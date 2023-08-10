The University of Michigan Central Student Government met Tuesday evening over Zoom to hear a presentation on a graduate school test prep program, discuss spring and summer finances, and confirm executive nominations.

U-M alum Claire Liu, former director of the CSG Test Prep Program, gave a presentation on her experience with the program, which provides MCAT and LSAT resources to low-income students. In her presentation, Liu shared her thoughts on what went wrong with the program’s implementation during the fall 2020 semester and how these mistakes can serve as lessons for the program’s future.

“I wanted to transition out of my role by hiring new program leadership, expanding it to have a deputy director, in addition to the program director,” Liu said. “I wanted to conduct an evaluation of the test prep program. And then, due to my schedule, I didn’t have as much time as I wanted to dedicate to the program.”

At the end of the meeting, Rising LSA senior Jarek Schmanski, speaker of the 13th assembly, expressed his disappointment in the assembly for a lack of participation during the guest speaker presentation.

“I am a little bit disappointed in regards to our guest speakers,” Schmanski said. “These are people that take their time to dedicate and come and share their thoughts, some of their background, some of their involvement with CSG. Their time is just as valuable as ours. I really would like some better engagement from members of the assembly.”

Rising LSA junior Ian Concannon, CSG treasurer, reviewed the Financial-Status Report for the spring/summer term. According to the report, $198,314.37 was budgeted for the spring/summer semester, and as of Aug. 5, $117,923.75 had been spent. Concannon said this expenditure may continue to change until the end of the semester.

“This is just kind of a snapshot in time of where we are with our balances in budget,” Concannon said. “There’s still a couple of weeks left in this term. So even though it seems like the utilization rate for most of the accounts isn’t as high as it typically is, it’s just because we still have some time where money (can be) spent.”

The assembly voted to confirm executive nominations to the 13th Assembly. The Michigan Daily has listed all confirmed positions below.

Rising LSA sophomore Jimmy Mahfet was confirmed as deputy elections commissioner for operations.

Rising LSA sophomore Zoe Blackburn was confirmed as independent special prosecutor.

Rising Business senior Brandon Behar was confirmed as Wolverine Consulting Group vice chair.

Rackham student Hayden Jackson was confirmed as executive advisor for special projects.

Rising LSA junior Avery Berkebile was confirmed as Pell-Grant eligible student ex-officio.

Rackham student Aditi Cholkar was confirmed as international student ex-officio.

CSG unanimously referred AR 13-010 back to committee. If passed, this resolution would create an Oath of Office for the Assembly.

CSG then unanimously passed AR 13-008, which will instate a new set of operating procedures for the assembly designed to be clearer and more concise than the previous one.

Schmanski urged members to read through the new operating procedures.

“This is a pretty big resolution, just to give everyone some sensitivity to the magnitude,” Schmanski said. “This is an adoption of some new operating procedures and more news (and) updates will be forthcoming but definitely a very important resolution, maybe even one of the most important of this assembly.”

CSG also passed two budget amendments with unanimous consent. The first will allocate $367.02 in support of the CSG Airbus program, which provides low-cost transportation to and from the Detroit airport on University breaks. The second amendment will allocate $200 of the Legislative Discretionary Fund to the public elections fund.

