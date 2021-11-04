When he died in 2008, Robert Anderson’s name was unknown to most of the public. But for hundreds of survivors, the former Michigan Athletics doctor was an unforgettable figure from their past. Since his death, more than 950 victims have come forward to report thousands of instances of sexual misconduct committed by Anderson. It may be the most sexual abuse allegations against a single person in U.S. history.

This is The Michigan Daily’s coverage of Anderson’s abuse.