H. and Patricia W. Mitchell Scholarship, a need-based scholarship that provides six FTVM majors with financial aid and prepares them to become more ethical leaders. Nora Pasche, an LSA senior majoring in FTVM, was selected for the third cohort of Mitchell Scholars in 2022.

In an interview with The Daily, Pasche described how Burnstein personally connects Mitchell Scholars with people from the entertainment industry for a one-on-one meeting.

“I got to meet with David Wiebe, who is a film producer and used to be the senior vice president of programming at DreamWorks,” Pasche said. “(Wiebe) was very truthful about the hard parts (of his career), but also the most rewarding aspects of it. It was a really cool opportunity to speak with someone that was so successful in the industry.”

Pasche said she finds the ethics-based approach of Mitchell Scholars appealing given what she sees as a lack of emphasis on ethical decision-making in professional settings.

“A lot of times, I feel like the film industry gets wrapped up in the business side of things; a lot of Hollywood movies focus on the money and less on what they’re actually producing,” Pasche said. “I think it’s important to have leaders within our department that are pushing for ethics. … We should aim to put a message out there, not just make random junk for money.”



