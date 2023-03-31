Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that few other artists can aspire to. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. And so, with The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The sixth part in this series contains songs from her sixth album: reputation. Most songs from this album have been included, although “I Did Something Bad,” “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“…Ready For It?” — Emma Swan and Captain Killian (Hook) Jones, “Once Upon a Time”

Knew he was a killer first time that I saw him / Wondered how many girls he had loved and left haunted

Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison, “House”) and Captain Hook (Colin O’Donoghue, “The Right Stuff”) are hands-down (pun intended) the best couple of “Once Upon a Time.” When Emma and Hook first met, she was a savior, the ultimate representation of goodness. He, on the other hand (again, pun intended), was a pirate, a scoundrel who knowingly went after a married woman in his past. “…Ready For It?” is undoubtedly a sexually charged song, which fits Hook, whose sly comments and innuendos in season two solidified him as a memorable character. In “…Ready For It?” Swift sings, “Knew I was a robber first time that he saw me.” Emma had a dark past of her own, which involved stealing her iconic yellow Volkswagen and, of course, her short-lived relationship with Neal (Michael Raymond-James, “True Blood”). Hook and Emma’s first adventure together was stealing a compass from a giant. By the end of the series, these two were thick as thieves.

“End Game” — Peter Parker and MJ, Marvel Cinematic Universe

Reputation precedes me, in rumors I’m knee deep / The truth is it’s easier to ignore it, believe me

No one’s reputation is as “knee deep” in rumors as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland, “Uncharted”) after he’s revealed to be the face behind the Spider-Man mask. Luckily, the brave and brilliant Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones (Zendaya, “Euphoria”) isn’t deterred by the swarms of people flocking around him or the bricks thrown through his window. When their world is thrown upside down, MJ is always by Peter’s side, ready to face whatever threat comes their way. Their love story was built on a solid foundation of friendship and mutual trust, but a wrecking ball destroys that when MJ’s memory is wiped of all traces of Peter Parker. With “words on the tip of (his) tongue,” he walks out of her life. Instead of choosing to refresh her memory of him, Peter chooses to let her go so she can have the happiness she deserves. Without him, she is free to excel at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and live without the imminent danger of being Spider-Man’s girlfriend, but she feels the absence of her first love. The many iterations of Spider-Man affirm these two to be legitimate endgame. They’ll get through this trial, like all the rest, because they’re just meant to be.

“Don’t Blame Me” — Anakin Skywalker and Padmè Amidala, Star Wars franchise

I would fall from grace / just to touch your face

Love can make you crazy. When you really fall for someone, you’ll do pretty much anything to keep them safe. Jedi prodigy Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen, “Little Italy”) takes this logic to the extreme. Padmè Amidala (Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”) is the love of his life. When Anakin starts getting premonitions of her death, he turns toward to the dark side to protect Padmè. This leads him directly toward his eventual transformation into the sinister Darth Vader. It’s ultimately a tragedy — Anakin becomes so consumed by the dark side that he forgets his love for Padmè, killing her in the process. But before the two eventually fall apart, there’s a brief and undeniably awesome period of time where Anakin is wildly in love and indiscriminately destructive because of it. Enter “Don’t Blame Me” by Swift — a song all about that thin line between love and insanity. As Anakin paces the Jedi Temple, planning the lengths he will go to save Padmè, he walks this very line. He struggles to maintain the appearance of an upstanding Jedi knight, a “halo hiding (his) obsession”. But as things escalate, Anakin ends up cracking, turning against the Jedi. You can picture him thinking wildly that “love made me crazy.” All of it is worth it for Padmè. Every time he sees her, his eyes soften. He “falls from grace” without a second thought just to “touch (her) face.”

“Delicate” — Kat Stratford and Patrick Verona, “10 Things I Hate About You”

My reputation’s never been worse / So, you must like me for me

Swift was painted as a bad girl during her reputation era — she was canceled, derided and misrepresented. And yet, during this time, as she faced the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty, the fallout of her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, and cutting remarks about being a boy-crazy, heart-breaking “serial dater,” she was actually falling in love. “Delicate” encompasses this dichotomy perfectly. The world looked down on her, but the person she loved was only looking at her. Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles, “O”) was similarly misunderstood in “10 Things I Hate About You”; on the surface she seemed cutthroat and bitter, but she actually harbored a painful secret. Patrick (Heath Ledger, “The Dark Knight”) may have used deception to get into her good graces, but it didn’t take long for him to actually fall for her. And, yes, things do get worse before they get better, in terms of their relationship, but there is a moment where Kat has to be very vulnerable in front of him. In some ways, Kat reading her poem in front of Patrick and the rest of the class is her “is it cool that I said all that?” moment, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Patrick looked past Kat’s reputation-era facade, and as a result, Kat let him see who she really was.

