Student cases of COVID-19 at the University of Michigan have risen significantly over the past week, U-M officials said in an update released Tuesday to the University’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Since Oct. 31, the University has reported 247 cases of COVID-19. Over the same period, 7,024 people received COVID-19 tests, yielding a positivity rate of 3.5%. University President Mark Schlissel first drew attention to the rising case counts in an email to the campus community sent Friday.

The majority of the increased spread is attributable to social gatherings without masks, according to the dashboard. Student cases make up 17% of the total cases in Washtenaw County. While case counts are higher, 96% of those infected were either asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms.

The University Health Service tested 950 students for several conditions last week, and 70 of those tested came back positive for COVID-19. An increase in positivity for influenza was also seen. The testing also revealed mono, RSV and strep throat.

Flu shots are available through Michigan Medicine clinics at several campus locations and are covered by most major health insurance. Those without insurance can receive the shot for $30.

Quarantine and isolation housing, which was largely unoccupied through the first few months of the academic year, is 17% occupied, the highest since early September.

Among employees, case counts remain stable but elevated.



