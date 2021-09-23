The University of Michigan was ranked the nation’s No. 1 public university in the country in the The Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings, marking the second consecutive year the University has been awarded this distinction.

The University is ranked No. 24 overall among U.S. colleges in the rankings, which were released Monday. The University was previously ranked No. 23 in 2021’s rankings.

The annual rankings evaluate performance indicators in outcomes, resources, engagement and environment. The individual indicators are combined to create an overall score for each university.

The University has ranked in the top 30 universities in the U.S. since 2016, the year the WSJ and Times Higher Education’s rankings launched.

Additionally, the University’s Ann Arbor campus ranked as the No. 24 university in the world by the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings, which are evaluated through invite-based surveys sent to published and academic scholars worldwide. The University is ranked below the University of California, Los Angeles, which is ranked at No. 20.

Daily Staff Reporter Navya Gupta can be reached at itznavya@umich.edu.