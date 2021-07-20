The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that 76% of students planning to attend classes in Ann Arbor in the fall had officially reported their COVID-19 vaccination to the University. With 35,075 students vaccinated, the University has surpassed its goal of 75% of the student body being immunized against COVID-19. Previously, the University announced that if the student body reached a 75% vaccination rate and community transmission rates remained low, vaccinated students would no longer be required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

U-M Chief Health Officer Preeti Malani wrote in the announcement that this is a critical step for the University community, with the ultimate goal of achieving a more normal fall semester experience.

“Vaccination of our entire community is the best way to ensure a healthy and vibrant campus experience in the fall,” Malani wrote. “We thank each and every one of you for your effort.”

As for adjustments to fall COVID-19 protocols, the University is still evaluating the new vaccination status benchmark and the community transmission metrics established by the Campus Health Response Committee before making any decisions. In a statement released on the COVID-19 dashboard, the University said they would update their policy by July 31.

The University estimates there are still 10,000 students who have yet to report their vaccination status. The announcement reminded these students that they are expected to do so through the COVID-19 Vaccination Self-Report Form as soon as possible.

“It is essential that we hear from everyone in order to both understand the overall vaccination rate and to complete the necessary plans to provide access to weekly testing for those students who choose not to share vaccine information,” Malani wrote in the announcement.

Students can visit the Campus Blueprint website for more information on U-M COVID-19 news and policy updates.

