Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that few other artists can aspire to. And because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. And so, with The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The seventh part in this series contains songs from her seventh album: Lover. Most songs from this album have been included, although “The Man,” “Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. The Chicks),” You Need to Calm Down” and “ME!” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories. Furthermore, her recently released song, “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” has been added to this list, due to its presence on her EP, “The More Lover Chapter.”

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“I Forgot That You Existed” — Harley Quinn and The Joker, DCEU

I forgot that you existed / And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn’t

Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie, “Babylon”) may be a violent criminal who we probably shouldn’t look to as a role model, but you can’t deny that she has style. In the DC Extended Universe, our first exposure to Harley was in “Suicide Squad,” where she was obsessed with her boyfriend, the Joker (Jared Leto, “Morbius”), despite their relationship being (literally) toxic. Once Harley gets her own film, though, we see a change — she forgets the Joker, makes a name for herself and gets a girl gang who supports her. She starts to realize that she’s more than just the Joker’s girlfriend, a role DC fans have relegated her to for years. In the 2021 film “The Suicide Squad” (not to be confused with the aforementioned “Suicide Squad”), Harley takes another step toward her “emancipation” from the Joker. He’s barely even mentioned in the film, whereas she plays a central, pivotal role. Not only did Harley forget that he existed, but she became the star of the show. Sure, the Joker will continue living in infamy, but I think we’re all a little more interested in seeing what’s next for Harley Quinn.

“Cruel Summer” — Belly Conklin and Jeremiah Fisher, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”

And I scream, “For whatever it’s worth / I love you, ain’t that the worst thing you ever heard?” / He looks up grinning like a devil

Conrad (Christopher Briney, “Dalíland”) may be the one that Belly (Lola Tung, debut) ends up with in the long run, but for a brief golden moment, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “Noah”) was like summer personified to her. He’s sunshine incarnate, all radiant smiles and infectious laughter lighting up every room he walks into. Even though their relationship lasted several months, it always had the markings of a fun, flirty summer fling, tinged with impermanence. It all felt so new and exciting to Belly because Jeremiah was everything that Conrad wasn’t. He may not have been Belly’s first choice, but she was always his; he wanted to be with her so badly that he was willing to overlook the fact that she would always be a little in love with his own brother. They both knew that it wasn’t destined to last forever, but “Cruel Summer” is a desperate, short-lived love, pretty much doomed from the start, and theirs began to fracture as soon as it left the realm of summer. There may not be “rules in breakable heaven,” but considering the back-and-forth nature of Belly’s relationship with Conrad, it all feels sort of mischievous and secretive, as they let their short-lived happiness float along the messy drama of this love triangle.

“Lover” — Allie Hamilton and Noah Calhoun, “The Notebook”

With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover

Often described as one of the most romantic movies of all time, “The Notebook” documents Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling, “The Gray Man”) and Allie Hamilton’s (Rachel McAdams, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”) love story across many years of their lives. Allie and Noah’s relationship is the epitome of true love; there’s no better couple to represent the title track of Swift’s album about love. After many heartbreaks, Swift wrote “Lover” as an homage to finally finding her person. Noah and Allie quickly realized that they were each other’s people and fought for that against all odds. They started their romance as teenagers, but Allie’s wealthy parents were unimpressed with Noah’s social status as a lumber mill worker. Despite this barrier, they continued their relationship, and Noah promised to give Allie the house with the white picket fence she dreamed of. Allie’s parents eventually forced them apart, but they never stopped loving each other. Noah wrote to Allie every day for an entire year, but Allie never received the letters. Allie ended up getting engaged to a man her parents approved of, but still held out hope of seeing Noah again, so she returned to the place they met. Noah had built the house Allie told him she wanted, and she decided to leave her fiance to be with him. By the movie’s end, their love is still going strong, but Allie had developed dementia. Noah read to her every day, willing her to remember her lover. In the film’s last moments, the two have died in their sleep, holding hands. They never gave up on their love, and were lovers until death.

“The Archer” — Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark, The Hunger Games franchise

I’ve been the archer / I’ve been the prey / Screamin’ who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?

Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”) wasn’t planning on being drafted for the Hunger Games. However, once her little sister Prim (Willow Shields, “Spinning Out”) was announced as the District 12 female pick for the 74th annual Hunger Games, Katniss’s older sister instinct kicked in, thus seeing no other choice for herself but to volunteer as tribute in Prim’s place. This was an ever so nerve-racking feat, given that only one lucky victor would come out of the Hunger Games alive. Leaving Prim, her mom (Paula Malcomson, “Redemption”) and her best friend Gale (Liam Hemsworth, “The Dressmaker”) was already heartbreaking enough, but not knowing what awaited her in the Hunger Games was even more anxiety-inducing. Luckily, the District 12 male pick was none other than the sweet son of two bakers, Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson, “Burn”). Although Katniss closed herself off to Peeta at first, refusing to accept him as a friend and instead focusing all of her energy on coming out of the Hunger Games alive, they eventually had no choice but to team up. The resulting trauma they experienced bonded them. As the franchise progressed, everyone around Katniss died or betrayed her until Peeta was her sole confidante in the dystopian abyss they were living in. Through it all, Peeta stood by Katniss’ side, never shying away from his commitment to her despite her reluctance to open up to him. Through Katniss’ looming preoccupation of who would stay with her once all was said and done, Peeta provided solace and security in dedicating himself to her. In the end, when he proudly asks her, “You love me. Real or not real?” Katniss shyly replies, “Real.” This answer was just as much an instinct as when she volunteered to take Prim’s place in the Hunger Games.

“I Think He Knows” — Steven Hyde and Jackie Burkhart, “That ’70s Show”

I think he knows / When we get all alone / I’ll make myself at home / And he’ll want me to stay

The way Jackie (Mila Kunis, “Luckiest Girl Alive”) crushes on Hyde (Danny Masterson, “The Ranch”), there’s no way he doesn’t know. She all but shouts it from the rooftops when she first catches feelings for him. When they actually get together a few years later, they keep their relationship a secret from their friends. It’s only when they “get all alone” that they can take off their masks of annoyance at each other and make themselves at home. They become the definition of grumpy/sunshine love, and Jackie’s teen girl giddiness at their relationship feels exactly like the light, airy tune that this song creates. Hyde would never admit how deeply he loves Jackie — he’s not nearly in touch with his emotions enough for that — but they both have an inarticulate understanding of the kind of bond they share. However, when Jackie wants confirmation that they’ll one day get married, he disappoints her. “He won’t lock it down” and, eventually, Jackie doesn’t “stick around” for him to give her what she wants. The tragic ending to their relationship coincidentally marks the downfall of the show, which I take to be a sign that they should’ve ended up together. I think we all know they were the superior “That ’70s Show” couple and they’ll be together in our hearts no matter what the writers’ room had to say about it.

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” — Alex Claremont-Diaz and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, “Red, White & Royal Blue”

No cameras catch my muffled cries / I counted days, I counted miles / To see you there

All of Casey McQuiston’s romance novels hold a special place in my heart. However, McQuiston’s debut novel, “Red, White & Royal Blue,” will most likely always be my favorite. I still remember reading it in quarantine and being completely invested in Alex and Henry’s adorable relationship and odd circumstances — aka, the fact that Alex Claremont-Diaz is the first son of the United States and Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor is none other than the Prince of Wales, making this intercontinental relationship all the more complicated. Of course, they weren’t always a couple. After a nasty altercation at a Royal Wedding, the two were forced to forge a fake friendship in order to heal international relations. However, what started with some staged meet and greets and unnatural photo ops quickly turned into a romance that would both melt our hearts and make history. Suddenly, Alex and Henry were hopping on planes every weekend to see one another, forced to engage in a secret relationship due to the implications of the Prince of Wales being gay. When the truth of their relationship finally did come out, the reaction was not entirely pretty, but the strength of their love shined through as they proved to the world that they were going to be the ones to change the narrative. Swift’s “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” represents these two not only because of the name (duh), but also because it captures the mysterious, secretive element of Alex and Henry’s relationship. Just as the song states, both Alex and Henry were able to block out the noise and focus on each other, counting the days and counting the miles until they were able to reunite once again, no matter the political implications.

“Paper Rings” — Claire Dunphy and Phil Dunphy, “Modern Family”

I want to drive away with you / I want your complications too

Most famous sitcom couples attain their popularity because the viewers fall in love with watching them fall in love. The greatest exception, in my mind, is Claire (Julie Bowen, “Happy Gilmore”) and Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell, “Mr. Peabody and Sherman”) in “Modern Family.” These two have already been married for years and have three kids at the start of the show, but, over the course of 10 seasons, we just watch them fall harder and harder for each other. They’re fun and funny and maybe a tad bit ridiculous, but they have a comfort with one another that can only come from the years they’ve spent together. “Paper Rings” matches them perfectly. Not only is the song outrageously upbeat (I can definitely imagine Phil jamming out to it), but it also tells the story of a happy, carefree couple. The whole point of the song is “I like shiny things / But I’d marry you with paper rings,” suggesting that the outside, material world could never compare to the love shared between two people, and that message fits the Dunphys to a T. As a healthy married couple, they share good moments and bad moments — they tell jokes and give gifts but also comfort each other in times of hardship. They share “complications” and “dreary Mondays,” all while holding each other close.

