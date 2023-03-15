Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that is difficult to find elsewhere. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. With The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The third part in this series contains songs from her third album: Speak Now. Most songs from this album have been included, although “Mean” and “Never Grow Up” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“Mine” — Santana Lopez and Brittany S. Pierce, “Glee”

I fell in love with a careless man’s careful daughter / She is the best thing that’s ever been mine

It’s safe to say that when you’re musically serenaded, that song officially becomes your song. “Mine” belongs to Brittany (Heather Elizabeth Morris, “Spring Breakers”) and Santana (Naya Rivera, “The Royal Family”) the way they belong to each other. Their on-again-off-again romance was one of the highlights of the dumpster fire that “Glee” morphed into, and it paved the way for the queer romances that followed. Santana’s inability to believe herself worthy of Brittany’s love despite her devotion plagued their relationship, much like Brittany’s failing grades plagued her ability to graduate. So, when Santana moves away for college while Brittany is still at McKinley High, circumstances outside their control force them apart. In the final moments of their latest stint together, Santana tells Brittany how much she loves her the only way she knows how: through this beautiful song of comfortable love. She affirms that no matter what happens, they will always find their way back together. And they do. The high school sweethearts tie the knot in one of the few Sapphic weddings represented on the small screen at the time. Their enduring love shines through this melody and echoes through the hallowed walls of the glee club choir room.

“Sparks Fly” — Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, “Heartstopper”

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain / Kiss me on the sidewalk, take away the pain

Few couples have managed to collectively tug on the heartstrings of the teenage population the way that Nick Nelson (Kit Connor, “Rocketman”) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke, debut) managed to in May 2022 when the adaptation of the hit book series “Heartstopper,” written and produced by Alice Oseman, hit Netflix. The characters’ undeniable chemistry and adorable friends-to-lovers arc — all while showcasing a kind of love that rarely gets the spotlight in the media — was enough to send the online fandom into cardiac arrest. The cute moments shared between these two could fill an entire article, but one of their best and most memorable happens just as Nick is leaving Charlie’s house, when Charlie suddenly dashes outside into the pouring rain, catching up to Nick a few houses down and claiming he “forgot” something. What did he forget, you may be wondering? Another kiss. Charlie grabs Nick’s face, and they share an adorable yet passionate kiss in the rain, under the shelter of Nick’s umbrella. Taylor Swift perfectly encapsulates this moment with her lyricism in “Sparks Fly.” Charlie quite literally dropped what he was doing to share this kiss with Nick in the rain. Not only that, but a key visual element of the Heartstopper books and TV show are the colorful sparks that fly through the air during the romantic moments shared between Nick and Charlie, making “Sparks Fly” an even more perfect fit for these two.

“Back to December” — Simon Eriksson and Prince Wilhelm, “Young Royals”

You gave me all your love, and all I gave you was goodbye.

There’s nothing worse than regret. When things go wrong, you can’t help but replay moments in your mind, wondering what you could have done differently. “Back to December” is all about sinking your teeth into that empty, embarrassed feeling. That is also exactly what Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding, “Love Me”) does in the Netflix drama “Young Royals.” As the show’s first season wraps up, Wilhelm leaves his elite boarding school for the year. In the semester he’s spent there, he’s fallen in love. Fellow student Simon (Omar Rudberg, “Summer Love”) is the object of Wilhelm’s affection. With Simon, Wilhelm finally understands what it’s like to be loved purely for who he is. Unfortunately, this is also pretty scary. If you’ve never been loved before, you can’t understand how to love back correctly. Things between Wilhelm and Simon eventually fall apart. Wilhelm is soon to realize that “freedom ain’t nothing but missing you.” Love isn’t something you can just turn off, even if things become fractured. “Back to December’s” bridge perfectly mimics Wilhelm’s thoughts as he leaves Simon in the rearview, tears welling in his eyes. Swift admits that “I miss your tan skin / your sweet smile / so good to me, so right … if I loved again, I swear I’d love you right.” Wilhelm seems to realize all of this as “Young Royals” season one ends. That very same promise, to love Simon “right,” is what brings viewers back for more in season two.

