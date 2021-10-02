An unverified threat of a shooting that would target women on the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus next Monday was posted on the platform Sinn List, a Russian confession platform, by an anonymous user.

“On October 4th, I’m going to the University of Michigan and blow away every single woman I see with an AR-15,” the post reads. “There is a violent pro-male revolution coming and you people better get ready for it.”

A screenshot of the anonymous, unverified threat posted to Sinn List.

The University’s Department of Public Safety and Security released a statement Saturday saying they were notified of the threat and asking those with information to contact them.

“The safety and security of our community is our highest priority,” the statement said. “The U-M Police Department is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate this post.”

According to the statement, DPSS will also be providing additional staffing and taking risk mitigation measures out of caution.

Those with information are being asked to contact DPSS at 734-763-1131 or dpss-safety-security@umich.edu. They can also contact Detective Michael Mathews at 734-647-8948 or mjmath@umich.edu.

The University’s Office of Public Affairs directed The Michigan Daily to DPSS when asked for a comment on the threat. University spokesperson Rick Fitzgerald and Heather Young, DPSS director of strategic communications, did not specifically answer the question of whether in-person classes would be canceled on Monday.

Young told The Daily the University currently has “no other information” to share other than the DPSS statement but will send updates as they are available.

The post, which has since been removed from the website, referenced Elliot Rodgers, an alt-right extremist who fatally shot six people at Isla Vista in 2014 before killing himself.

The post also cited Plymouth, another reference to a mass shooting in England that occurred in August. The shooter killed five people before he killed himself.

Screenshots of the post began circulating on social media Oct. 2, with some telling women at the University to stay home on Monday.

A student posted a tweet responding to the post and the University’s response.

“For my umich women and feminine-presenting folks,” the tweet reads. “Don’t go to class. Joke or not. Police presence or not. Stay in your dorm/apartment/home on monday.”

The University social media page responded to the tweet saying DPSS is “actively investigating” the post. In a tweet responding to the University, the student said they are concerned about the University’s handling of the situation and want more transparency for the safety of the students.

“It would be helpful to know what other ‘risk mitigation steps’ DPSS is taking to help targeted students feel safe and comfortable on this campus,” the tweet reads. “Without details, this statement doesn’t mean much to those concerned for our safety.”

