Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that is difficult to find elsewhere. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. With The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to fictional couples. The second part in this series contains songs from the re-recorded version of Swift’s sophomore album: Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Most songs from this album have been included, although “The Best Day” has been omitted, due to its more personal, non-romantic story. Furthermore, her song for “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Crazier,” has been added to this list, due to its place in her discography timeline.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“Fearless” — Jane Villanueva and Rafael Solano, “Jane the Virgin”

I’m not usually this way but / You pull me in and I’m a little more brave

Ah, friends. There is no better word than “fearless” to describe Jane (Gina Rodriguez, “Someone Great”) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni, “Con Man”) rollercoaster of a relationship. Their love story is a complicated one — this is a telenovela, after all. Jane was accidentally inseminated with Rafael’s sperm, they briefly dated and got caught in a vicious cycle of unrequited love while co-parenting, before finally ending up together. Even when they weren’t together, Rafael was always in Jane’s corner when she needed him. It all stemmed from the first time they met, when Rafael told Jane to “be brave” and go after her dream of being a writer. The road to their happily ever after was not without struggle: Being a parent isn’t easy, each person has their own traumas to work through and falling in love can be terrifying. But watching the pair play different roles in each other’s lives gave us new insights into how they lived out that bravery. Sometimes the only way to overcome your fears is to dive headfirst.

“Fifteen” — Ricky Bowen and Nini Salazar-Roberts, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realized some bigger dreams of mine

In the first scene of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Nini (Olivia Rodrigo, “Bizaardvark”) tells Ricky (Joshua Bassett, “Stuck in the Middle”) she loves him, and he … runs out of the room. Ah, young love at its finest. An aptly named song, “Fifteen,” is about a specific type of teenage romance, the kind where everything feels so new and exciting that you swear it’ll last forever — the naivete of thinking every person you kiss is the person you’ll spend the rest of your life with. For Nini and Ricky, an inopportune “I love you” was earth-shattering enough to incite their breakup, “cause when you’re 15 and somebody tells you they love you / you’re gonna believe them.” They thought they were an end-all-be-all relationship because it was all they’d ever known. Several breakups and makeups later (it’s high school), Nini realizes that even though her relationship with Ricky was once everything she wanted, it is okay to want more. No longer the starry-eyed 15-year-old we first met, she leaves Ricky to pursue her dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter because sometimes (most times), your first love isn’t meant to last beyond high school; you just “didn’t know it at 15.”

“Love Story” — Gnomeo and Juliet, “Gnomeo & Juliet”

This love is difficult, but it’s real / Don’t be afraid, we’ll make it out of this mess

“Love Story” is one of Swift’s most iconic songs, so we had to pair it with an equally iconic movie: “Gnomeo & Juliet,” a version of “Romeo and Juliet” featuring gnomes. Despite the goofiness of an alternate universe where “RIP” stands for “rest in pieces,” as pointed out by Gnomeo’s (James McAvoy, “X-Men: First Class”) mother, Lady Bluebury (Maggie Smith, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”), this animated retelling brings its own charm by fully embracing the backdrop of being snarky clay fixtures in two neighboring gardens, while still maintaining the rivalry and general plot of the original play. Gnomeo and Juliet’s (Emily Blunt, “The Girl on the Train”) love story thus proceeds in the same way as the original. Even though they meet while both racing to snatch an orchid rather than at a party, they fall in love at first sight. From there, they continue to meet up. It’s exactly as Swift sings, “So I sneak out to the garden to see you / We keep quiet ‘cause we’re dead if they knew.” Amid the fighting between the Montague gnomes — the Blues — and the Capulet gnomes — the Reds — when Juliet gets stuck and is about to be crushed by a lawnmower, Gnomeo refuses to leave her. They don’t actually end up dying, but this is enough for Lady Bluebury and Juliet’s father, Lord Redbrick (Michael Caine, “Youth”), to stop their feud. Unlike the original, and what the statue version of Shakespeare (Patrick Stewart, “X-Men”) predicted would happen, Gnomeo and Juliet get their happily ever after ending when Juliet “pick(s) out a white dress” and “just say(s) ‘yes.’ ”

“Hey Stephen” — Louisa Clark and Sam Fielding “After You”

