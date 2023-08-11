To be quite frank, my 2023 winter semester was shit. I was struggling with with my nemesis, EECS 281, a coding class I desperately needed to pass (I passed, thank fuck). After being brutalized by the first exam, I had set my expectations so egregiously low that I was taking advantage of any resource available just so I could scrape by. I was a bipolar robot — I would scan code and regurgitate practice exams for weeks before the final exam, and then I would cry alone and to my mother on the phone, only to scrabble back up to scribble away at more EECS 281 homework. It was one of the most humbling experiences I have ever had.

During this time I had begun to obsess over R&B and soul multi-instrumentalist D’Angelo. I distinctly remember giving his music a try back in high school, though none of his songs slapped hard enough for me except a track here and there from his surprise album Black Messiah, which had dropped in 2014 after a 14-year hiatus following his sophomore release, Voodoo. I perused through his entire discography again in January, which took a meager three hours or so, as there are only three albums to his name in the past two decades. I must’ve had horrible taste back in high school, because his admittedly exiguous discography held such deep and diverse musical sensibilities which now instantly enrapture me. I had read about his wide array of legendary influences: Prince, George Clinton and Jimi Hendrix, among others. In fact, he had recorded Voodoo at Hendrix’s renowned recording studio, Electric Lady Studios. To my delight, there was also an abundance of live performances to behold on YouTube, showing off his incredibly impressive and effortless stage presence, which moved me almost as much as the music itself had.

Over the course of my winter semester, I had D’Angelo in rotation constantly and was drawn most intensely to Voodoo. There was something about Voodoo that stuck with me, whereas I didn’t play his other albums, the 1995 debut Brown Sugar and the long-awaited comeback release Black Messiah, even half as much. I adore all three projects, but Voodoo was the album that kept me coming back.

Perhaps it was Voodoo’s disarming vulnerability, clearly displayed on the risque album cover. The lyrics, peppered with D’Angelo’s spirituality embedded in African American folk magic and tradition, bleed sincerity, like the tender balladry of “Send It On” or the defeated crooning of “The Root.” Voodoo features songs that are more bare than Brown Sugar’s strictly verse-chorus-verse-chorus tunes, yet they are more easily discernible than most tracks on Black Messiah, which tended to stray away from conventionality with its claustrophobic, rough production. On Voodoo, nearly every word shines through.

The lyrics are introspective and idealistic, but they can read as perturbed and self-destructive. On “The Line,” D’Angelo fantasizes about shooting and killing himself. It could be seen as a metaphor for his desire to take risks, though the slow pacing and the synth line hanging ominously in the background suggest otherwise. On “Spanish Joint,” he reiterates sayings in his head at a rapid pace as a form of reassurance, telling himself to get away from a potential ex-lover: “Whatever will be, will forever do / Whatever the cost, I’ll pay in full / I ain’t got nothin’ to do with you.” The track is exactly how its title sounds and more: featuring jazzy, Latin-inspired rhythms sprightly hopping all over the place, accompanied by horns and guitar strums and bongos and shakes and scratches and D’Angelo’s gorgeous, nimble vocals — all of which blissfully culminate in the latter half of the track.

Maybe it was Voodoo’s inspired yet distinct sound that drew me to it. The music, compared to his previous effort Brown Sugar, is less lush and languorous, less “buttery,” as D’Angelo had stated about the album in retrospect. On the other hand, Voodoo is drawn-out and messy, intentionally so, with each track produced spaciously — D’Angelo’s voice is not accentuated foremost on each song, though the atmosphere built around him still provides enough breathing room. In fact, it allows for effective shifts in volume, like on the final couple minutes of his infamous sex jam “Untitled (How Does It Feel).” On the soulful, Hendrix-inspired “The Root,” D’Angelo’s voice resembles an instrument of its own, layered over and over again on the cyclical chorus. And I much prefer D’Angelo’s sensual, hushed, horn-embellished cover of “Feel Like Makin’ Love” to Roberta Flack’s dolled-up, somewhat chintzy original hit version — as only a musically-well-informed and proclaimed “sex god” like D’Angelo would be able to maintain the original’s warmth and intimacy while heightening it with a soft-spoken yet carnal funk groove, which successfully compels me to tap my foot 100% of the time it’s playing.

The beats on Voodoo also proved to be different than on Brown Sugar. Their crisper yet more off-kilter feel brought a humanistic idiosyncrasy heavily inspired by J Dilla. Dilla was a famed producer and a member of the Soulquarians, a collective of Black musicians active around the turn of the 21st century, along with D’Angelo. Strangely enough, however, Dilla is not credited anywhere on Voodoo, though he was highly influential in the production of the album’s percussion section. His tipsy beats can be most plainly heard on the sultry “Left & Right,” on which the slick guitar licks and sharp wooden timbre of the percussion keep the track at a swaying saunter. Similarly, on “One Mo’Gin,” a yearning love song is placed atop a mellow, snugly-situated bass groove and a barebones rhythm section, producing a lullaby so euphonious that I barely notice how the beat sounds as though it’s constantly tripping over itself.

Whatever magic this album held within itself, I was hooked. I’d listen to it mostly when I’d walk to class, and I had even played it a few times during a workout when I was feeling really glum — none of my usual caffeinated, blaring bubblegum pop jams, but rather the steady shuffle of “Devil’s Pie,” which I listened to at full volume for an entire 60-minute gym session.

D’Angelo followed Voodoo with a 14-year hiatus away from the spotlight, or any spotlight for that matter, because he would proceed to drop off the face of the Earth. It was later revealed that he had battled serious drug addiction resulting from unwanted pressure from being known as a sex symbol in the music industry as well as the tragic suicide of a close friend. Voodoo showcased D’Angelo at his most defenseless, which gave listeners an insight into his mind, adding onto the mystique his hiatus undoubtedly brought him and the album after each passing year. Even post-hiatus and post-Black Messiah, however, the charm and enchantment of Voodoo still lingers on in soul today, as it will forever in mine.

