Good cartoons are hard to make. Creators must introduce a whole new world to the viewer, find voice actors that give life to 2D characters and remain humorous while doing so, but they also need to find teams of animators to encapsulate every movement fluidly. All of the tasks required to build a good cartoon, from storyboarding to physically creating the show’s characters and sounds, can take years to complete, so it’s no wonder these works become lifetime passion projects.

Directors, musicians and artists often have dozens of prior works under their belts when they undertake a passion project. For cartoon creators, this isn’t the case. While it may seem like there are hundreds of good cartoons out there, there really aren’t that many. Pendleton Ward of “Adventure Time” and “The Midnight Gospel,” and Jeff Marsh and Dan Povenmire of “Phineas and Ferb” and “Milo Murphy’s Law” each only have two shows. The late Stephen Hillenburg, creator of “Spongebob,” passed with an enormous legacy — but only one show.

When artists dedicate their lives to singular projects in this way, great works are produced. Everybody has a favorite cartoon, and when looking for something animated to watch, I know I have great options. Sometimes, cartoons go above and beyond. Not only do these shows have captivating storylines, pleasing visuals and loveable characters — they also have standout original soundtracks that elevate the shows’ value. Good music is the element that ups a cartoon from great to fantastic.

“Phineas and Ferb”

“There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation … ” is the incredibly iconic opening line to every episode of “Phineas and Ferb,” and perfectly summarizes the show in an irritably catchy way. The theme, made by Bowling for Soup, unites plot with music and sets the standard for the music-filled episodes to follow. Almost every episode of the show has a song bound to it, making for episodes that are memorable for the elaborate adventures of the protagonists as well as the earworms they produce.

Songs like “S.I.M.P (Squirrels in my Pants)” and “Gitchee Gitchee Goo” are simple but infectious. You only need to listen to them once, and all the words will be ingrained in the depths of your head, only to emerge at the most inconvenient times. Knowing that the end of a shoelace is called an “aglet” is one of the most well-known, useless facts learned by those who grew up on the show’s soundtrack. My personal favorite song from the show is “Ain’t Got Rhythm,” a charming story of personal growth from the drummer of the show’s fictional band, Love Händel.

Not only are these songs excellent, but they reinforce the main themes and emotions of summer vacation throughout each episode, something I didn’t appreciate enough as a kid. It’s hard to make a good song. It’s even harder to make a good song that fits the core pieces of a show, and at this intersection, Marsh and Povenmire made a show that is as memorable as it is timeless.

“Steven Universe”

“Steven Universe” follows young Steven Universe, a half-human, half-gem fusion and his team of powerful gems fighting to protect the universe. Across the show’s five seasons, one spin-off and one movie, it tackles the topics of individuality, friendship and most importantly, love. With the British singer Estelle on the cast, it’s no surprise the show is filled with musical moments.

Most of the songs relate to the show’s themes more than the plot. This gives listeners the same wholesome feelings of the series, even without the visual stimulus. From the start, the theme “We are the Crystal Gems” sets the goals for the heroic characters, stating “We’re good and evil never beats us, we’ll win the fight then go out for pizzas.” It showcases the naive honor of both Steven’s and the show’s intentions.

This same childlike wholesomeness is present throughout the show. Songs like “The Jam Song” and “Do it For Her” perfectly represent Steven and his love interest — a human named Connie — and their youthful love. “Peace and Love on the Planet Earth” reflects on the show’s ideal world, leaving the listener feeling like peace on Earth might be possible. “Stronger Than You” marks a climactic point in the show, when Estelle sings over high-paced synths about the love between her fusion parts that allows her to win any battle.

The credit track of every episode, “Love Like You,” is a perfect representation of the show, and my personal favorite of its songs. It’s a bittersweet song about what the singer feels is an undeserved love. She sings to her partner that she “could do anything, I could even learn how to love like you.” After finishing the show, the audience realizes this dynamic is at the heart of every single episode, making for a fitting conclusion.

“Steven Universe: The Movie” plays like a full musical, to the point where it fits the criteria of Jack Viertal’s model in “The Secret Life of the American Musical.” It starts with an opening number, “Happily Ever After,” recapping the series up until that point. It then introduces conflict with the villain song, “The Other Friends.” The tent pole moment is found in “Who We Are,” where Steven has to make a new team to amend the mistakes of the villain Spinel. The movie progresses the same way as most musicals, playing with themes about stagnation and embracing change. If you are a fan of musical theater, I would highly recommend the movie, though it spoils many plot points so I would watch the show first.

“Bob’s Burgers”

While more adult-like than the previous mentions on this list, with its fast-paced humor and pop culture references, “Bob’s Burgers” is hardly an adult cartoon. The show centers around the Belcher family and their hijinks, with an emphasis on the importance of family and the Belcher children’s eccentric, relatable middle school experiences. While the TV show doesn’t have a song in every episode, its musical elements play an important part in the experience.

“Kill the Turkey” is an entertaining representation of Belcher family matriarch Linda — a to-the-max or nothing character who grounds the show with her blissful ignorance. “I Love U So Much (It’s Scary)” showcases the series’ humor, a wholesome parody of boy bands and an excellent Halloween jam. “Bad Stuff Happens in the Bathroom” is a more in-depth look into Bob’s character, someone who is always worried something may go wrong but has a good sense of humor through it all. The song shows significant character growth from mischievous daughter Louise, as she goes from blaming her siblings to accepting responsibility for her actions. A personal favorite musical moment is the creation of “TSA, The Musical,” where the show takes a comedic look at the most frustrating parts of traveling.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” is a 1 hour and 42 minute epic filled with deception, music and carnies. The latter are “carnival folk” or the quirky people who work at the carnival and mysteriously disappear throughout the movie. In “Lucky Ducks,” the movie reminds viewers to not judge a book by its cover, showing the Belchers that these carnies are just hard-working people.

While “Bob’s Burgers” is musically the weakest on this list, it use of music as a tool to enhance fun while adding crucial character development enhances the viewer experience.

Not every cartoon has to have music. Classic cartoons like “Courage the Cowardly Dog” and “Ed, Edd n Eddy” simply would not work as well as if they incorporated music into their storylines. However, when music fits into a show, it fits. Many classic cartoons have used music as a storytelling and thematic device, going above and beyond to create catchy and powerful tunes. A stellar cartoon soundtrack makes for timeless pieces of work that stay with the audience, even when they’re way past their Disney Channel days.

