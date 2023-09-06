Hozier: a voice that haunts an abandoned hotel or a screeching subway station. A voice that shines through flash choirs and senior theses. A voice that finds itself, from time to time, on the Billboard Hot 100.

Even within the framework of pop, Hozier’s songwriting is startlingly singular. The familiar pieces are all there — it’s still blues in the verses, gospel in the chorus — but when a song like “Would That I” gets its hooks in you, its lyrics are angular, tender and downright bizarre. This is Hozier at his best: transmuting ancient texts and esoteric theories into choruses of cinematic, almost operatic, proportions. His latest project, Unreal Unearth, is his weightiest album yet.

Hozier’s protagonist chases a love that takes him through hell and out the other side, a relationship likened to Dante’s Inferno. To that end, each track, each vignette, is its own circle: gluttony, lust, treachery, the rest. This is an epic journey — and it’s met with equally epic production. Stewarded by a rotation of American producers, Unreal Unearth’s sonic landscape is reinforced with seismic guitar work, cosmic orchestral sections and an ear toward excess. Their attention to acoustics is everywhere: even the album’s sparsest tracks reverberate in a church, a canyon or a deep infernal pit. For the most part, the producers know the space they’re shaping.

They make Hozier’s voice the crown jewel. His vocals are mixed so far above the tracks that you can’t help but imagine a spotlight on him. Even Hozier’s more delicate performances, like in “De Selby (Part 1),” maintain a kind of dynamism. Here, his falsetto hangs like androgynous glass over the gentle, verbed-out guitar — by the song’s end, he becomes the preacher, the choir and every wall of the church.

Sometimes Unreal Unearth’s poppy production palette — the crisp electronic drums, the over-compressed vocals — can downplay just how idiosyncratic Hozier’s songwriting is, actively distracting from a song’s subject matter. Imagine Sufjan Stevens’ “John Wayne Gacy, Jr.,” if it were edited for the end credits of a Disney movie. That’s the vibe I get from “Abstract (Psychopomp),” a love song in which a deer gets hit by a car. It’s a classic, beautiful Hozier story — but it takes a few listens to even notice. The drums and brass are too busy carrying the listener toward the chorus to stop for the story. Though the technical execution is all there, “Abstract (Psychopomp)” is not a regular pop song. The producers should not treat it as such.

In my review of the Eat Your Young EP, released in April of this year, I picked apart the thematic density of the title track. Only Hozier could write a sexy pop anthem set against a Dantean hellscape that also criticizes the military-industrial complex. It’s a tough juggling act — and Eat Your Young keeps a few too many balls in the air. Sometimes this is true of the rest of Unreal Unearth: take his entry for the circle of Fraud, “Anything But.” When the producers don’t understand a song like this conceptually, the disconnect muddies any interpretation of the song. As Hozier’s voice pours over these sunny, cascading claps, the “real meaning” of his lyrics offers the instrumentation an unmistakable whiff of bitterness.

Even so, the closing track cements Unreal Unearth among Hozier’s best. “First Light” opens on a delicate harpsichord vamp, evoking a final trawl through the underworld. The verses are hushed, understated; the way is lit only a few feet ahead, and Hozier’s delivery is equally tentative. As his protagonist escapes Hell, the chorus swells into a triumphant soundscape, showcasing the best of the production’s maximalist tendencies. At the end of Unreal Unearth, there are angelic choirs, heralding trumpets, jubilant drums. It’s sublime.

It’s somewhat strange to see this album — this foreign, anachronous thing; this space Hozier carves on the inside of modernity — listed on Spotify. Where other albums can be shuffled and suffused into a playlist, Unreal Unearth is deeply sequential: It demands sustained, undivided attention. That’s not to say that there are no “skips,” but messing with the album’s chronology dilutes the ending’s catharsis. When listening to Unreal Unearth, the only way out is through.

