New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie spoke on W.E.B. Du Bois’s essay “The Propaganda of History”, Critical Race Theory and the 1619 project for the 32nd annual Davis, Markert, Nickerson Lecture on Academic and Intellectual Freedom at the Rackham Amphitheatre Monday. The event was hosted by the Senate Advisory Committee Bouie, connecting Du Bois’s thoughts to the current political and social climate in the U.S.

Interim University Provost Laurie McCauley introduced Bouie by speaking about academic freedom and the importance of voicing your own opinions. McCauley highlighted the importance of teaching and research, and specified the importance of the lecture in relation to those values.

“The United States and the University of Michigan have been inconsistent with the promotion of these values,” McCauley said. “Today’s lecture preserves the legacy of those who suffered from that inconsistency. It also demonstrates one of the best aspects of academia: to correct course.”

“What is (college) if not a home for thinkers, tinkers, investors, designers (and) philosophers …” McCauley said.

In addition to McCauley, Rebecca Scott, professor of history and law, also introduced Bouie and spoke on the potential impact of scholars, journalists and those in media voicing their opinions.

“Among the threats to academic freedom are those that do not just come from politicians or administrators,” Scott said.

Bouie opened his lecture, “Revisiting Du Bois and the ‘Propaganda of History,’” discussing what he believed to be attacks on history education taking place in U.S. public schools. Bouie pointed to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, two state officials passing legislation directly targeting the teaching of critical race theory.

“Some very powerful people in this country are leading a direct assault on (history) teaching of any kind,” Bouie said.

Bouie spoke about The 1619 Project, published by the New York Times Magazine in August 2019, which aims to center the effects and consequences of slavery at the center of United States history. After an initial positive public response to the project, backlash emerged from both Republicans and Democrats, as both sides openly criticized the 1619 Project.

Conservative and Liberal media outlets both criticized the 1619 Project shortly after it was published. Republicans felt the project portrayed the United States in a negative light, while Democrats argued that the project focused on the history of the United States solely through racial conflict.

Following his discussion of the 1619 Project, Bouie discussed the significance of the social unrest following the murder of George Floyd during the summer of 2020. After a video of the event went viral on the internet, protests spread across the country, and even the globe, with protesters and police coming into conflict in many cities.

“They were on the streets protesting police brutality, protesting the persistence of white supremacy and demanding a real reckoning with the country’s history to protest … beyond just this immediate issue of George Floyd,” Bouie said.

Bouie then discussed the significance of the diverse participation present in these protests.

“But what was new about the George Floyd protests besides the sheer size of them was the diversity of the people in the crowds,” Bouie said. “It was millions of people of all different races (and) backgrounds … who felt something, and anger, and despair, a sense of injustice and wanted to express that.”

Shifting the conversation, Bouie moved to discuss the debate on history education in the U.S. Bouie explained how legislation regarding critical race theory, a movement focused on improving racial inequalities found in the legal system and advocating for equality, was put forward and passed in Virginia and Florida during the 2022 election year.

“This fight over history education was very much part of the 2020 campaign as it came to the close of the National Republican Convention,” Bouie said. “In Virginia, the Republican candidate for governor decided to put opposition to … critical race theory and narratives like the one found in The 1619 Project at the center of his campaign.”

In addition to discussing political opposition to critical race theory, Bouie said there were also “educational gag orders”, or restrictions to discuss certain topics in schools, which were directly related to critical race theory.

“Gag orders (are) aimed directly (at) critical race theory, which they can define broadly as any non-traditional or even conservative teaching of American history,” Bouie said.

Bouie concluded his lecture by connecting the ideas of critical race theory to Du Bois and his essay. In addition, Bouie discussed some of Du Bois’s most central ideas, such as African Americans’ great confidence and courage to stand up for the changes they wanted to see. In his book, Black Construction in America, Du Bois discusses perceived false narratives that arose after the Civil War, and the destructive nature that these narratives had on American education.

“He concludes again and again throughout the book that for all the mistakes and all the flaws and the problems, the formerly enslaved Black Americans who took the reins of power in this period did so for the most part with real skill with great integrity and almost no less integrity than white parts,” Bouie said.

Bouie said it is important to understand the current political climate and how it relates to movements such as Black Lives Matter and The 1619 Project and history education in America.

“But I do think that this current attack is something both very new and much more ambitious than what’s come before,” Bouie said.

