When you walk into the Ark, you’re greeted with posters. They line every wall, signed and framed, boasting of the artists who have played there throughout the folk venue’s 60-year history: Patti Smith, Brandi Carlisle, Don McLean, Joan Baez and Norah Jones, to name a few. It’s an impressive list. I can imagine that, for an artist performing there for the first time, it would be intimidating to take that same stage. Not for Wallis Bird.

Bird isn’t afraid of anything. When she snaps a guitar string with her furious strumming, she keeps playing. When she snaps two at once on a different guitar, she breaks the remaining four with her hands at the end of the song. Then, when it’s time for the encore she promised and she doesn’t have any functioning guitars left, she sings, beautifully, a cappella.

From her bleach-blonde mullet to her bizarre, David Byrne-esque dance moves, everything about Bird gives new meaning to the word original — especially the fact that, after losing her left pinky finger in a lawnmower accident, she plays the guitar upside down. There are no rules when Bird takes the stage. Her music, her performance and her entire persona are astoundingly inventive, the way only something truly authentic can be.

Bird, who is originally from Ireland, is a self-described folk artist now based in Berlin. After an extensive tour around Europe, she embarked on her third U.S. tour this month as promotion for her seventh album, Hands, which was released in May of 2022, though she told us between songs, she’d play anything we requested. This turned out to include a song she didn’t know that one audience member named Ron shouted out, which she then forced Ron to sing for us as she attempted to strum along.

If you haven’t already guessed, Bird was hilarious. She regaled us with stories of using the wrong slang in Philadelphia and getting tricked into calling a crowd in Hamburg “fish-heads,” and we laughed at every word as if we were being paid to. Not only did it feel like we got a buy-one-concert-get-one-stand-up-comedy-show-free deal, but the concert we did get was phenomenal.

“It’s going to be a shite gig,” Bird warned us when she first got on stage and proceeded to put on the best show I have ever been to.

Standing all alone in the spotlight, with only two backup singers and a sound mixer offstage, Bird was the definition of a one-woman band. Seeing her play was like watching her produce her music in real time, and it was as if the music came directly from inside her. Aside from the two guitars that, by the end, lay prostrate on the ground behind her, she was assisted by a keyboard and a couple of pedals. What she did was not unlike what you could imagine her doing in the studio — she would snap or clap out a rhythm, strum a few times on her guitar, loop it with a pedal and somehow it would become an intricately layered instrumental that managed to transcend genre. First she was KT Tunstall, then she was Maggie Rogers, then she was something that sounded like it would win the Eurovision Song Contest.

We were enthralled. When we took our seats, we were a small crowd of artsy millennials and middle-aged hippies, but, when we stood up, we were an army of Wallis Bird devotees. About the fish-head incident in Hamburg, Bird joked, “But then I won them over with my charm.” It seems that, effortlessly, she did the same to us.