“So It Goes…” — Eve Polastri and Villanelle, “Killing Eve”

You know I’m not a bad girl / But I do bad things with you

“Killing Eve” puts a whole new spin on the enemies-to-lovers trope. Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh, “The Chair”) is a British intelligence investigator who is obsessed with female serial killers — and especially with the assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer, “Help”). Their relationship, born from violence and crime, is riddled with enticing and infuriating will-they-won’t-they energy. Eve’s obsession with Villanelle is further complicated by an attraction to her, which Villanelle uses to her advantage. “But when you get me alone, it’s so simple / ‘Cause baby, I know what you know / We can feel it.” The chemistry between the two women is just as poignant as the blood on Villanelle’s hands: Swift’s “So It Goes…” is eerily reminiscent of this peculiar relationship, with lyrics like “You know I’m not a bad girl / But I do bad things with you” that speak to Eve and Villanelle’s dysfunctional relationship dynamic.

“Gorgeous” — Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts, “The O.C.”

And I’m so furious / At you for making me feel this way / But, what can I say? / You’re gorgeous

Summer Roberts (Rachel Bilson, “Take Two”) is the epitome of the typical popular girl that the nerdy guys in her grade are intensely drawn to. In Summer’s case, her “cool mean girl” charisma manages to make the gawky Seth Cohen (Adam Brody, “Shazam!”) fall madly in love with her, while she doesn’t even bother to bat an eye in his direction. However, it takes Summer roughly six episodes to notice that Seth’s quirks are not so repulsive after all … they’re actually very cute! However, she’s still mad that a nerd like Seth was able to win her over, which dooms their relationship to an endless rollercoaster of ups and downs. The playing field eventually becomes leveled, with Seth breaking Summer’s heart the same amount of times that Summer breaks his, but, in the end, no one is as gorgeous for the both of them as they are to each other. Even if Summer was furious that an uncool nerd like Seth managed to enamor her, she was left helpless because what can she say? Seth is, in Summer’s eyes (and mine), gorgeous.

“Getaway Car” — Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn, “You”

It was the best of times, the worst of crimes

What song could capture the love shared between two psychotic serial killers better than Swift’s “Getaway Car”? “It was the best of times, the worst of crimes” — how lovely it must be to not have to hide your true homicidal self — “I struck a match and blew your mind” — because there’s no stronger sign of devotion than killing someone for your beloved. “While he was runnin’ after us, I was screamin,’ ‘Go, go, go!’ ” Ah, the memories. But, although one might think that Joe (Penn Badgley, “Gossip Girl”) and Love (Victoria Pedretti, “The Haunting of Bly Manor”) deserve each other, love is never so simple. Joe, though a murderer himself, starts to fear the lethal tendencies of Love (hypocrite, much?) and starts to plan his escape. (And by escape, yes, I mean his plan to kill her.) “We were jet-set, Bonnie and Clyde (oh-oh) / Until I switched to the other side, to the other side / It’s no surprise I turned you in (oh-oh) / ‘Cause us traitors never win.” It really does write itself.

“King of My Heart” — Amelia (Mia) Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi and Nicholas Devereaux, “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

And all at once you are the one I have been waiting for

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement” has something the first film does not, and that is Chris Pine (“Star Trek”).

Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway, “The Devil Wears Prada”) must marry a man in 30 days or she cannot become the queen of Genovia. Eligible for the throne, Pine’s character, Lord Nicholas Devereaux, is (supposedly) attempting to steal the throne from Mia. Mia and Nicholas have a meet-cute turned flirtatious rivalry throughout the film — it’s enemies-to-lovers excellence. By the end of the film, Mia takes back her power and moves to abolish the law that states she needs a husband to rule, and she is crowned queen. As a native San Franciscan, Mia is literally an “American queen,” but more importantly, Nicholas was the king of her heart whom she was waiting for. Here’s hoping for a third film where these two are happily married.

