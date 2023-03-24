As students browse the LSA Course Guide and prepare to register for next semester’s classes, they may notice “Race & Ethnicity” listed under the skills requirements section. But what makes certain courses qualify for the RE credit while others don’t?

The Race and Ethnicity requirement was created more than three decades ago and is mandatory for all LSA, Public Policy and Art & Design students. According to the LSA website, to qualify for the requirement, all RE courses must provide discussion on the meaning of race, ethnicity, racism, intolerance and resulting inequalities. Classes under this requirement must also provide space for students to look into different kinds of historical discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, social class or gender.

Whether or not a course counts for the RE requirement is determined by a LSA subcommittee, which typically includes between five and seven members including faculty, staff and students. Dorine Lawrence-Hughes, LSA assistant dean for undergraduate education, chairs the committee.

In an email to The Michigan Daily, Lawrence-Hughes said the committee asks instructors interested in listing their class as RE to provide clear explanations on how their planned course materials meet the RE criteria.

“Because part of the (RE) approval process includes reviewing course syllabi, the student perspective is incredibly important to the subcommittee,” Lawrence-Hughes wrote. “Because we strive to ensure that instructors provide clear explanations to students regarding the connections between the course materials and the (RE) criteria.”

Students can apply to serve on curriculum committees through an LSA student government application and interview. Lawrence-Hughes stressed the importance of student input on the class certification.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have students who are fully invested in the LSA Curriculum process and are strong advocates of the (RE) requirement and we benefit from their honest opinions of the proposals,” Lawrence-Hughes wrote.

LSA sophomore Breya Gardner served on the RE curriculum committee in 2022 as the sole student representative. Gardner said she believes the committee is important in ensuring RE classes follow the content guidelines and will be enlightening for students.

“I (was) the only student on the (RE) board,” Gardner said. “So they go to me (to ask) ‘if you were a student, would you understand what this class was teaching? Or would you be interested in actually taking the class?’”

Gardner said she believes the robustness of the approval process ensures RE courses offer meaningful content and discussion.

“I think (current RE courses) are very high quality,” Gardner said. “In terms of the approval sections of the committee, I’ve come to learn and approve of a whole bunch of high-quality courses. They’re forced to follow the criteria, so we’re actually learning about race and ethnicity instead of it being more like a humanities class or writing.”

Sascha Crasnow, lecturer in the Islamic Arts and Culture in the Arts and Ideas in the Humanities Program, is currently teaching RCHUMS 334 Art and Music of the Islamic World, an RE-approved course on Islamic art and music. She said the class studies how contemporary artists respond to conflict, such as human rights violations, colonialism and climate change.

Crasnow said the approval process requires extensive work to get a class certified for the RE requirement. She said she is concerned the amount of time it takes to go through the process may discourage professors from creating new classes in the area.

“(In my application)I had to submit the annotated syllabus that explained not only the course as a whole, but for each of the class meetings (as well as) the readings or media the students were consuming, and how that spoke to the (RE) mission statement,” Crasnow said.“It’s a lot of work to annotate a syllabus and to put all of that together, I’ve done it for two of my classes. There are probably more of my classes that could fulfill (RE requirements) but I have to find the time to go through all of that.”

M’Lis Bartlett, a lecturer in the School for Environment and Sustainability, teaches ENVIRON 222, an introductory course on environmental justice that fulfills the RE requirement. In an interview with The Daily, Bartlett said she finds the class’s RE designation helpful in attracting a diverse group of students.

“One of the things I love about it being an (RE) requirement, is that I think it encourages students from across the University to be in the course,” Bartlett said. “I have (Program in the Environment) students who are in there, but I also have engineers and artists and bio folks and I love them. I love the cross-pollination of students that get to come and think about those issues and think about how they might apply to their future interests.”

Bartlett has been teaching ENVIRON 222 for seven years, but said in recent years she has noticed students coming to the class with more expansive prior knowledge of the content which she cites because of increased awareness about social justice issues.

“I’ve seen students coming in with much more vocabulary and much more sort of awareness of social justice issues because I think (a lot of) things have changed in the world,” Bartlett said.

LSA senior Naazneen Gill credits the RE courses she took, such as Introduction to Women’s and Gender Studies, as the inspiration for her current research, which coincidentally is with Bartlett. Gill told The Daily she believes the RE requirement encourages professors to think more critically about their curriculum’s inclusivity.

“I’m writing a thesis with Professor Bartlett, and it’s about ecofeminism in the global environmental movement,” Gill said. “I would never have learned about ecofeminism in relation to communities of Color if it hadn’t been for (the University’s RE) requirement. I think it adds a much-needed emphasis on these topics that would not be central otherwise.”

