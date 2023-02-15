The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety confirmed that three individuals were dead following the shooting at Michigan State University Monday night. At 8:31 p.m., MSU Police issued a safety alert in response to reports of gunshots heard at Berkey Residence Hall, urging anyone on campus to shelter-in-place or to “run, hide or fight.” The shelter-in-place advisory remained in effect until 12:30 a.m. when MSU Police reported the suspect was found dead and there was no threat to campus.

MSU police released the names of three victims Tuesday, all of whom were students: MSU sophomore Brian Fraser, MSU junior Alexandria Verner and MSU junior Arielle Anderson. Five additional victims were hospitalized with life threatening injuries Monday night and remain in critical condition Tuesday, according to MSU police.

Following the attack, MSU announced all campus activities would be canceled through Thursday and classes would be canceled until Monday. MSU buildings remain open for students who live on campus. counseling services are also available across campus. A vigil to honor the victims will be held at 7 p.m Wednesday.

Statues and other community gathering points on MSU’s campus have been decorated with flowers and signs mourning the victims and encouraging the campus community to remain “Spartan Strong,” according to pictures from The State News, MSU’s student-run newspaper. The State News reported that several students were leaving campus Tuesday to return home for the rest of the week, telling State News they didn’t feel safe on campus.

In a joint letter to the MSU staff, faculty and students, MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff and Marlon C. Lynch, vice president for public safety and chief of police, thanked the first responders and MSU community members for their support throughout Monday night.

“The safety and security of our campus community is our first priority,” Woodruff and Lynch wrote.“We want to thank all our campus residents for taking this threat seriously, securing in place and acting to protect themselves and others. We also want to thank the hundreds of people from MSU, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and first responders who worked in a coordinated effort to respond to the shooting.”

In a news release Tuesday, MSU Police expressed their support and dedication to the campus community during the ongoing investigation of the shooting.

“We cannot begin to fathom the immeasurable amount of pain that our campus community is feeling,” the release said. “We want to ensure our community that our department as well as our law enforcement partners will conduct a comprehensive and thorough investigation regarding this tragic incident.”

The MSU Police commended the campus community for reporting updates on the shooting and looking after their personal safety, citing a caller’s tip that led the police to the suspect at 11:35 p.m. The suspect was found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In a tweet Tuesday morning, MSU police reported that a threatening note was found with the suspect, leading several public school districts in the East Lansing area to close Tuesday. While the investigation remains ongoing, MSU Police confirmed that the 46-year-old suspect had no affiliation with MSU.

The MSU Board of Trustees released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying they have been in communication with the victims’ families and are encouraging community members to support each other.

“This morning, the Board talked with families who lost their children due to senseless violence our community is suffering,” the statement read. “We are devastated with them and for them. Please hold space with the entire Spartan community as we navigate the weeks ahead. We will get through this difficult time by healing together.”

The Associated Students of Michigan State University, MSU’s undergraduate student government, also released a statement Tuesday afternoon expressing the shared feeling of grief and loss across the campus and condemning gun violence.

“To all the victims and their families, we are absolutely devastated,” the statement read. “This is a loss felt by all of Spartan Nation, and the pain we feel is unbearable. It is one thing to acknowledge the horrible reality of gun violence in America, but it is another to experience it firsthand. This morning, we mourn not only the lives of our peers and friends but also the loss of the feeling of security and safety on campus. To all students who experienced this campus tragedy last night, our hearts go out to you during this unsettling time.”

University president Santa Ono sent a statement to U-M community members Tuesday morning, emphasizing that U-M campus administration is working closely with MSU and encouraging students, staff and faculty to reach out to one another.

“I know many in our community are reeling from this event as you have friends or family who belong to the MSU community,” Ono wrote. “I encourage us all to take a moment to show our appreciation and support for one another. Support resources are available on campus for students, faculty and staff.”

Ono also ordered all flags on the U-M campus to be lowered to half mast until further notice to honor the victims. The University of Michigan will host a candlelight vigil, organized by the U-M Central Student Government, in honor of the victims of the shooting at 7 p.m. on the Diag Wednesday night.

The University of Michigan community said they are working to ensure that all three of its campuses remain safe. All campuses remained open Tuesday with increased security presence from the Division of Public Safety and Security.

The U-M CSG also tweeted a statement in support of the MSU community.

“Central Student Government is horrified at the events of an active shooting last night at Michigan State,” the statement read. “We stand with our fellow students … as they mourn this tragedy, and send our support to all Spartans.”