Hey Stephen, boy, you might have me believing / I don’t always have to be alone

Most people who watch “Me Before You” are left with the story’s bittersweet ending. What’s more, most people who read the book resort to crying, watching the film adaptation, crying some more and refusing to read the rest of the trilogy because they’re too heartbroken. I’m here to let those people know what they’re missing out on. In “After You,” the sequel to “Me Before You,” Louisa is inconsolable. Meeting the love of your life and losing them all in the span of six months would take a toll on anyone, and it certainly takes a toll on Louisa after she loses Will (Sam Claflin, “Love, Rosie”). That is, until she has an accident that forces her to return home to her family and leads her to meet Sam Fielding, a charming paramedic who just might be able to understand this new version of Louisa. Sam, convinced that she is destined for a life of loneliness, makes his way into Louisa’s life when she needs it most, making her feel seen and that she doesn’t always have to be alone — just as Stephen did for Swift.

“White Horse” — Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, “Grey’s Anatomy”

Maybe I was naive, got lost in your eyes / And never really had a chance

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo, “Friends”) and Derek’s (Patrick Dempsey, “Can’t Buy Me Love”) relationship was one of the most beloved relationships of “Grey’s Anatomy.” For 11 seasons, fans watched as Meredith and Derek fell in love, had a few children and became a badass doctor duo. What started out as a one-night stand turned into an iconic love story, and boy was it messy during the first few seasons. In the beginning, there was this weird power dynamic between the two — Meredith was Derek’s intern when they met. Then, we learned that Derek was married to Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh, “Emily in Paris”) while dating Meredith throughout season one. In season two, Meredith begged Derek to choose her over Addison by saying, “Pick me. Choose me. Love me” — a moment that Pompeo herself was “horrified” by. “White Horse” vocalizes the realization that the great love you thought you had with a person won’t happen. It’s kind of heartbreaking, and I think that captures Meredith and Derek’s relationship well, especially considering how it ultimately ended. Derek was certainly Meredith’s knight in shining armor throughout their time together, literally saving her from drowning at one point. But as Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw, “Holidate”) once said, “Derek was epic for her. They were the great love story. I mean, that girl’s heart beat for Derek Shepherd” — what else can I say?

“You Belong With Me” — Rosie Dunne and Alex Stewart, “Love, Rosie”

If you could see that I’m the one / Who understands you / Been here all along

Romance, especially fictional romance, is nothing without the friends-to-lovers trope. If you couldn’t tell by that intensely charged statement, I’m a big friends-to-lovers gal, and “Love, Rosie” is my favorite friends-to-lovers movie. Rosie (Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”) and Alex (Sam Claflin, “Me Before You”) have been best friends since childhood, believing their relationship is purely platonic. When they reach high school, these feelings start to seem like something more. They decide to overtly ignore the shift in feelings they’re both experiencing, even if the jealousy they feel when they see each other with their respective romantic partners is painfully evident. The intensity of their miscommunication reaches the point where they just keep missing each other, even though they both know they belong together but are reluctant to admit it. Both of their inner monologues sound like Swift’s iconic, quintessential song “You Belong With Me,” reflecting the pain of knowing someone else is your soulmate but being unsure how to communicate it.

“Breathe” — Marianne and Héloïse, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Music starts playin’ like the end of a sad movie

“Breathe” perfectly captures the gut-wrenching end to Marianne (Noémie Merlant, “Tár”) and Héloïse’s (Adèle Haenel, “Love at First Fight”) relationship in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” which I recommend watching before reading this blurb to save yourself from spoilers. The two women, though desperately in love, cannot stay together for numerous reasons (primarily because the film is set in 18th-century France), and while Swift likely did not intend for “Breathe” to capture the pain of a mutually unwanted (lesbian) breakup, the song nails it. The lyric “Music starts playin’ like the end of a sad movie,” practically represents the film in a single line — if you know, you know — though other lyrics are uncannily spot on as well: “And we know it’s never simple / Never easy / Never a clean break, no one here to save me.” The end of their relationship is devastating, and there’s nothing either of them can do about it. They can never see each other again, let alone save each other from their fates. All they’ll have left of each other is a song, a memory stored deep inside of them that only emerges when the music swells.

