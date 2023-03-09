Taylor Swift has been widely hailed as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Not only are her songs catchy and meaningful, but they almost always tell an incredible, lively story. In particular, the songs that describe beautiful relationships and heart-wrenching breakups reach a level of storytelling that is difficult to find elsewhere.Because these songs tell such descriptive stories, it’s only natural that fans might apply the songs to other circumstances — other characters, other couples, other stories. And so, with The Swiftie Project series, Swifties within Daily Arts break down every romantic Taylor Swift song from every released album and match them to various fictional couples. The first part in this series contains songs from her debut album: Taylor Swift. Most songs from this album have been included, although “A Place In This World” and “Tied Together With a Smile” have been omitted, due to their more personal, non-romantic stories.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

“Tim McGraw” — Rory Gilmore and Dean Forester, “Gilmore Girls”

Someday you’ll turn your radio on / I hope it takes you back to that place

In “Gilmore Girls,” Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”) was Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) first boyfriend. Dean was seen as the “perfect first boyfriend,” often by Rory but mostly by Rory’s mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”). But his behavior proved differently — he got angry when Rory didn’t say “I love you” back to him when they were 16 years old, he fantasized about Rory being a ’50s housewife (you couldn’t pay me to re-watch that episode) and he repeatedly picked fights with other guys over Rory. Not to mention, he cheated on his wife with Rory in later seasons. If we disregard Dean’s many flaws, it’s easy to get caught up in the innocence of their relationship during season one. But with season two came Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”), also known as the catalyst for the downfall of Rory and Dean’s relationship. It’s safe to say that Dean pined after Rory during Jess and Rory’s relationship and well after it was over. “Tim McGraw,” a song that anticipates the ending and remembrance of a relationship, fits Rory and Dean’s relationship perfectly.

“Picture to Burn” — Miley Stewart and Jake Ryan, “Hannah Montana”

If you’re missing me, you better keep it to yourself / ’Cause comin’ back around here would be bad for your health

Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus, “Black Mirror”) and Jake Ryan’s (Cody Linley, “Melissa & Joey”) relationship in “Hannah Montana” was entertaining to say the least. Jake appears a few times over the course of seasons one and two as Miley’s love interest and boyfriend, but it’s not until the later seasons — with a love triangle and cheating scandal — that things really get interesting. Miley and Jake get back together (again) in season three just as Miley starts crushing on her bad-boy bandmate Jesse (Drew Roy, “Falling Skies”). During the one-hour special titled, “He Could Be the One” (which is also the best song of the series, in my humble opinion), Miley must decide between Jake and Jesse using headshot pictures of the boys. It’s ultimately Jesse’s picture that lands in her lap in a fateful moment, but she still chooses Jake. Yet in season four, we learn that Jake cheated on Miley and the two break up for good. I can only imagine Miley screaming to the lyrics of “Picture to Burn” after breaking up with Jake for the final time, especially the lyric, “My daddy’s gonna show ya how sorry you’ll be” because her father, Robby Ray Stewart (Billy Ray Cyrus, “Still the King”), hated Jake. Just because someone falls out of the sky in a tuxedo and gets down on one knee with a rose and chocolates, doesn’t mean he’s the one.

“Teardrops On My Guitar” — Éponine Thénardier and Marius Pontmercy, “Les Misérables”

He says he’s so in love / He’s finally got it right / I wonder if he knows he’s all I think about at night

One of the most heartbreaking moments in Victor Hugo’s book “Les Misérables” and its various adaptations (including the 2012 film) is Éponine’s (Samantha Barks, “Bitter Harvest”) realization that Marius (Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”) does not reciprocate her feelings. Even though Éponine has been by his side as one of his closest friends, Marius instead falls for the beautiful Cosette (Amanda Seyfried, “Mean Girls”) almost immediately after laying eyes on her. In the musical and movie, this devastating epiphany is marked with the iconic song “On My Own,” but there’s also a Taylor Swift song that fits the situation. “Teardrops On My Guitar” tells the classic story of young, unrequited love. Just as the song’s subject overlooks the singer, Marius overlooks Éponine. Sadly, instead of just teardrops falling on her guitar, Éponine faces a far more sad, far more final ending, under a little fall of raindrops.