“Dancing With Our Hands Tied” — Kaz Brekker and Inej Ghafa, “Six of Crows”

I could’ve spent forever with your hands in my pockets / Picture of your face in an invisible locket

If you thought I was done talking about the masterpiece that is Leigh Bardugo’s “Six of Crows” duology, you thought wrong. And since one masterpiece deserves another, there’s no better song than “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” to capture the palpable tension and trauma that characterizes the tragic yet beautiful relationship between Kaz and Inej. Both characters have pasts that are fraught with suffering and trauma that have left them wary and closed off to closeness or romance in any shape or form. Each haunted by their own histories and yet both inexplicably drawn to the other, they have no choice but to tiptoe around each other, playing a complicated game of avoidance that is very much like a complex and alluring dance. Emotionally guarded against love and intimacy and each wearing their own armor and masks, it’s safe to say that these two hopeless lovers are indeed dancing dangerously with their hands tied.

“Dress” — Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton, “Bridgerton”

Our secret moments in a crowded room / They got no idea about me and you

Dearest reader (yes, I just did that),

There are few things more exciting to watch unfold than an enemies-to-lovers relationship: The obvious denial of feelings and the sweet payoff when a couple finally admits them is worth it every time. Anthony (Jonathan Bailey, “Broadchurch”) and Kate (Simone Ashley, “Sex Education”) get off to a rocky start because of a misunderstanding, but the connection that exists between them — despite being the bane of each other’s existence — is hard to deny. Apart from their clear sexual chemistry, these two are far more alike than they realize. They have both lived their lives for other people and the one time they want to do something for themselves, it puts everything at risk. “Dress” captures both the excitement and the complexities of Kate and Anthony’s relationship. In fact, this author would argue that it’s one of Swift’s most romantic songs, despite the chorus being, “Only bought this dress so you could take it off” (although if you’ve seen the show, you know that line applies here, too). Great love requires great vulnerability, great risk. Swift understands that when she sings, “If I get burned, at least we were electrified.” Kate and Anthony both know they could get burned by taking that risk and being with each other, but they ultimately do, and it’s electric in all the best ways.

“Call It What You Want” — Caitlyn and Vi, “Arcane”

And I know I make the same mistakes every time / Bridges burn, I never learn / At least I did one thing right

The truest test of a Swift song and a fictional couple’s compatibility is how good a fan edit of the couple set to the song would be. I audibly gasped when I first saw an edit of Cait (Katie Leung, “The Peripheral”) and Vi (Hailee Steinfeld, “Hawkeye”) paired with the reputation album’s ode to a love that transcends labels. Vi’s “castle crumbled overnight” when she lost her family and her freedom all in one violent evening. Her “flowers grew back as thorns” as she replayed all her mistakes in her head for years. But, true to this song’s theme of a love that feels like salvation, Cait helps Vi regain what she’s lost. As they face off against dangerous enemies, their completely opposite personalities attract and they form a sort of relationship without a title. They share longing glances, almost-kisses and even a dramatic breakup in the pouring rain. However, a wrong-side-of-the-tracks Undercity convict could never be enough for a rich councilwoman’s only daughter (or so Vi thinks), so Vi abandons Cait in another self-sabotaging rampage. Vi finds someone who loves her like she’s “brand new” to heal the scars of her past, but she doesn’t think she’s worthy after all she’s been through. As circumstances bring them back together, only time will tell if they can learn from the bridges burned (pun intended, if you’ve seen the finale).

“New Year’s Day” — Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, “High School Musical”

I want your midnights

“New Year’s Day” is the perfect song from reputation to capture Troy (Zac Efron, “17 Again”) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens, “The Princess Switch”), and not just because they first meet each other at a New Year’s party. Their iconic relationship is a constant throughout the High School Musical franchise. Even though they have their ups and downs — discovering where they fit in at East High, going to different colleges, Sharpay’s scheming and more — Troy is supportive of Gabriella and her goals, and Gabriella is by Troy’s side as he follows both of his passions. Swift summarizes the best part of this couple’s arc when she sings, “I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we’re making mistakes.” No relationship is perfect, especially not a high school relationship, but what’s important about Troy and Gabriella’s is that their support for each other doesn’t waver. Healthy partners should be by each other’s side while you both achieve your individual goals and both sides should be putting in the work to make the relationship last. At the end of the day (or year), you want someone who will clean up bottles with you after the party, and my 6-year-old self can only hope that these two would make it through college together.