“Tell Me Why” — Eric Miller and Bela Malhotra, “The Sex Lives of College Girls”

You took a swing, I took it hard / And down here from the ground, I see who you are

As a viewer, I was passionately rooting for Bela (Amrit Kaur, “The D Cut”) and Eric’s (Mekki Leeper, “Two Joysticks and a Couch”) new relationship. I’m a sucker for an enemies-to-lovers arc, and I thought they had hilarious banter. Bela, however, broke my heart as well as Eric’s when her insecurities led her to cheat on him. She was in the midst of shadowing a professional comedian and — desperate for him to like her — slept with him in the hopes of earning an internship. Not only that, but when Eric approached her about it, she attempted to lie and gaslight him into thinking she didn’t cheat, adding salt to the wound. This is just one of many times throughout the show that Bela has shown everyone how much maturing she has left to do. She pushes away nearly everyone who cares about her because she fails to see how her actions harm others until it’s too late — hence why Swift’s “Tell Me Why” perfectly encapsulates this series of events from Eric’s point of view. He opened himself up to Bela and trusted her with his feelings, only for her to turn around and stomp on them, revealing to him and everyone else who she really is. I’m rarely one to side with the man in relationship drama, but I’m team Eric all the way. Bela has some serious cleaning up to do.

“You’re Not Sorry” — Ross Geller and Rachel Green, “Friends”

I’ve been giving out chances, and all you do is let me down.

I don’t think Ross (David Schwimmer, “Six Days, Seven Nights”) was sorry. I watched “Friends” on repeat throughout high school, the feeling of loss when the six friends walk away from the camera at the end inevitably forcing me back to the beginning every time. Had all the characters been like Ross, I would have been glad to see them go. Swift sings, “You can tell me that you’re sorry / But I don’t believe you, baby,” and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston, “Murder Mystery”) shouldn’t believe him. Ross’s insistence that the two were “on a break” from their relationship just hours before he slept with another woman, which he refuses to admit was wrong, is reason enough to dislike him. Swift sings, “Now you’re asking me to listen.” Rachel asks Ross to listen to her concerns before getting back together. She writes him an 18-page letter (front and back), which he initially doesn’t finish, instead falling asleep. When he does read the rest of the letter, he takes offense to it rather than taking responsibility. It’s useless trying to reason with him. What would we expect from someone who gets that mad over a sandwich? Swift sings, “It’s taken me this long, baby, but I figured you out.” Maybe Rachel hasn’t, but I have figured Ross out, and he’s not someone worth knowing. Rachel, don’t go back to him. He’s had too many chances, let you down too many times, sipped from too many last straws. He’s not sorry. He may be “looking so innocent” with his dinosaur tie. Maybe you “could have loved” him all your life because he would have taken you to your senior prom if your date stood you up. But could have, Rachel. Don’t get off that plane.

“The Way I Loved You” — Belly Conklin and Conrad Fisher, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

And you were wild and crazy / Just so frustrating / Intoxicating, complicated

When season one of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” came out, all everyone could talk about was the music, particularly Jenny Han’s use of Swift’s songs throughout the series. Perhaps the most iconic moment of the season was when Conrad (Christopher Briney, debut) steps up to dance with Belly (Lola Tung, debut) at the debutante ball and Swift’s “The Way I Loved You” plays in the background. “The Way I Loved You” is all about dating a nice guy while still missing a guy from your past who was messy and complicated. In “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” that guy is Conrad — he’s the moody, misunderstood bad boy Belly has loved since she was a young girl. Belly had plenty of “nice” guys to choose from, including Cam (David Iacono, “The Flight Attendant”) and Conrad’s brother, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “Walker”), yet she still chose Conrad at the end of the season. So yes, I’m forever #TeamConrad.

“Forever and Always” — Donna Sheridan and Sam Carmichael, “Mamma Mia!”

I was there when you said, “forever and always” / You didn’t mean it, baby

The day before her daughter’s wedding, the absolute last thing Donna (Meryl Streep, “The Devil Wears Prada”) expects is a run-in with a decades-old flame, let alone three at once. Awkwardness and stilted confrontations aside, Sam (Pierce Brosnan, “GoldenEye”) is the one ex that seems to unearth a whole boatload of intimate, unresolved emotions in both of them. In the ’70s, the pair hastily ended things in a fight after Donna found out that Sam was engaged to another woman. Unbeknownst to Donna, Sam quickly broke off his engagement and returned in hopes of repairing their relationship, only to find her with another man. Flash forward 20 years and Donna and Sam are still respectively bitter and hurt about the way things went down over the promises of forever that were repeatedly made and broken. Everything comes to a breaking point when they finally confront their feelings and duke it out ABBA-style — by singing a gut-wrenching rendition of “The Winner Takes It All” — but in spite of all the broken bridges and chaotic musical numbers, the two make amends when the original wedding is called off and Sam spontaneously proposes. Guess it just took a few decades and one more “forever and always”s for that last one to finally stick.