“Cold As You” — Grant Ward & Skye, “Agents of SHIELD”

Every smile you fake is so condescending / Counting all the scars you’ve made

Betrayal always hurts, but being betrayed by someone you like — or maybe even love — hurts even more. In “Agents of SHIELD,” the relationship between Skye (Chloe Bennet, “Valley Girl”) and Grant Ward (Brett Dalton, “Lost in Florence”) was hinted at from the very beginning. She trusted him, he trained her, and viewers like me were just waiting for the day for them to finally admit their feelings and commit to one another. Everything comes crashing down when it is revealed that Ward is actually an agent of HYDRA. He betrayed the team, and he betrayed Skye. Maybe he did feel regret for his actions, and maybe he did even love Skye, but his actions were unforgivable. “Cold As You” is the fifth track on Taylor Swift, and any Swiftie worth her salt knows that the fifth track off any Taylor Swift album is always the saddest, most vulnerable song. “Cold As You” details a betrayal, which is why it fits so well with Skye and Ward’s relationship. He lied, he pretended, he betrayed. Thankfully, Skye picks herself back up after Ward’s betrayal and is only stronger for it. Despite that, his actions still hurt her and affected her in the permanent way betrayals always do.

“The Outside” — Rachel Chu and Nick Young, “Crazy Rich Asians”

I’ve been a lot of lonely places / I’ve never been on the outside

In theory, Rachel Chu (Constance Wu, “Hustlers”) is any parent’s dream daughter-in-law. She’s an NYU professor of game theory who is well-loved by her students, so it’s no surprise that Nick Young (Henry Golding, “Snake Eyes”) is entranced by her intellect and personality. Unfortunately for Rachel, on their trip to meet his family, she discovers they’re one of the most influential and wealthy families in all of Singapore. At a party in the Young estate, she realizes just how drastically different they are, as she’s immediately whisked away to be introduced to guests who all seem to know each other but don’t know her. Nick’s mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”), acts civil at first, but does not approve of Rachel’s family history and comparative lack of wealth, even after Rachel tries to win her over. Rachel could easily be Taylor Swift singing: “So, how can I ever try to be better? / Nobody ever lets me in.” It’s not easy trying to impress someone with impossibly high standards when they’re not even circumstances she can control, and Eleanor never gives her so much as an inch. “The outside” is lonely, but the way she embraces her otherness is what gives us the best scene of the movie, when Rachel finally mahjongs her way to victory against Eleanor’s cold heart.

“Stay Beautiful” — Alexis Rose and Ted Mullens, “Schitt’s Creek”

I hope your love leads you back to my door / Oh, but if it don’t, stay beautiful

​​Ted (Dustin Milligan, “Rutherford Falls”) and Alexis (Annie Murphy, “The Plateaus”) go through a lot of ups and downs over the course of “Schitt’s Creek,” but by the final season of the show, it is clear that this couple works. They both may be drastically different, but they genuinely care for one another and make each other better people. That is why their breakup in one of the final episodes of the series is so heartbreaking, even though it is amicable. They both understand that they want different things and these things aren’t compatible; Ted has an incredible job opportunity in the Galápagos Islands, and Alexis is ready to take her business to the next level in New York. Their breakup, set in the empty diner the characters frequent, is quiet and reserved. They’re resigned to this parting but still sad. Despite the fact that they break up, there is a sense of hopefulness — a maybe. Maybe one day they’ll work things out, maybe one day they’ll be on the same page. But even if they don’t find their way back to one another, they will still always love and care for each other, and they will remain better for having known each other, just as the message of “Stay Beautiful” expresses.

“Should’ve Said No” — Lindsay Lister and Dean Forester, “Gilmore Girls”

I should’ve been there, in the back of your mind / I shouldn’t be asking myself “why?”

Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”) is Rory Gilmore’s (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) most hated boyfriend — and with good reason. He is extremely jealous, incredibly controlling and borderline sexist. But above all, what brands Dean as the worst character on “Gilmore Girls” is the affair he has with Rory while married to Lindsay Lister (Arielle Kebbel, “After Ever Happy”). After Rory and Dean broke up, Lindsay and Dean started dating. They were high school sweethearts and ended up getting engaged during their senior year. They got married during Rory’s first semester at Yale and led a conventional life. Everything was going swiftly (pun intended), until Rory came back into the scene. One night was enough for Rory and Dean’s past feelings to resurface, and it ended in Dean cheating on Lindsay with Rory, not even batting an eye at the fact that he was married. Even worse, it happened twice. Worse than that? If it hadn’t been for Lindsay finding a letter that Rory sent Dean discussing details about their affair, Dean probably would’ve never admitted to his faults. I like to think that if “Gilmore Girls” was a musical, Lindsay would have unexpectedly burst into song upon finding out about the affair, passionately singing Taylor Swift’s “Should’ve Said No” to express her frustration about the deception surrounding the whole situation.

“Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” — Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence, “Boy Meets World”

I was sixteen when suddenly / I wasn’t that little girl you used to see

With its inspiring life lessons and iconic relationships, “Boy Meets World” was a ’90s sitcom that reached multiple generations. But perhaps the most consistent aspect to the show was the relationship between Cory Matthews (Ben Savage, “Still the King”) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel, “Gravity Falls”). Back in season one, the two shared their first kiss together against the lockers of their middle school, but it wasn’t until season three where they became an official couple. Cory and Topanga were on and off again for years, but eventually got married in the final season of “Boy Meets World” and were revealed to have two kids in the show’s spinoff “Girl Meets World.” Although the series revealed some inconsistencies regarding their love story, there’s no denying Cory and Topanga are the epitome of the childhood friends-to-lovers trope, which is exactly what “Mary’s Song (Oh My My My)” describes.

“Our Song” — Lily Aldrin and Marshall Eriksen, “How I Met Your Mother”

Got to the hallway, well on my way to my lovin’ bed / I almost didn’t notice all the roses / And the note that said

The most beautiful thing about love is that, if it’s true, there will always be ways to keep it fresh, new and young. Marshall (Jason Segel, “Windfall”) and Lily (Alyson Hannigan, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) from “How I Met Your Mother” epitomize this idea of love as a new dawn to life. With thousands of lists online as to why they make the greatest couple of all time, their relationship is full of healthy habits that have them going strong from college into marriage. However, it’s their connection to their youthful love that makes them so great. They always prioritize keeping the traditions they’ve created as a couple alive and making time for their friends, even when they’re well into marriage and have kids of their own. From traditions as elaborate as their classic Olive Theory to merely telling each other what they had for lunch, they are eternally dedicated to remaining forever in love. Even if their traditions change over the years, “Our Song” perfectly depicts Marshall and Lily’s connection to their younger selves, and it shows that, even while learning new things about each other every day, they keep their spark alive in insurmountable ways.

“I’m Only Me When I’m With You” — Jenna Rink and Matthew Flamhaff, “13 Going on 30”

Through it all nobody gets me like you do

There’s nothing like being in a relationship with someone who just gets you, as the lyric says. “13 Going on 30”’s Jenna (Jennifer Garner, “Alias”) and Matt (Mark Ruffalo, “The Avengers”) certainly know what that’s like. Their friendship spans decades, from middle school to adulthood, and yeah, there’s some wishing dust thrown in there but let’s not worry about that for now. No matter whether they’re 13 or 30, Jenna and Matt are tested — from mean girls and unrequited crushes to distance and surprise fiancées — but not only do they find their way back to each other, it feels like no time has passed once they do. Finding a person like that to share your life with is … well, magic. Razzles, anyone?

“Invisible” — Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, Harry Potter franchise

You just see right through me, but if you only knew me / We could be a beautiful miracle

Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright, “A Christmas Carol” ) may just be one of the most relatable characters in the entire Harry Potter series, largely because she knows the all too familiar pain of nursing an unrequited crush. From the first time readers meet Ginny, she is head over heels for Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe, “Now You See Me”) — blushing, stumbling over her words and desperately trying to impress him — and her infatuation does not wane as the series progresses. Though the two finally get together in the sixth installment of the series, “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,” the majority of the time we see her character, she’s watching from the sidelines as Harry crushes on other girls and gets girlfriends, all while not even glancing twice in her direction. She was invisible to him, nothing more than his best friend’s younger sister, and that’s why Taylor Swift’s “Invisible” is such a perfect fit for these two and their journey. The song perfectly portrays how it feels to care about someone deeply and still have them see right through you. If Ginny had listened to Taylor Swift, it’s very likely she would have had this one blasting through her headphones in the corner of the Gryffindor common room as Harry, completely unaware, fawned over Cho Chang (Katie Leung, “Locked Down”).

“A Perfectly Good Heart” — Lorelai Gilmore and Max Medina, “Gilmore Girls”

No matter what you say, I still can’t believe / That you would walk away / It don’t make sense to me

Max Medina (Scott Cohen, “Love & Other Drugs”). Maaaax Medina. Yes, I’m referencing the voicemail. Max wasn’t the worst boyfriend (or fiancé) of Lorelai’s, but he wasn’t the best either. His downfall was his inability to see beyond himself, his selfishness disguised by his quick wit and his intellectual charm. “A Perfectly Good Heart” is practically his manifesto; while Swift manages to sound genuinely heartbroken as she sings “Why would you wanna break a perfectly good heart,” it’s easy to picture Max whine out the words. But beyond capturing Max’s egocentric grumblings, “A Perfectly Good Heart” also speaks to the general dynamics of his relationship with Lorelai: “Maybe I should’ve seen the signs, should’ve read the writing on the wall / And realized by the distance in your eyes that I would be the one to fall.” Lorelai guards her heart and is hesitant to let her walls down because her main priority is Rory. This hesitance is what causes their first almost-breakup — something Max doesn’t try hard enough to understand. He falls in love first because he doesn’t have anything to lose (apart from his job… badum tss), and falls into the shadows just as quickly.