“Cornelia Street” — Jesse and Céline, “Before Sunrise”

We were a fresh page on the desk / Filling in the blanks as we go

Watching the “Before” trilogy is my favorite form of escapism, and there’s something about its first film, “Before Sunrise,” that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. In part, it has to do with the two main characters, Jesse (Ethan Hawke, “Dead Poets Society”) and Céline (Julie Delpy, “Two Days in Paris”). Jesse, an American traveler, meets Céline, a Parisian student, on a train from Budapest, and Jesse convinces Céline to get off with him at his stop in Vienna after sparks fly (ha) during their brief but meaningful conversation.

“Before Sunrise” follows Jesse and Céline as they wander aimlessly around the streets of Vienna. Their journey from strangers to lovers is nothing short of magical — it’s the type of love that only happens in the movies. Although it’s not Swift’s Cornelia Street in Manhattan, Jesse and Céline surely understand the immense feelings a place can evoke.

“Death by a Thousand Cuts” — Jenny Young and Nate Davis, “Someone Great”

I get drunk, but it’s not enough / ‘Cause the morning comes, and you’re not my baby

Breakups suck. There’s no way to sugarcoat it, and thankfully, “Someone Great” doesn’t try to. The movie follows Jenny (Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”) preparing for a cross-country move fresh off a breakup with Nate (Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”), her boyfriend of nine years. Understandably, Jenny’s a wreck. She’s drunk for the majority of the film, has a couple of angry outbursts and is constantly thinking about Nate. But it’s not as depressing as it seems — even though I did cry several times while rewatching it in order to write this blurb. Coming to terms with the end of any relationship is hard, especially one that lasted so long, and especially when so many other things around you are changing, too.

Where does Swift fit into all of this? Yes, she’s the queen of breakups, but she was inspired to write “Death by a Thousand Cuts” because of this movie … which director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (“Do Revenge”) was inspired to write because of another Swift song, “Clean.” Talk about a full-circle moment. It’s clear to see where Swift pulled from the film — she sings lyrics like, “If the story’s over, why am I still writing pages?” which has to be a direct reference to the letter Jenny writes Nate at the end of the film. Honestly, I might argue that “Death by a Thousand Cuts” belongs more to Jenny alone than it does to the couple. The movie follows her on day one of being single again, and even then, it ends on a happy note. She’ll be alright.

“London Boy” — Alex Russo and Mason Greyback, “Wizards of Waverly Place”

He likes my American smile / Like a child when our eyes meet / Darling, I fancy you

The meet-cute between Alex (Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”) and Mason (Gregg Sulkin, “Marvel’s Runaways”) is one that I will always remember. New British student Mason picks up a paintbrush off the floor to return to Alex, except it wasn’t hers — he was just looking for an excuse to talk to her. All of us in our Disney Channel eras swooned. In real life, the song “London Boy” is Swift’s ode to her very own London boy, Joe Alwyn, but I think the song also applies to Alex and Mason. (Not to mention, I think Swift would approve of this match, especially because she and Selena are besties.) Lines like “I enjoy walking Camden Market in the afternoon” and “I enjoy nights in Brixton, Shoreditch in the afternoon” bring to mind Alex and Mason’s iconic montage and the general idea of the song — the happy-go-lucky feeling Swift associates with her British boyfriend — matches Alex’s view of Mason. Sure, their relationship isn’t always easy (how can it be, when Mason is a werewolf?), but those shining moments are reminiscent of the joy in this song.

“False God” — Veronica Sawyer and J.D., “Heathers: The Musical”

Even if it’s a false god / We’d still worship this love

Veronica and J.D. win the award for most icky and most horny romance. “Remember how I said I’d die for you?” I haven’t seen the movie or the musical in a while, but I’m pretty sure the two of them say something exactly like Swift’s lyric. J.D. has a warped idea of love, one that is founded on tragedy and violence; he tells Veronica time and time again that he’d kill for her, that he’d die for her and — spoiler alert — that’s exactly what he does. Veronica, however, only realizes how serious J.D. was a little too late (read: the ich lüge bullets). She tries to “patch it up good” and get them back on track to being regular teenagers, but J.D. isn’t so easily swayed (he is a serial killer, after all). Veronica attempts to leave the relationship, which sends J.D. into a whole new spiral: “And you can’t talk to me when I’m like this / Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you.” In conclusion, “False God” is a little too on the nose when it comes to Veronica and J.D. Maybe Swift has a secret guilty pleasure?