“Speak Now” — Jackson Avery and April Kepner, “Grey’s Anatomy”

I stand up with shaky hands, all eyes on me / Horrified looks from everyone in the room / But I’m only looking at you

One of the most iconic scenes in “Grey’s Anatomy” history begins in a barn, at a wedding that appears to be nothing short of picture-perfect. Flowers decorate the walls, family and friends fill the seats and the happy couple stands at the front of the room, looking into each other’s eyes like no one else in the world matters. The room is silent as the priest asks if anyone objects to this union. No one says a word, until Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams, “Secret Headquarter”) suddenly stands up and loudly professes his love to the bride-to-be, April Kepner (Sarah Drew, “Reindeer Games”), in front of everyone. When I first watched this encounter unfold, I was practically squealing in my bed, excited beyond belief that Jackson and April had finally gotten together. These two had had quite the buildup over several seasons, starting off as nothing more than colleagues, slowly becoming friends and finally dating briefly before breaking things off. April had always been much more religious than Jackson and ended up getting in a relationship with an EMT, who was the kind of good Christian man she was looking for. The heart wants what it wants, however, because even on their wedding day, April left her “perfect” fiancé at the altar, running away to be with Jackson. All this said, I think it’s pretty obvious why Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now” is a perfect fit for these two. Jackson waited until the very last moment to lay his cards on the table, ruining this white veil occasion in order to be with the woman he loves.

“Dear John” — Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz, “Pretty Little Liars”

I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?

Student-teacher relationships are gross. It’s too bad that “Pretty Little Liars” tried to convince its young audience otherwise for several seasons. When high school senior Aria (Lucy Hale, “The Hating Game”) met Ezra Fitz (Ian Harding, “Pale Blue”) she didn’t know he was her English teacher, but he definitely knew she was a minor. As they enter a sexual relationship, he manipulates and gaslights her into thinking she’s culpable. Despite their extremely messed-up dynamic, every other character just seems to accept this relationship, including Aria’s parents. No one seems concerned about the pattern of abuse, especially considering the two end the show married in what is morbidly framed as a happily ever after. The only time Aria ever sees the damage he has caused to herself and her relationships with others, she gets shut down by her friend Emily (Shay Mitchell, “You”) who is more concerned with Ezra’s feelings. “Dear John” is Aria’s anthem, but it was drowned out by her lack of support. If Emily or the show’s writers could have validated Aria’s epiphany — that she was a too-young girl who fell victim to the schemes of an older man — her story might have had a better ending.

“The Story of Us” — Harriet Kilpatrick and Wyn Connor, “Happy Place”

We’re not speaking, and I’m dying to know / Is it killing you like it’s killing me?

Emily Henry has a storytelling ability that’s similar to Taylor Swift’s. Regardless of the characters or the plot, her books always manage to capture and hold my attention; I become enraptured as I peel back the layers of her stories. Her upcoming novel “Happy Place” was no different. Harriet and Wyn, the romantic leads, have recently broken off their engagement but find themselves thrown back into each others’ lives when they have to pretend that they are still a happy couple for their friends. They put on the facade of an infatuated couple in public, but behind the scenes, they are confused about their feelings for each other and secretly long for one another. Taylor Swift once revealed that she came up with the concept for “The Story of Us” after she encountered an ex-boyfriend at an award show and felt displaced, as they were both trying to ignore each other; that idea parallels Harriet and Wyn’s situation. They’re stuck in this limbo between being broken up and being in a relationship, wanting to be together but not sure how to show it. Once again, a Taylor Swift song fits these characters’ circumstances all too well (I had to).

“Enchanted” — Jane Bennet and Charles Bingley, “Pride and Prejudice”

Walls of insincerity, shifting eyes and vacancy / Vanished when I saw your face

The love-at-first-sight trope always bothers me when I’m reading romance novels. I can’t help but wonder why authors use it when it doesn’t allow the reader to experience the build-up, to learn about our characters as individuals before we get to know them as a single entity. That said, I think that the idea of love at first sight in a song is different; it’s utterly romantic and dreamy, which is why “Enchanted” has always been one of my favorite Taylor Swift songs. And so, it only made sense that this beautiful, wistful, hopeful song fits the only fictional couple whose love-at-first-sight romance I loved: Jane Bennet and Charles Bingley, from Jane Austen’s book “Pride and Prejudice.” Jane and Bingley are by no means the main draw of the book — that would be Elizabeth and Darcy. But there’s just something so simple, so wholesome, about the love that Jane and Bingley share. They meet at a ball near the beginning of the novel and instantly sweep each other off their feet. They face some issues, especially when Bingley’s sister Caroline meddles, but in the end, their quiet, adoring love for one another is a romance to remember.

