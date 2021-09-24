A home invasion and sexual assault occurred on the 500 block of Lawrence Street early Friday morning at approximately 1 a.m., according to a crime alert. The Ann Arbor Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

The suspect entered the victim’s bedroom through an unlocked exterior door and got into bed with the victim while she was sleeping, according to the alert. The suspect then began to touch the victim inappropriately but stopped and fled when the victim screamed, the alert said.

Anyone with information can contact Steven Van Alstine, AAPD detective, at (734) 794-6930 ext. 49317, the AAPD Tip Line at (734) 794-6939, tips@a2gov.org or the Division of Public Safety & Security at (734) 763-1131.

DPSS recommended locking exterior doors and windows, keeping exterior lights on at night and reporting suspicious behavior to 911 or the confidential tip line at (800) 863-1355.

When contacted by The Michigan Daily for a comment, DPSS directed The Daily to AAPD, who did not respond immediately to a request for further information.

Daily Staff Reporter Eli Friedman can be reached at elisf@umich.edu.