“Change” — Tiana and Prince Naveen, “The Princess and the Frog”

These walls that they put up to hold us back will fall down / It’s a revolution, the time will come / For us to finally win

Tiana (Anika Noni Rose, “Amphibia”) and Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos, “Disney Comics in Motion”) aren’t the only animated fictional couple on this list, but they are my favorite and had to be included simply because “Change” is quintessentially their song. Tiana and Naveen literally transform into frogs during “The Princess and the Frog,” and they fall in love as frogs. But it isn’t only the physical changes Tiana and Naveen endure that make their story worth the watch — it’s how they grow and change as characters. She’s a hardworking (and stubborn) waitress while he’s a spoiled prince who dreams of becoming a trophy husband, but they learn to balance each other out and become better versions of themselves.

“Jump Then Fall” — Westley and Princess Buttercup, “The Princess Bride”

I watch you talk, you didn’t notice / I hear the words, but all I can think is / We should be together

“As you wish” is one of the most iconic, most quoted phrases in film history, and the couple to whom it applies is equally famous in cinema. Westley (Cary Elwes, “Robin Hood: Men in Tights”) and Buttercup (Robin Wright, “Forrest Gump”) are an adventurous, fairytale couple. Before they reach that point, though, Westley is just the farmboy waiting for the beautiful Buttercup to notice him. “As you wish” is all he ever says to her, as he waits for her to realize that he loves her — he thinks they should be together, as Swift sings so wistfully in “Jump Then Fall.” Westley wants Buttercup to recognize his affection and return it. She does, of course, but then the couple is sadly forced apart for many years before reuniting. And when they do finally reunite, Buttercup does indeed jump then fall into Westley — or at least, she falls for him.

“Untouchable” — Cosette Fauchelevent and Marius Pontmercy, “Les Misérables”

Now that you’re close / I feel like coming undone

In the 2012 film adaptation of “Les Misérables,” Cosette (Amanda Seyfried, “Mean Girls”) and Marius (Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”) have a relatively fast-paced relationship, but I can’t help but describe them as soft. Everything about these two is light and gentle despite the rather hurried way they fall in love. They lock eyes and almost immediately fall hopelessly in love. Marius especially falls hard for Cosette, even overlooking his best friend, Éponine (Samantha Barks, “The Christmas Candle”), who has been waiting on the sidelines for him to notice her. The song “Untouchable” was originally sung by rock band Luna Halo, which means it wasn’t written by Swift herself. However, she changed the song to be a slow, smooth and loving ballad as opposed to its original upbeat, hardcore rock song. With this change, she encapsulated Cosette and Marius. Marius is nearly always in awe of Cosette, finding their relationship a welcome change from his everyday life (which is full of his revolutionary, battle-ready friends). If these two weren’t already singing “A Heart Full Of Love” to one another, I could absolutely imagine them exchanging soft glances while singing words like “In the middle of the night / When I’m in this dream / It’s like a million little stars / Spelling out your name.”

“Come In With The Rain” — Sasha Tran and Marcus Kim, “Always Be My Maybe”

I’ll leave my window open / ‘Cause I’m too tired tonight to call your name, oh / Just know I’m right here hoping / That you’ll come in with the rain

