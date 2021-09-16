Content warning: sexual assault

Pierre Antonio-Deshant Holloway, the man arrested for three assaults in downtown Ann Arbor in mid-July, pleaded guilty to three felony counts Wednesday afternoon as part of a plea deal struck with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

Under the plea deal, Holloway accepted a prison sentence of eight to 15 years as a habitual offender, meaning he is classified as having committed previous crimes. He is also required to register as a sex offender in exchange for dropping a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. No additional charges will be pursued against him once he registers.

Holloway was a parole absconder, meaning he failed to report to his parole office, when he was first arrested on July 20 for a series of assaults against women that occurred on July 16, 17 and 18.

The office of Eli Savit, the Washtenaw County prosecuting attorney, initially brought the charges against Holloway and wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily on Aug. 11 that his office worked with police to arrest Holloway.

“We have charged Mr. Holloway with multiple offenses, and we are committed to doing everything we can to secure justice in this case,” Savit wrote.

During Wednesday’s proceeding, Holloway pleaded guilty to one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.

Holloway admitted to assaulting and attempting to forcibly have sex with a woman walking in Nickels Arcade on the night of July 16, according to MLive. He also admitted to assaulting a woman in a portable toilet near West Huron and Ashley Streets on the evening of July 18. According to the Ann Arbor Police Department, both women fought back against Holloway. The Daily was unable to confirm whether Holloway specifically admitted to the assault on July 17.

Holloway is currently held without bond in the Washtenaw County Jail. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 13.

Daily Staff Reporter Eli Friedman can be reached at elisf@umich.edu