CSG shared a list of resources available to U-M students across campus on social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, an MSU alum and a parent of two MSU students, released a statement Monday morning expressing her support for the MSU community. Whitmer also turned to social media to criticize the lack of gun control in Michigan and across the United States.

“MSU’s campus is a special place for so many, and it is now the site of another senseless act of gun violence,” Whitmer wrote. “Parents across Michigan were on pins and needles calling their kids to check in on them and tell them they love them. It doesn’t have to be this way. Certain places are supposed to be about community, learning, or joy — elementary schools and college campuses, movie theaters and dance halls, grocery stores and workplaces. They should not be the sites of bloodshed. This is a uniquely American problem. Too many of us scan rooms for exits when we enter them. We plan who that last text or call would go to. We should not, we cannot, accept living like this.”

Michigan House and Senate lawmakers canceled session Tuesday in response to the shooting. At a press conference, Whitmer called on lawmakers to immediately draft and send her proposals to enact universal background checks for anyone purchasing weapons as well as proposals that would tighten storage requirements to keep guns away from those deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Some Democrat lawmakers in the state expressed support for this type of legislature to prevent future gun violence, including Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-Keego Harbor, and Rep. Joe Tate, D-Detroit, an MSU alum. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Tate wrote that the shooting should be a wake-up call for Michigan lawmakers who have been hesitant to enact gun reform policy.

“I graduated from Michigan State University 20 years ago, and I am once and forever a Spartan,” Tate wrote. “The dread I felt last night as I heard the news of a gunman on campus was quickly replaced by anger … We have a choice. We can continue to debate the reasons for gun violence in America, or we can act. We cannot continue to do the same thing over and over again and hope for a different outcome. Multiple people were shot and killed at Michigan State University. I have no understanding left for those in a position to effect change who are unwilling to act.”

United States President Joe Biden spoke with Whitmer Monday night and deployed FBI officers to help with the response, according to The Detroit News. Biden expressed his support for the families of the victims of the shooting in a statement Tuesday afternoon, mentioning the importance of gun reform at a federal level as well.

“As I said in my State of the Union address last week, Congress must do something and enact common sense gun law reforms,” Biden wrote. “Action is what we owe to those grieving today in Michigan and across America.”

As the story continues to develop, we encourage readers to follow The Michigan Daily’s coverage and coverage by The State News.

The State News shared information about the lives and legacies of the three student victims Tuesday, all of whom have had a positive impact on the campus community.

Fraser was a business and economics student from Grosse Pointe, Mich. He was also the MSU Chapter President of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, which posted on Instagram about his legacy at the fraternity.

“Brian was our leader, and we loved him,” the post read. “He cared deeply about his Phi Delt brothers, his family, Michigan State University, and Phi Delta Theta. We will greatly miss Brian and mourn his death deeply as our chapter supports each other during this difficult time.”

In an interview with Bridge Michigan, Fraser’s longtime friend and fraternity brother Will White said Fraser was the best friend he could have asked for. The two graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School together in 2021 before attending MSU and pledging the same fraternity.

“(Fraser was) a gentleman,” White said. “Cared about his friends a lot. Like the best friend I could ever ask for, honestly.”

Verner was an Integrated Biology and Anthropology student from Clawson, MI. Those who knew Verner knew her as a leader and athlete who embodied kindness, according to a Facebook post by Clawson Public Schools. She was a basketball, volleyball and all-state softball player all four years of high school.

Billy Shellenbarger, Clawson Public Schools superintendent and former Clawson High School principal, released a statement to the district Tuesday, describing Verner as a student who was loved by everyone around.

“Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone,” Shellenbarger wrote. “She was a tremendous student, athlete and leader and exemplified kindness every day of her life. … If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Verner’s father, Ted Verner, described her as a beautiful soul in an interview with The Washington Post.

“It’s going to be my mission in life to make sure that families don’t go (through) what we went through,” Verner said.

Anderson was an aspiring pediatrician from Harper Woods who loved cooking, movie nights and documenting pieces of her life on Youtube. She was working towards graduating from MSU a year early to achieve her goal of becoming a surgeon.

Anderson’s uncle Tim Davis described her as an exemplary Spartan in an interview with The Detroit News.

“She was just sweet and innocent,” Tim Davis said. “In my opinion, she was just perfect the way she conducted herself. She had great manners and was respectful. She was very smart, a straight-A student. I’m pretty sure you will hear that from everybody.”

Anderson’s mother Dawana Davis issued a statement on behalf of the entire family Tuesday evening.

“We lost our precious daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Arielle Anderson,” Dawana Davis wrote. “She means the world to us. As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more. She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.”

