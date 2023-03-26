Tommy Lefroy is not one man, but two women — though you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Made up of best friends Wynter Bethel and Tessa Mouzourakis, the London and Los Angeles-based soft rock duo began releasing singles in 2021 before debuting with the Flight Risk EP later that same year. But who’s Tommy Lefroy, you ask? That would be Thomas Langlois Lefroy, Irish politician, judge and, according to the duo’s Spotify bio, “the heartbreaker muse of Jane Austen.”

As their borrowed name might suggest, Lefroy maintains a strong sense of history. The lyrics of Flight Risk bear references ranging from Bruce Springsteen to the Bible to the Chelsea Hotel, New York City’s famous home of great artists and great art. Indeed, Bethel and Mouzourakis seem to model themselves after the greats. Their sound is cohesive, characterized by lush harmonies and distorted yet tender guitar, and their discography is almost entirely self-produced, allowing for their signature style to seep into every corner. Though their artfully grainy album covers and their TikTok-induced rise to fame place them safely in the current cool indie-girl moment, the duo stands unabashedly on the shoulders of classics and aims to be remembered among them. Their latest release, the Rivals EP, builds upon the strong foundation that Flight Risk established, but it is far from redundant.

“Dog Eat Dog,” the first of the six tracks and the EP’s lead promotional single, starts us off with a bang. It’s upbeat and noisy, and the melodies are poppier than what Lefroy has done before, but that same magic touch is there. Toying with metaphor, its lyrics satirize the ruthlessness of modern dating: “I won’t sleep until I’m / Fed and I’m full, and the market’s a bull / And the men that I’m after, they call me the master.”

The quiet, breathy outro of “Dog Eat Dog” does its best to ease us into the following track, but “The Mess” still gives the listener a bit of whiplash. Instrumentally sparse and harmonically rich, “The Mess” affords us no musical intro before it devastates from the very first line: “Well, the older I get, the more I get sad / When I keep myself from eating and so do all my friends.”

“Slick” begins similarly sparsely, but with a touch of darkness in its subtlety. With whining distortion and layered vocals, the chorus brings something of a release, as Bethel and Mouzourakis chastise a lover for their remoteness, singing, “That’s sick that you don’t really need anybody.” Heavy, coarse guitar and near-discordant vocals mount towards the end of the track but fall away before any satisfactory apex is reached, giving the listener the same irritation the song describes.

Things pick up with “Jericho Beach,” a track that starts low and makes its way to the cliff’s edge. The hometown coming-of-age song can be a cliche, but Lefroy’s direct lyricism gives it a crushingly honest spin. In the bridge, over the desperate screech of electric guitar, the two repeat obsessively, “And I’m still trying / I thought you wanted me this way.”

“Worst Case Kid” follows from this same franticness and only worsens. Quick, almost panting, with a head-noddable rhythm and a panicky pop melody, “Worst Case Kid” personifies an apocalyptic mentality as the object of twisted affection. During the bridge, the EP reaches that promised peak at last with a barrage of vocal and instrumental layering while Bethel and Mouzourakis echo, “We could’ve been fine.”

Explaining “Worst Case Kid,” the duo wrote, “When you go through really intense bouts of depression, you come out of it feeling drenched … the song is about getting through it.” “Recency Bias,” the EP’s closing track, is exactly that — the calm on the other side. Its gentle finger-picking is a sharp comedown from “Worst Case Kid,” and its lyrics tackle the same subject matter with an air of acceptance: “The good thing in all of this / Is having a friend in it / Come tell me how it is / And how it’s been.” “Our last record was about learning when to leave, to take a leap,” Bethel explained in a TikTok video announcing “Jericho Beach.” “Since then, we’ve been learning how to stay.” Though, musically and lyrically, Rivals rings with the crash of conflict, in its final moments it comes back to what has been a consistent throughline in Lefroy’s music: the safety and sacredness of friendship.

I don’t know if Rivals is a classic. I don’t know if it’s timeless. What I do know is that it’s an experience — that, at the end of it all, you come out of it feeling a little drenched yourself. Maybe Lefory isn’t one of the great artists who Bethel and Mouzourakis so devotedly reference, but what’s better than that feeling?

Daily Arts Writer Nina Smith can be reached at ninsmith@umich.edu.