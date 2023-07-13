The University of Michigan Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening over Zoom to hear from guest speakers with U-M Disability Culture, confirm executive nominations and amend the spring and summer budget.

Ava Armour, lead facilitator for Disability Culture, gave a presentation on disability culture at the University and asked CSG to support the establishment of a U-M Disability Cultural Center to assist U-M students who identify as disabled.

“Our ask is that CSG supports DC@U-M in our push for the University to establish and acknowledge a Disability Cultural Center and acknowledge disability as a valued identity at the University,” Armour said. “Show us that we are a valued population at the University, and not just a compliance standard.”

Armour shared that other universities, including the University of Minnesota, Syracuse University, University of Washington, University of Illinois Chicago and Stanford University, have established similar centers.

The assembly then voted to confirm executive nominations to the 13th Assembly. The Michigan Daily has listed all confirmed positions below.

Rising Public Policy junior Gwen Tatara was confirmed as director of policy.

Rising LSA and Engineering junior Ian Concannon was confirmed as treasurer.

Rising Business sophomore Emily Ryan was confirmed as Affordability and Accessibility Policy advisor / Disability Empowerment and Advocacy Commission chair.

Rising LSA sophomore Joyce Jung was confirmed as deputy programming officer.

Rising LSA sophomore Jake Frederick was confirmed as deputy communications director for social media and press.

Rising LSA junior Lauren Bleyer was confirmed as SMSPEC Chair.

Rising LSA junior Taylor Quick was confirmed as deputy student general counsel.

Rising LSA sophomore William Thomopoulos was confirmed as transfer student ex-officio

Rising LSA sophomore Paige Cook was confirmed as non-traditional student ex-officio.

Rackham student Afolashade Lawal was confirmed as first-year graduate student ex-officio.

Medical student Joanna Hua was confirmed as Ethics Committee member

Rackham student Ignacio Blanco Varela was confirmed as Ethics Committee member.

Rising Engineering junior Ayden Riley was confirmed as Ethics Committee member.

Rising Engineering senior Udbhav Vasishta was given a negative recommendation by the Executive Nominations Committee. The committee’s report said Vasishta gave unsatisfactory answers during his interview.

“The Committee offers this negative recommendation due to members feeling like he gave lofty answers and didn’t fully offer a comprehensive vision for the role,” the report read. “Additionally, members felt that he should have had more of an idea of how he wanted to tailor the role for this school year.”

CSG then opened Vasishta’s nomination up for debate. Rising LSA junior Benjamin Thomas, deputy director of the Student Organization Committee, said he believes Vasishta is the most qualified person for the role.

“This is a candidate that not only has experience with the position but also an extensive and impressive resume,” Thomas said. “It seems that the committee has made this recommendation based solely on interview performance without considering implications of turning away a candidate based solely on how conversational they are”

Vasishta was confirmed as Student Organization Funding Committee Chair with unanimous consent.

During old business motions, CSG passed AR 13-006, which will require a member of the Rules Committee to attend executive nominations meetings. They also passed AR 13-008, which will appropriate $46,071 to renew the University’s subscription contract with Wall Street Journal through July 31, 2026.

Rising LSA sophomore Riley Kina motioned for AR 13-007 — which would confirm CSG’s support for the Graduate Employees’ Organization in its contract negotiations and request an investigation into potentially unfair grading practices from the winter 2023 semester — to be referred back to the communications committee.

CSG then discussed the Spring Summer 2023 CSG Consolidated Budget Act and the proposed amendments that was postponed from June. One amendment would allocate $10,000 to the Student Funding Organization Committee account, and the other would divide an unexpected $10,000 rollover from SFOC between Legislative Discretionary Funding, SOFC and Executive Discretionary Funding.

The amendments were passed with unanimous consent.

