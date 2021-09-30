The Washtenaw County Health Department announced Wednesday that Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster vaccinations are available to adults with increased virus exposure or risk of severe illness due to underlying health conditions, employment, age or residence in a long-term care facility.

These individuals must have waited six months since a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. These guidelines follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for Pfizer booster doses.

Immunocompromised people are also eligible for an additional “third series” dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least 28 days after their second dose.

To distribute the shots, the Washtenaw County Health Department will offer expanded drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinics through October. The county also plans to partner with local organizations, such as schools or businesses, to create additional community pop-up clinics. Once confirmed, these clinics will be announced on the county’s COVID-19 vaccine page.

Assisted by the National Guard, drive-through and walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at 555 Towner St. in Ypsilanti. The county recommends that those seeking booster shots bring their vaccination card and a form of identification with them. A 15-minute waiting period after vaccination will be required.

Dates and times to receive a booster shot at 555 Towner St.:

Every Tuesday to Friday in October: Tuesday, Oct. 5 to Friday, Oct. 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“Vaccination remains our best protection against severe COVID illness and death,” Jimena Loveluck, health officer at the Washtenaw County Health Department, said in a press release Wednesday. “We have prioritized making COVID vaccination as easy as possible, but also want to remind everyone that vaccination is now widely available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies. We continue to use multiple strategies to ensure equitable access to vaccine and booster doses.”

Despite the COVID-19 vaccine being free and widely available to adults, local transmission of COVID-19 remains elevated according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker and has trended upward since late summer and the emergence of the delta variant. Washtenaw County’s test positivity is around 4%, with 60 to 80 new cases reported each day and increased deaths, severe cases and hospitalizations reported. The county remains at high transmission level according to CDC measures.

“Anyone eligible but not yet vaccinated against COVID should do so as soon as possible,” read the Washtenaw County Public Health Department press release. “The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths continue to be among unvaccinated individuals, locally and elsewhere.”

