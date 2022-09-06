Landmark Apartments, located on South University Avenue, released an emergency statement Tuesday afternoon informing residents that they received reports of an individual with a gun located near the building’s parking structure. Upon further investigation, the Ann Arbor Police Department concluded there was no evidence of a current threat to the community, they confirmed to The Michigan Daily

Landmark’s parking structure is attached to the main building and can be accessed via South Forest Avenue and South University Avenue.

“We have called police and closed our office,” the announcement read. “Please exercise caution and stay in place, if possible.”

The apartment complex primarily houses University of Michigan students. The announcement was shared with residents at 3:17 p.m. Landmark declined to comment on the incident.

Lieutenant Brandon Knobelsdorf of the Ann Arbor Police Department, told The Michigan Daily that the police department received multiple calls from people who have seen videos circulating on social media. Knobelsdorf said he has not seen the videos personally and said he doesn’t believe any other officers have either.

“The Ann Arbor Police Department and the University of Michigan DPSS were made aware of the incident and thoroughly investigated and found no evidence to substantiate any threats to the community or the validity (of) posts on social media,” Knobelsdorf said.

