Westside Gunn’s music is, simply put, sonic opulence. Born Alvin Worthy, Gunn’s tumultuous upbringing on Buffalo’s impoverished East Side forced him to sell drugs to support himself and his family — experiences that comprise much of his subject matter. He started releasing music in 2005, but has battled a great deal of adversity since then: He lost close friend Machine Gun Black to gun violence and much of his 20s to legal troubles, which prevented him from releasing any new music until the 2010s. In 2012, motivated by the shooting of his half-brother Demond (which gave him permanent facial paralysis), the two resolved to pursue music in earnest. Demond adopted the moniker “Conway the Machine,” and the duo founded independent label Griselda Records and brought cousin Benny the Butcher on as one of the first flagship artists. Gunn released his first project on the imprint, Hitler Wears Hermes, that same year. Inspired by “The Devil Wears Prada,” the tape’s title epitomizes the juxtaposition of criminality and aristocratic grandeur that has come to define Gunn’s music.

Eleven years and nine HWH installments later, the 41 year old’s singularity has earned him a loyal cult following. His voice, high-pitched and nasal, sounds like it should be conversing with Elmo on “Sesame Street,” not spitting the grimiest lines you’ve ever heard. His sneering braggadocio is complemented by some of rap’s best ad-libs, from “SKRRR”s that rival Young Thug’s 11-second gem, to the iconic “doot-doot-doot-doot-doot” and “grrrrrr.” If you’ve never listened to Westside Gunn, you’re probably thinking I’m stupid right about now, and if you’re a Westside Gunn fan, you’re probably making those noises to yourself.

However, Gunn’s best quality has always been his ear for beats. The man shuffles through beats like an art collector strides through a gallery — cost is not an object. This simile is an apt one, as evidenced by Gunn’s affinity for all things high society; fine art, designer fashion and professional wrestling rank among his many hobbies. Each high-society hobby features in flurries of shit talk, playing over the most beautiful orchestral samples you have ever heard.

The instrumentals on his purportedly final studio album, And Then You Pray for Me, are no exception. Griselda’s in-house producer Conductor Williams (who is having the hottest year of maybe any rap beat-maker) is expectedly stellar, though his placements are greatly diminished compared to earlier WSG projects.

Emcee DJ Drama steers the tape in a more Gangsta Grillz direction, recruiting pre-eminent trap producers like Tay Keith and Miguel da Plug to add a volume of hi-hats and 808s we have never seen before on a Westside Gunn album. Gunn still doesn’t sound particularly comfortable on these beats, but his skill as a curator prevails, and the guests on the trap songs produce some of the album’s standout features. Denzel Curry’s frantic cadence on the first half of “Ultra GriZelda” upstages Gunn’s metronome flow, Conway and Benny wash him on the album’s only Griselda posse cut, “Kostas,” and Detroit’s own Peezy puts in the best feature on the entire project on the DJ Holiday-assisted “Freddy Js.”

For all the bright spots in these trap songs, And Then You Pray for Me is decidedly at its best when Gunn lets Conductor and fellow Griselda in-house producer Daringer do their thing, and sticks to lurching boom-bap drums, string symphonies, Gilbert Gottfried impressions and whipping coke with the baking soda. The next generation of Griselda shows out, too. Over a particularly sinister Conductor loop, new signee Rome Streetz thumbs through his closet, and Gunn ponders bringing some bricks down to Mississippi to sell at Jackson State (“The Revenge of Flips Leg”). Fellow protégé Stove God Cooks puts together the closest thing you’ll find to a hook on a WSG song, and the old man reflects on how he turned the poverty of his youth into a life of luxury over a simple, elegant string etude (“KITCHEN LIGHTS”). “Babylon Bis,” a lush-sounding comfort-zone romp for Gunn and Stove God, feels like an unofficial torch-passing moment, though neither of them will admit that. As Stove God pays homage to his mentor, “West turned me from a rapper to an artpiece / Shine the sun on me I’m feeling like Dan Majerle,” it makes you ponder what Westside Gunn’s legacy will be if this is truly his last album.

Will WSG be remembered for his less-than-amazing foray into trap on And Then You Pray For Me? Probably not. Will he forever be the man with the gun ad-libs who told Virgil to write “brick” on his brick? Absolutely.