“Better Than Revenge” — Blair Waldorf and Nate Archibald, “Gossip Girl”

I had it all I had him right there where I wanted him / She came along, got him alone, and let’s hear the applause / She took him faster than you can say sabotage

If I had to describe the dynamic between Blair (Leighton Meester, “Monte Carlo), Nate (Chace Crawford, “The Boys”) and Serena (Blake Lively, “A Simple Favor”) in season one of “Gossip Girl,” it would be that stock photo meme of the guy comically distracted by “the other woman.” Simplistic, dramatic and a little (very) misogynistic? Check, check and double-check. The real focus of “Better Than Revenge” isn’t annoyance towards the guy that cheated, but unabated rage towards the girl that “took him faster than you can say sabotage.” In this love triangle, the frenemy relationship between Serena and Blair is most compelling, because, let’s be real, Nate is little more than a pawn that gets tossed around between the two of them. Within the pilot alone, we find out that Serena slept with Nate (Blair’s boyfriend) a year prior, causing a massive rift in their friendship. As expected, Blair forgives Nate relatively quickly but holds it against Serena for a while, always a little insecure in their friendship from there on out. Serena doesn’t really have it in her to be all that vindictive, considering that she’s the effortlessly cool “it girl” that “looks at life like it’s a party, and she’s on the list,” but Blair definitely does. Over the course of the show, they stab each other in the back constantly, yet Blair is “Queen B” for a reason. She holds onto grudges like a lifeline and has zero tolerance for being slighted by anyone, let alone her best friend. Without a doubt, there is nothing that she does better than revenge.

“Haunted” — Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, Twilight franchise

“Can’t breathe whenever you’re gone / Can’t turn back now, I’m haunted”

This song occurs at a very specific moment in Edward (Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”) and Bella’s (Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”) relationship — namely, right after he breaks up with her at the beginning of “New Moon” and she goes into her #relatable depression phase. Of course, their relationship was rocky from the start (“You and I walk a fragile line / I have known it all this time”), from the iconic Stinky Bella scene to her straight-up ending up in a hospital bed with numerous injuries at the end of the first film. Bella’s definitely going through it in this book/movie installment because she starts seeing Edward (ghost? hallucination? we don’t know) in her daily life — she’s quite literally haunted by him. She soon discovers that semi-transparent Edward appears whenever she does something risky, so she ends up jumping off a cliff and nearly drowning at some point. (Un)fortunately, Taylor’s even got us covered there with the lines “Oh, holding my breath / Won’t lose you again” and “Can’t breathe whenever you’re gone.” Her only small saving grace? Jacob Black, all grown up and ready to be her interim boyfriend, taking his place at one corner of the classic love triangle. But Taylor Swift said it all: “He will try to take away my pain / And he just might make me smile / But the whole time I’m wishing he was you instead.” Ouch. Poor Jacob. (Spoiler alert, he gets his happy ending — with Bella’s kid. No Taylor Swift song about that, I’m pretty sure.) Bella loves Jacob, sure, but he’s just not the supernatural being she really wants. So she’ll wallow, haunted by Edward’s ghostly image, until she’s reunited with the real thing in the (sparkly) flesh.

“Last Kiss” — Scott McCall and Allison Argent, “Teen Wolf”

I never thought we’d have a last kiss / Never imagined we’d end like this / Your name, forever the name on my lips

I don’t remember much from my “Teen Wolf” days, but I’ll never be able to forget the tragedy of Allison’s death. (If you consider that a spoiler, where have you been?) Allison (Crystal Reed, “Swamp Thing”) and Scott’s (Tyler Posey, “Truth or Dare”) relationship is set in motion in episode one, ending with her being stabbed and dying in Scott’s arms following their — you guessed it — last kiss. Maybe declaring “Last Kiss” their anthem is a little too insensitive, a little too on the nose, but hey, so was all of “Teen Wolf” so I think it’s alright. Beyond the canonical “last kiss” though, the song alludes to other aspects of their relationship as well: the imagery of the “smell of the rain / fresh on the pavement” brings to mind their first notable meeting, when Allison bursts into the vet clinic Scott was working at, soaked in the night’s downpour. The lyric “Because I love your handshake, meeting my father” speaks to the significance of Scott’s relationship with Allison’s dad, Chris (JR Bourne, “Hospitality”), who happens to be a werewolf hunter. Ah, the memories. The end of the song is also fitting for the forbidden lovers, as Swift ends “Last Kiss” in the middle of a sentence, leaving it unfinished, much like Scott and Allison’s relationship.

