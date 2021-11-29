There were no reports of couch-burning, arson or car-destroying following Michigan Football’s 42-27 win over Ohio State Football Saturday afternoon, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

“THANK YOU to the outstanding Michigan Football fans who celebrated responsibly after the game and over night,” AAFD said in a Facebook post. “AAFD responded on ZERO arson or couch fires, and all vehicles remained on their tires. Awesome way to set the example for our younger siblings!”

Fans were instead seen celebrating the historic rivalry win at local bars and off-campus houses. Dances were danced, songs were sung and chants were chanted. U-M fans celebrated in a safe and responsible manner.

The Wolverines’ victory over the Buckeyes ended a 10-year Ohio State win streak and secured Michigan a spot in the Big Ten Championship.

Two weeks ago, on Oct. 30, fans down the road in East Lansing took to the streets following Michigan State Football’s 37-33 win over Michigan Football and were seen burning couches and flipping cars in celebration.

While Michigan fans set an example for post-victory celebrations, there were 24 ejections from Michigan Stadium during the Saturday game, a new season record for a single game. Police said violations of stadium rules, alcohol and disorderly conduct were among the reasons for ejections.

Additionally, 58 people were treated for first aid at the stadium, 36 of which were related to alcohol.

Following the victory celebrations, Metro Detroit Police tweeted asking for fans on both sides to drive safely home, specifically noting “the state down south.”

“Those leaving Ann Arbor, please drive and celebrate safely,” the tweet read. “If you happen to be heading to the state down south, you can really take your time, your season is over.”

