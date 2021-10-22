As of Oct. 20, the University of Michigan no longer requires face coverings for anyone actively engaged in physical activities inside Recreational Sports facilities.

Face coverings will still be required during facility entry, check-in and exiting, all hallways, restrooms and locker rooms, meeting rooms, social spaces, lounges, vending areas and office areas.

Physical activities include court sports, club and intramural sports, functional fitness activities, group exercise or personal training activities, lifting weights, indoor track use and swimming.

The new policy is in partnership with U-M Environmental, Health and Safety and the COVID-19 Campus Health Response Committee and is set to continue through 2021. However, this policy may be revoked, amended or extended at any time and will be monitored by Recreational Sports as well as Environmental, Health and Safety.

ResponsiBLUE will continue to be required for all students and members to enter the facilities.

University Office of Public Affairs and University Recreational Sports did not respond to comment in time for publication.

Daily Staff Reporter Kate Weiland can be reached at kmwblue@umich.edu.