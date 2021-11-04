When he died in 2008, Robert Anderson’s name was unknown to most of the public. But for hundreds of survivors, the former Michigan Athletics doctor was an unforgettable figure from their past. Since his death, more than 950 victims have come forward to report thousands of instances of sexual misconduct committed by Anderson. It may be the most sexual abuse allegations against a single person in U.S. history.
This is The Michigan Daily’s coverage of Anderson’s abuse.
‘This campus will be safe’: Students and survivors protest against Anderson allegations, sexual misconduct on campus
Division of Public Safety and Security releases annual Security and Fire Safety report, finds most crimes stem from Anderson reports
Anderson and Nassar survivors testify at hearing, express support for house bills protecting survivors of abuse
‘He was part of Michigan’s inner circle’: Ex-daughter-in-law of Anderson speaks out against former doctor
Survivors of late UMich athletic doctor Robert Anderson protest outside of regents meeting, saying ‘no one on campus should have to fear’
U-M community reacts to Matt Schembechler’s press conference, debate renaming of Schembechler Hall and removal of statue
‘What happened in Ann Arbor is a horror story’: Three individuals allege sexual assault against Dr. Anderson
‘I will not be ignored again’: Former U-M wrestler speaks publicly for first time on allegations against Anderson
Multiple allegations of sexual misconduct brought against former director of UHS, ‘U’ team physician