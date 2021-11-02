University of Michigan health patients are now able to display a virtual copy of their COVID-19 vaccine record or recent test results on their MyUofMHealth patient portal and mobile phone application, Michigan Medicine announced in a press release Thursday.

Patients will also have the ability to pull up their vaccine record as a text or a QR code.

Those who received their COVID-19 vaccine from outside the U-M healthcare system can add their vaccination record through the Michigan Care Improvement Registry, which contains the records of everyone who received a vaccine in Michigan.

According to the press release, the move comes after more public venues in Ann Arbor — such as restaurants, concert halls and exercise facilities — have begun requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry.

Margaret Punch, associate medical director for virtual care for Michigan Medicine and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer, said in the release she hopes this change would give people easier access to their health information.

“The MyUofMHealth patient portal is a key way for patients to access health records including immunization records and test results,” Punch said.

For more information on how to access COVID-19 records virtually, click here.