Sasha (Ali Wong, “Tuca & Bertie”) and Marcus (Randall Park, “Fresh Off the Boat”) are the classic childhood friends-to-lovers-to-enemies who are now adults trying to reconcile their once-romantic relationship. They’re also polar opposites in the ways that they have evolved since then — Marcus hasn’t changed much from his high school self and has stayed in San Francisco while Sasha is a celebrity chef living halfway across the country. Somehow, they manage to reunite when Sasha temporarily moves back to open a new restaurant branch. Thus begins their renewed and slightly rocky friendship, jealousy slowly building amid double dates with eclectic characters like Keanu Reeves (“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”) as himself (and as Sasha’s date, much to Marcus’s dismay). When the tension becomes too much to ignore, they decide to begin a relationship once more, but it doesn’t get easier from there. They are once again confronted with what drew them apart in the first place — the trauma that leaves Marcus clinging to his past and Sasha’s insistence on moving forward without so much as a glance back. Both Marcus and Sasha are leaving their “window open,” hoping that the other person will “come in with the rain,” since their exhausting back and forth between being almost-lovers in the past to almost-lovers now makes them “too tired tonight to call (the other’s) name.” It ends up being a give-and-take on both ends, since Marcus makes the leap to move to New York, but only after he realizes how Sasha has been subtly supporting his business. Their “Always Be My Maybe” dynamic turns out to be a resounding “yes,” and they’re able to live out their lives together, just like they’d envisioned growing up.

“Superstar” — Mary Santiago and Joey Parker, “Another Cinderella Story”

I’m no one special, just another wide-eyed girl / Who’s desperately in love with you / Give me a photograph to hang on my wall / Superstar

The one-way mirror scene, I know.

Selena Gomez (“Princess Protection Program”) stars as just another Cinderella in this modern retelling as Mary Santiago, a high schooler that aspires to be a dancer. When teen pop sensation Joey Parker (Drew Seeley, “Lovestruck: the Musical”) attends Mary’s high school in hopes of remembering why he loves to dance, he eventually falls in love with Mary. “Superstar” embodies the idea of crushing on a celebrity — a superstar, if you will — and experiencing unrequited love due to their status. Although Mary gets the superstar at the end of her story, she was once the “wide-eyed girl” who was “desperately in love” with Joey when she was younger. The IRL age gap between Gomez and Seeley takes away from the charm of the film, but with Jane Lynch (“Glee”) as the stepmother, it’s entertaining nonetheless.

“The Other Side Of The Door” — Cece and Schmidt, “New Girl”

I said “leave,” but all I really want is you / To stand outside my window throwin’ pebbles / Screaming “I’m in love with you”

Messy love stories are super fun — the ups and downs, the fights and reconciliations, the confessions and bickering. “The Other Side of the Door” perfectly outlines this dynamic. It’s all about loving someone hard, but letting your own impulses get in the way of a happy ending — telling them to “leave” instead of admitting how much you really care. Nobody embodies this flavor of disastrous love better than “New Girl” paramours Cece (Hannah Simone, “Not Dead Yet”) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “The Valet”). Schmidt is neurotic and self-obsessed; Cece is stubborn and aloof. They bicker and hook up and gossip — mostly to hide how much they like each other. Cece’s got the “face with the beautiful eyes,” Schmidt brings the “conversations with the little white lies.” At the end of the day, they both want the other to admit one thing: “I need you.” “The Other Side of the Door” is bubbly and fast-talking and messy, just like Cece and Schmidt, and much like them, it hints at that eventual confession — they’ve just got to get all the “slamming doors” out of their systems first.

“Today Was A Fairytale” — Giselle and Robert, “Enchanted”

Can you feel this magic in the air? / It must have been the way you kissed me

As far as fairytale romances go, there is no relationship more befitting of the title than Giselle (Amy Adams, “Arrival”) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey, “Grey’s Anatomy”) of “Enchanted.” Giselle, a would-be princess from a magical realm called Andalasia, meets Robert roaming the streets of New York City, lost and helpless, a certified “damsel in distress.” Though Robert certainly isn’t as princely as her fiancée Edward (James Marsden, “27 Dresses”), he is the knight in shining armor of Giselle’s foray into the real world. Living in a land without magic is not without its challenges, yet as confusing and bewildering as it all is to Giselle, Robert is the one thing that makes sense, that just feels intrinsically right to her. It’s not love at first sight, but a love that grows over time, one that they both have to actively fight for. Giselle realizes that although this reality can be harsh and unforgiving and decidedly unenchanting, the true romance that’s growing between them is an enchanting force of its own. Her relationship with Robert is that of a real life fantasy, one that has all of the magic and adventure (and musical numbers) of a fairytale love but is still perfectly imperfect and all the more real because of it.

