The sudden spike in positive tests on the COVID-19 dashboard is a mistaken report, the University of Michigan’s Office of Public Affairs told The Michigan Daily Tuesday.

As of Tuesday evening, the data visual portrays a jump in positivity rate from 2.7% during the week of Aug. 15 to 18.5% during the week of Aug. 22. The dashboard is also reporting an 11.1% positivity rate for the week of Aug. 29.

Additionally, the COVID-19 dashboard is reporting that 303 tests were completed the week of Aug. 22 while the Community Sampling and Tracking Program dashboard says there were 2,277 tests completed within the last eight days.

University spokeswoman Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Daily there was a reporting error resulting in some of the testing data being accidentally left out from the dashboard.

“Due to a reporting error involving the weekly testing data feed, data was ‘dropped’ from the dashboard,” Broekhuizen wrote. “We are adding a notation to the dashboard.”

Broekhuizen wrote the issue has been identified. The correct numbers would be updated by Wednesday, Sept. 1, she wrote.

