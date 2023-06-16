The University of Michigan’s Central Student Government convened on June 13 to swear in new members and hear from Spectrum Center director Jesse Beal on Pride Month and University resources for LGBTQ+ students.

The meeting began with members swearing in Public Health student Jamaal Shaikh as a representative and LSA sophomore Kenichi Lobbezoo as Secretary of the Assembly.

Beal then spoke to assembly members about the significance of Pride Month. They highlighted the Ice Cream Social with a Twist event that is being hosted by CSG in collaboration with the Spectrum Center. Beal said the goal of the event is to make STI and HIV testing a more comfortable process for students.

“There’ll be ice cream, which is my favorite thing, and then (STI and HIV) testing … to destigmatize and make folks feel more comfortable getting a test,” Beal said.

Beal reviewed resources that the Spectrum Center offers the LGBTQ+ community, including events like clothing swaps or opportunities for all genders to explore various cosmetics for the first time.

“Sometimes people don’t show up with the clothing that best aligns with their gender identity when they come to college,” Beal said. “We want folks to have clothes that feel good, so we do a clothing swap.”

The assembly then discussed the alleged coercion of LSA rising junior Jack Pribble to withdraw from his position in CSG. Pribble said he decided to decline the position of treasurer of the Assembly due to its emotional toll.

“I hoped that today would be the day that I was confirmed as treasurer, but due to ongoing bullying by a member of the assembly and those associated with her, I’ve decided to withdraw my candidacy simply because I mentally and physically can not take it,” Pribble said.

One of Pribble’s supporters was rising Business junior Sissie Liang, who spoke about submitting a Community Concerns statement calling for an investigation into Pribble’s allegations.

“On the behalf of student interests which you all serve, the Central Student Judiciary be brought in to form an investigative committee into this coercion and lobbying effort that violated Title 9 requirements,” Liang wrote.

During new business motions, members of the assembly objected to AR 13-005, which would increase the hourly wage from $15 to $18.67 for all CSG employees receiving Need-Based Compensation. Benjamin Thomas, LSA rising junior and Deputy Director of the Student Organization Committee, said he believes this proposal would contribute to a negative perception of CSG.

“I feel like there’s already a caricature on campus of like the evil grinch CSG that steals money from the pockets of students … it’s really not a good look to me,” Thomas said “(CSG) is something that I think we should not have people flock to because it pays them the most money on campus. I feel like (money) would not be the best motivator.”

The motion ultimately failed.