“Long Live” — Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise

Will you take a moment? Promise me this / That you’ll stand by me forever

Historical fiction has some of the best, most romantic couples of all time, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is no exception. Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley, “Pride & Prejudice”) and Will Turner (Orlando Bloom, “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”) make an attractive and powerful couple, and their collective strength makes them a perfect candidate for “Long Live,” a Swiftie favorite. Things don’t work out perfectly for the two of them, given the challenges that come with being pirates and dealing with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp, “Sweeney Todd”), but through everything, there’s a sense of ease that viewers associate with their relationship. They might be fighting pirates and underwater creatures, but they always, always, do it at each other’s side. Can’t you just imagine their wedding — which takes place on a ship in the middle of the ocean during a battle — happening with “Long Live” playing in the background? I can. And even though things get complicated at the very end of their three-film arc, with Will remaining tethered to the ocean, their love never fades. Needless to say, Elizabeth absolutely “point(s) to the pictures” and tells their son Henry (Brenton Thwaites, “Titans”) about his father, away at sea. Also, Will and Elizabeth may not literally fight dragons, but they do face a Kraken, so I’ll give it to them.

“Ours” — Jim Halpert and Pam Beesley, “The Office”

If you were here, we’d laugh about their vacant stares

In many ways, Jim (John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place”) and Pam (Jenna Fischer, “The Giant Mechanical Man”) are the couple. The most iconic, well-known and revered sitcom couple ever. From episode one, their chemistry was undeniable, even when Pam was engaged to somebody else. All it takes is seeing Jim’s face when Pam falls asleep on his shoulder to know that he is utterly smitten by her, and seeing Pam’s genuine but shy smile whenever she’s around Jim proves those feelings are absolutely reciprocated. “Ours” is a song about being so wholly in love with another person that nobody else could ever interfere or bring you down from the happiness that you feel, and that’s why it fits these two so well. Despite outside influences (like Pam’s fiancé, Jim’s girlfriends and the general chaos of the office), these two are it for each other. They are content to laugh together — especially when pranking Dwight (Rainn Wilson, “Super”) — and just be together. It doesn’t matter about those “ghosts from (their) past” or “snide remarks” from other people, because their love is enough for them. “Ours” is about being in a relationship that just brings so much joy, amidst any other hardships, and Jim and Pam encompass that notion — just look at their wedding! And the fact that the “Ours” music video takes place in an office is just the cherry on top.

“If This Was a Movie” — Beca Mitchell and Jesse Swanson, “Pitch Perfect”

I just want it back the way it was before / I just wanna see you back at my front door

Beca (Anna Kendrick, “Alice, Darling”) and Jesse’s (Skylar Astin, “21 & Over”) relationship develops naturally throughout most of “Pitch Perfect.” Their easygoing dynamic is almost the picture-perfect example of the friends-to-lovers trope. However, their relationship isn’t without some bumps in the road. After Beca tries to spice up the Barden Bellas’ acapella set, Aubrey (Anna Camp, “Desperados”) yells at Beca for trying to catch everyone off guard and brings Jesse into the conversation. And when Jesse happens to be there to step in and defend Beca, Beca tells him to back off. This sets off the first major rift in their relationship. Then, when Beca goes to apologize, Jesse tells her he’s done since she doesn’t seem to understand the gravity of her actions. “If This Was a Movie” applies to Beca’s perspective as she tries to make up for what she’s done: “Come back, come back to me … I take it all back now.” Taylor’s lyrics also apply to Jesse: “You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry / I know that we could work it out somehow.” Even though he claims not to care anymore, what he was really missing from Beca was self-awareness about the situation, and a bit of space to process everything. This period doesn’t last long in their story, as they finally reconcile in the only way they know how — through song. Beca is able to get her apology via “Don’t You Forget About Me,” the classic song from a film that brought their feelings to the forefront in the first place.

“Superman” — Clark Kent and Lois Lane, Various adaptations of Superman

He puts papers in his briefcase and drives away / To save the world or go to work / It’s the same thing to me

Is there anyone who could be better for the song “Superman” than, well, Superman? Whether you’re looking at the comics, various television shows or the number of films that highlight the life and adventures of Clark Kent, there is always one constant — Lois Lane. The song “Superman” follows someone awestruck by this “tall, dark and Superman” figure who seems perfect in every way but just doesn’t notice her. Admittedly, in most renditions of the Superman story, Clark Kent is very aware of Lois Lane, but the song still fits. Superman, like many other comic book heroes, constantly faces difficulty in balancing a life of heroism and a happy, true relationship with the person he loves, leading to some turmoil in his romantic endeavors. But Lois Lane is always there for him; like Taylor Swift sings, “I watch Superman fly away / You’ve got a busy day today / Go save the world, I’ll be around.” Lois isn’t settling for him, exactly, nor is she putting her life on hold for him, but she’ll be ready for him whenever he’s ready for her.