“You All Over Me” — Louisa Clark and Will Traynor, “Me Before You”

And I watched a part of myself die / ‘Cause no amount of freedom gets you clean / I’ve still got you all over me

The pain of unanticipatedly falling for someone you shouldn’t love is soul-shattering. Louisa (Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”) and Will (Sam Claflin, “Love, Rosie”) from “Me Before You,” both the book and movie, know all about this specific type of heartbreak. They seemed to have nothing in common until loving each other becomes everything to them. In trying to convince Will that life was still worth living after the accident that left him impaired, Louisa lost the one man she ever truly felt she loved. Will’s death placed an unerasable mark on Louisa, leaving her with grief and the possibility of never being able to fall in love again. After Will’s death, Louisa lives with his looming soul perpetually shedding light on her life, but also leaving her to handle the toughest hand love dealt her. They became a part of each other and, because of this, she sees him in every bit of her life, even after he is gone, having him all over her eternally.

“Mr. Perfectly Fine” — Blaine Anderson and Kurt Hummel, “Glee”

Hello Mr. “Casually cruel” / Mr. “Everything revolves around you” / I’ve been Miss “Misery” since your goodbye / And you’re Mr. “Perfectly fine”

Anyone who has watched “Glee” knows that the comedy-drama is ridden with several on-and-off couple arcs. Blaine (Darren Criss, “Hollywood”) and Kurt (Chris Colfer, “Struck by Lightning”), better known as “Klaine,” are one of these Gleek-favorite couples. Their relationship arose during a time when Kurt was experiencing severe harassment from a popular jock at his school and had to transfer to Dalton Academy, an all-boys private school that Blaine attended. After meeting Blaine at Dalton, Kurt quickly fell in love with him and, with time, Blaine began reciprocating his feelings. They were easily the most wholesome couple on “Glee.” Kurt had finally found the love he deserves. Their happiness was sadly short-lived. When Kurt went off to college in New York, Blaine had a one-night stand, and Kurt broke it off between them when he found out. They eventually got back together and broke things off a few times throughout the remaining three seasons of the show, to the extent that they got engaged and then called off the engagement. At the beginning of season six, it is revealed that Blaine had recently started dating Dave Karofsky, who was Kurt’s high school bully, specifically the one responsible for Kurt’s transfer to Dalton. There are many toxic aspects to Klaine’s relationship, and while Kurt is responsible for some, Blaine is the main culprit. Even if Klaine is endgame, the toxic nature of their relationship — especially on Blaine’s part — is evidence enough to dub Kurt Mr. “Misery,” designating the title of Mr. “Perfectly fine” to Blaine.

“We Were Happy” — Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, “Stranger Things”

Oh, I hate those voices / Tellin’ me I’m not in love anymore / But they don’t give me choices / And that’s what these tears are for / ‘Cause we were happy

When people think of the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things,” a few things likely come to mind: a bald little girl with telekinetic superpowers, The Clash’s “Should I Stay or Should I Go” and perhaps a certain love triangle that has populated the minds of fans since the show’s release in 2016. Nancy (Natalia Dyer, “Yes, God, Yes”), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton, “No Future”) and Steve (Joe Keery, “Free Guy”) have been in a nearly constant push and pull over the course of the show’s four seasons. Nancy and Jonathan (“Jancy”) got together in season two and remain in what appears, on the surface, to be a “happy” relationship, but Nancy’s increased screen time with Steve in season four, on top of the fact that she was on the opposite side of the country from Jonathan, has raised some questions regarding where her true feelings lie. Anyone who watched the show can clearly see that Steve still harbors romantic feelings for Nancy, and the unbreakable relationship that Jancy had in seasons two and three may be on its last leg. Neither were communicating well throughout season four, and Jonathan has yet to tell Nancy that he plans to go to a different college than her. By the end of season four, it was clear to viewers they were having doubts about each other, hence why Swift’s “We Were Happy” captures their dynamic so well. Neither want to be drifting away from one another, but they cannot deny that the perfect relationship they once had no longer exists.