“Afterglow” — Poppy Wright and Alex Nilsen, “People We Meet On Vacation”

Tell me that it’s not my fault / Tell me that I’m all you want / Even when I break your heart

Poppy and Alex. I love them, but boy did they make things hard on themselves for no real reason. Emily Henry’s second book, “People We Meet On Vacation,” has a dual timeline plot: the present day, where the two romantic leads aren’t speaking to one another, and the past, where we find out about the events leading up to the rift between the two. What we later learn, of course, is that this separation is the characters’ own fault. Poppy and Alex had gotten drunk and kissed, and instead of speaking to each other about this, both ignored their feelings and decided that moving on was the best choice (spoiler alert: it wasn’t). They both feared that the other person didn’t share their romantic feelings and felt that pushing each other away was the only solution. “Afterglow” deals with the fallout of hurting the person you love. The song is all about recognizing the mistakes you made in a past relationship, apologizing for them and getting down on your knees, begging the other person to accept your apology. It’s Poppy returning to her hated hometown and tracking Alex down in a teachers’ bar to tell him that she wants to be wherever he is — that no vacation or exotic getaway could ever compare to him.

“It’s Nice to Have a Friend” — Aang and Katara, “Avatar: The Last Airbender”

Something gave you the nerve to touch my hand / It’s nice to have a friend

Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen, “Little Bill”) and Katara (Mae Whitman, “Good Girls”) are the beating heart of the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series. Both characters are defined by the care they extend toward others. Naturally, when they develop crushes on each other, it’s quite possibly the most precious thing ever. In many ways, their relationship is the classic little kid first love story. But Aang’s position as the Avatar also means that they’re sort of trying to save the world. It’s a stress that they manage by devoting themselves to each other deeply, through friendship and, eventually, romance. This delicate first-love devotion is outlined perfectly in “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.” It’s a song that feels like a childhood memory, outlining the sort of adventures Aang and Katara often find themselves on. The song describes “light pink skies” and “sleeping in tents,” setting the scene nicely for the gently romantic moments to come — moments like “touch(ing) my hand” and “carry(ing) me home.” Much like Aang and Katara, the song doesn’t label anything. Instead, it’s a simple confession of care for someone, a deep gratitude for their presence. As Aang and Katara get older, their relationship is bound to mature. But for now, if nothing else, they can both agree that “it’s nice to have a friend.”

“Daylight” — Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder, “Tangled”

I once believed love would be black and white / But it’s golden

Disney is no stranger to romance, but there is one couple that is in a league of its own — Rapunzel (Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”) and Flynn Ryder (Zachary Levi, “Shazam!”). I mean, the “I See The Light” scene in “Tangled” is easily one of — if not the — most romantic sequences in film history. As they sit in the boat with floating lanterns filling the sky around them, both of their walls come down. Flynn, in particular, realizes that the life he had before (which consisted of “chasing down a daydream” and “living in a blur,” as Zachary Levi sings) meant nothing now that he was with Rapunzel. “Daylight” — a song about recognizing the differences between the expectations you had for love and the shining, beautiful reality of what love can actually be — is a perfect match for this couple. They both have pasts, Rapunzel with her isolation and Flynn with his life of crime, but with each other, they wake from their “20-year dark night(s)” and only have eyes for one another. Does anyone else want an “I See The Light” x “Daylight” remix now, or is it just me?

“All of the Girls You Loved Before” — Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, “Arrow”

Every woman that you knew brought you here / I want to teach you how forever feels

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell, “The Flash”) has quite a dating history — before he gets shipwrecked on an island in the North China Sea, at least. Even when he returns to Starling City to take on the role of vigilante, he flits between many, many, many women: his serious ex-girlfriend, Laurel (Katie Cassidy, “Monte Carlo”); his old flame, McKenna (Janina Gavankar, “Borderlands”); mafia-princess-turned-villain Helena (Jessica De Gouw, “Underground”); his evil co-CEO, Isabel (Summer Glau, “Firefly”); Laurel’s sister who he cheated on her with, Sara (Caity Lotz, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”); and more. So, yeah, a lot of women. But most fans recognize that the girl he was always meant to be with is Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards, “Brooklyn”). And even though she has to go through years of watching from the sidelines while other women catch Oliver’s interest, their chemistry is undeniable. In fact, Rickards was only meant to be in one episode of “Arrow” until creators and fans realized how well she and Amell worked together. Before Oliver can finally find his way to Felicity, he makes many mistakes with all the other women in his life — but he learns from them all. He may have gone through a lot of girls to find Felicity, but as Swift sings, “There’s good in goodbye,” and in Oliver’s case, that meant he gained something from every lost relationship. It takes a while, but eventually “every dead-end street led (him) straight to (Felicity).” She had to wait for him to realize what was right in front of him, but that’s OK because he needed to go through all these failed relationships before he could understand what he was looking for. “All of the girls (he) loved before made (him) the one (Felicity fell) for,” and I don’t think either one of them would trade their dramatic — at times tragic — history for the happiness they eventually found with one another.