“That’s When” — Shawn Spencer and Juliet O’Hara, “Psych”

You said “I know” / When I said “I need some time, need some space / To think about all of this”

Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, “A Million Little Things”) and Juliet (Maggie Lawson, “Gamer”) were endgame from the moment they met. Every episode following their first meeting further proved the point. Even when they were dating other people, we all knew it was a matter of time until they eventually found their way to each other. And after four and a half years of waiting, it finally happened. On the surface, everything was great, but Shawn was still keeping a huge secret from her — that he wasn’t a real psychic. Once Jules finds out, amid the joy and celebration of Lassiter’s (Timothy Omundson, “Supernatural”) wedding, she storms off, devastated. Even though they spend the next few episodes broken up, there’s a sense of understanding for them and the audience that this isn’t permanent. We know she’s upset (and rightfully so), but their feelings for each other are too strong for this breakup to last long. The story of “That’s When” follows the same idea — the two singers separate, knowing that mistakes were made, but they’re both still waiting for each other. They care too much to walk away forever, just like Jules. And when she and Shawn do finally get back together — with no secrets, this time — their relationship is smooth sailing, much to the relief of fans like me.

“Don’t You” — Emma Swan and Neal Cassidy, “Once Upon a Time”

I heard she’s nothin’ like me / I hope she’ll make you happy

I’m a CaptainSwan fan forever, but I can still recognize that the relationship between Emma (Jennifer Morrison, “House”) and Neal (Michael Raymond-James, “Jack Reacher”) is integral to “Once Upon a Time,” primarily because they are Henry’s (Jared Gilmore, “Mad Men”) parents. We don’t meet Neal until season two, but from the second he and Emma are reunited, it’s clear that she’s still greatly affected by him and the fact that he left her alone to take the fall for his crime — an act that landed her in jail. At first, she’s surprised to see him and wary about his role in her and Henry’s lives, but when she meets his new fianceé, Tamara (Sonequa Martin-Green, “Star Trek: Discovery”), it’s obvious that Emma is hurt. Even if she didn’t want them to end up together, it was still hard for her to see Neal move on from her. Adding insult to injury, Emma is (rightfully) suspicious of Tamara, but nobody believes her, especially Neal. Having to face her ex — a man who left her alone, pregnant and in jail — is bad enough, but seeing him flaunt a new, evil girlfriend is just pouring salt into the wound, matching the bitterness described in “Don’t You.”

“Bye Bye Baby” — Buffy Summers and Angel, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

I still love you, but I can’t

You know that moment when you and your vampire boyfriend have sex for the first time and he turns evil? Me too. Luckily, Swift has the song for us. Buffy and Angel were star-crossed from the start: him a vampire, her a vampire slayer. It was never going to work. And yet, against all odds, they did: They fought various demons and other big bads. How were they supposed to know that achieving a moment of “true happiness” (read: orgasm) would break the “curse” that had returned Angel’s soul to him generations ago? All of a sudden, the sexy bad boy backstory becomes a little less sexy when he’s trying (and sometimes succeeding) to kill your friends. Now he’s working with Spike and you have to say “bye bye to everything I thought was on my side.” Rightfully so, Buffy would sing, “I’m so scared of how this ends” — because he’s given her every reason to be. Nonetheless, she sings, “I still love you, but I can’t” — she knows that inside him is still the sweet guy she fell in love with in the first place. The guy who saved her friends and made her laugh. The guy that she — uh oh — invited into her house and home. But in all that wondering about his past, “the here and the now floods in,” and Buffy knows that even if Angel gets his soul back, they’ll never be the same.

“Crazier” — Miley Stewart and Travis Brody, “Hannah Montana: The Movie”

Baby, you showed me what livin’ is for / I don’t wanna hide anymore

Does everyone remember that Swift actually appeared in “Hannah Montana: The Movie” to sing the song “Crazier”? That appearance isn’t the only reason why the song is so fitting for Miley (Miley Cyrus, “The Last Song”) and Travis (Lucas Till, “X-Men: First Class”) — the soft-spoken, country sound of the song, along with the story it tells of a purely happy, loving relationship, applies to the couple. We all know that Travis only appears in the movie and that Miley doesn’t actually end up with him in the show “Hannah Montana,” but in the film, their relationship is filled with montage-like scenes of simplicity and happiness. Travis shows Miley a new way of living her life and helps her remember her roots; he reminds her that she’s more than just Hannah Montana — she’s Miley too. In some ways, Travis felt like the best boyfriend for Miley. Jake (Cody Linley, “Hoot”) was a pretty horrible guy (not to mention a cheater), and while Jesse (Drew Roy, “Secretariat”) was certainly a better alternative to Jake, Travis and Miley’s relationship felt more real, partly because he understood her background better than Jesse did. We’ll keep on mourning the relationship that could have been as we listen to “Crazier,” a song that tells the story of a simple but powerful relationship.

